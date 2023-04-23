A Beautiful, Smart Girl I Knew Was a Puppet to a Manipulative Assh*le

If you’ve been following my work closely, you must have heard me mention that I was a former “inauthentic nice guy.”

And that’s because I was the type of guy who would befriend a love interest and be nice to her in the best possible ways but hardly ever communicate his romantic interest until he got friend-zoned.

In my first year at the university, I was friends with a girl we’ll call Emma, even though I never really wanted us to be friends.

She was an unintended friend.

That was how I thought of our relationship, out of disappointment in myself for failing to land a romantic relationship with a girl who, to me, was the most beautiful and sexiest woman I had ever set my eyes on.

Well, now I know I thought of her that way because I was putting her on a pedestal.

Because, in reality, she wouldn’t even win our departmental beauty pageant if the department were to organize one.

(A department is a university or school faculty division devoted to a particular academic discipline in Nigerian and other African schools.)

But left to me, I wouldn’t mind crowning her Miss World based on my judgment. Of course, she wasn’t ugly and was a beauty to behold.

However, it was a painful surprise when she told me one Monday afternoon after lectures that she had bonded with a final-year student of the same department over the weekend. And that they’d soon make things official.

That was the day she first used “bestie” to address me. It was painful, but I had to pretend to be happy for her as a “best friend.” Poor me.

“We are obviously into each other.” “We even had sex on the first day we met.” She told me about two weeks later.

But it wasn’t hard for me to notice something odd before she could finish telling me everything that had transpired between them in those two weeks.

She was oblivious to the signs.

Out of all the things she told me that very day, I couldn’t help but notice some classic signs of love bombing in the way he was in a rush to lock things down with her (he talked about marrying her barely days after they met), he was always available and demanding for her attention, how he never takes no for an answer, and how he succeeded in isolating her from her roommate, who’s her friend and cousin sister.

Hell, she did move in to stay with him less than two weeks after they met, leaving her cousin and her sister in the one-room apartment they were sharing off-campus. (Most of the students in our school do stay off-campus, not too far from the school. So it was a little like a small community dominated by students.)

It wasn’t long after that when she asked me a question that I found silly. She said, “Tell me, Johnny, we’ve been friends since our first day in this school; do you think I have a very bad character?” “And do you, by any chance, think I’m dumb?”

I never expected such a question from her.

Because she has a great and amazing personality, which I’ve known since I first met her.

More than that, I’ve known Emma to be a very smart and intelligent girl.

And no, all these have nothing to do with how I used to idolize or place her on an unrealistic pedestal because she was nice, smart, and everything but a dumb girl.

After we conversed a little more, I learned her boyfriend, Jonathan (not his real name), was playing the devaluation game on her.

I really wanted to tell her how much of a toxic and manipulative fellow her so-called boyfriend was. But, before I could bring myself to say anything, she told me how much she loved him and how he was the only person in the whole wide world that could put up with her terrible ass.

I gave up immediately out of fear of rocking the boat of our friendship, which I still regret today.

And like a typical manipulative person, Jonathan made it seem like she was crazy.

I called her one evening to discuss a group assignment, only to hear her screaming at the top of her voice. I was wondering how the phone was answered because it didn’t seem like whoever picked up the call did that on purpose.

So I ended the call and quickly rushed to their apartment. And on getting there, I found them arguing loudly, but Jonathan seemed a lot less loud than Emma.

When he saw me, he told me my friend was crazy and probably needed medical attention before walking out.

I tried my damnedest to calm Emma down so we could talk like adults, but to no avail, so I had to leave, hoping we would talk the next day. But I only saw her in school about three days later.

She apologized for the other day and told me she mistakenly saw her boyfriend’s chat on WhatsApp with another girl. And when she confronted him, he blamed her for cheating on him with me (which was a big lie). She exploded in response, and the next thing was that he denied everything.

That he never said anything like that. That he wasn’t cheating. That she was making things up.

What surprised me the most was when she mentioned that she had been acting oversensitive and crazy for some time. I immediately knew she was fucked.

She became a completely different person afterward.

From that day on, she ceased to be the Emma I knew. She would show up some days wearing a gloomy look. On other days she won’t show up at all. She took her studies less and less seriously, day after day. And whenever I asked her what the problem was, she would fake a smile and tell me she was okay. But I knew that was far from the truth.

To be fair, her relationship with Jonathan was the type of stressful relationship that can leave one feeling endlessly disturbed, devastated, and less optimistic toward other stresses they face in life.

But instead of reclaiming and holding onto control of her life by either setting iron-clad boundaries or walking away from the relationship, she let him call the shots, even in things that significantly affected her life in ways she didn’t expect.

She ended up paying a huge price.

She was withdrawn from school due to poor academic performance, while her manipulative asshole of a boyfriend went on to graduate. And she never went back to school.

She once told me that her boyfriend’s uncle, a senior lecturer at our school, could get her a school certificate even without graduating. But that never happened.

Her poor, uneducated dad, who only wanted his daughter to be educated since he wasn’t opportune to, but up to date, doesn’t know his daughter never graduated.

That’s because her boyfriend made a cheap Photoshop of a forged testimonial, which they showed her family.

But at the end of the day, he used her results and graduation secrets to blackmail her into marrying him. He told her that he’d tell her family the truth if she didn’t marry him.

That was how my friend ended up in an unhappy marriage because she couldn’t stand how disappointed her family would be when they learned the truth.

…

This is a true story recounted by the author. The names of those involved were changed to preserve their privacy.

—

***

—–

Photo credit: engin akyurt on Unsplash