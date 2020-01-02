A Behavioral Health Counselor Can Help with OCD

What is a behavioral health counselor?

A behavioral health counselor is a mental health professional who helps clients modify particular behaviors that are negatively impacting their lives. Many different mental health diagnoses have problematic behaviors attached to them; one of those conditions is OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). The goal of a behavioral health counselor is to support clients in understanding their problematic behaviors and helping them to change. In the case of a client with OCD, behavioral health counseling can help a lot.

What is OCD?

OCD or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a condition where a person feels the need to perform repetitive acts or compulsions. They also have intrusive thoughts that they cannot control. They can ruminate, obsess, or worry about something terrible happening to them or their loved ones, and they can’t seem to stop the thoughts. As for compulsions, someone with OCD may feel the need to check to see if the door is locked or if they have their wallet. They might be concerned that the stove is off before they leave the house. That might sound like a reasonable worry, but for someone with OCD, they may check the oven over 20 times before leaving home. Sometimes people with OCD have compulsive skin-picking or behaviors that harm their bodies. They can also have comorbid issues with substance abuse. A behavioral health counselor can assist clients with OCD in curbing their compulsions. It’s not easy to live with OCD, and that’s why changing your behavior is something that helps soothe the pain of living with OCD.

Why changing your behavior matters

As somebody living with OCD, you may feel helpless. You might feel as if you are a victim of compulsions. You can’t change your behavior, so you feel like you have to live with your compulsions. A behavioral health counselor can help you deal with these issues and move forward. You don’t have to feel stuck in these behaviors. There are ways to work through the problematic issues surrounding living with OCD.

Becoming a behavioral counselor

If you want to be a behavioral health counselor, you need to obtain a master’s degree. After completing higher education and being supervised in a clinical environment, you can begin your career and start working with clients. One of the great things about working with clients with OCD is that many of them are aware of the problematic behaviors in their life. Half of solving a problem is understanding what the issue is. Compulsions are uncomfortable, and though your client wants to change, it may not be easy.

Understanding your client’s maladaptive behavior

You might not understand why your client does a particular behavior, but taking the time to hear them in a compassionate way and ask the right questions is essential. You might not understand why they’re compulsively checking or having impulsive behaviors. However, if you want to help your client, take some time, and listen to them. Actively explore what’s causing your client to act this way. One of the most important things to consider when working with clients is if they are at risk of harming themselves. Some people have OCD who engage in behaviors that cause self-harm. If a client is cutting, binging or purging, skin-picking, burning themselves, or anything that’s hurting their body, they need immediate intervention. The safety of your client matters the most as a behavioral health counselor.

Intrusive thoughts

One of the things that you will come across when working with clients with OCD is intrusive thoughts. Your client may have a lot of guilt and shame about these thoughts is important. Intrusive thoughts can plague some people with OCD. They might feel like they’re a “bad person” because they had a scary thought. As a behavioral counselor, you can help your clients learn to stop judging themselves. They didn’t create the thoughts in their minds. They don’t have to feel guilty about what they think and feel. A large part of therapy is learning to accept yourself and your emotions.

Finding therapy in your local area or online

Therapy is a great tool for people who have OCD. You don’t have to cope with compulsions or intrusive thoughts alone. You can seek the help of a mental health counselor in your area or online. Online therapy is an excellent place to confront issues with OCD and work through these behaviors. When talking with an online counselor, you can be honest about what you’re going through and get the support you need. It’s not always easy to express obsessions or compulsions. It can be scary to look at what’s happening in your mind. But working with an online counselor is safe and confidential. If you’re living with OCD, and you can’t seem to manage your behaviors, a behavioral health counselor can help.

