A Birthday Message of Gratitude to My Mom

Today is an annual special day for my family — it’s my mother’s 68th birthday. But if you were to see her, you would never guess her age — she looks at least a decade younger (and I think I’m lucky to have inherited this gene from her). But behind her radiant smile lies a story of resilience and strength.

My mother’s upbringing was not an easy one. My aunt basically raised my mum, as the grandparents gave birth to my mum late, and they passed away at her young age. She married late because she waited for my father, who was working overseas, to return so they could spend the rest of their lives together. My mother has devoted most of her life to the family. When my brother and I were small, she quit her job and became a full-time mum. Her love and dedication made me realise the tremendous sacrifices she made for us.

Even though she was a full-time mother until I turned 12, my mother did needlework and tried to contribute to our family financially. Later, she worked in a small company before she assisted my dad with his business. I remember when she worked tirelessly for 12 hours a day to provide more for us. Her diligence, positive attitude, and willingness to work extra hours to support colleagues who were sick made her liked by her coworkers and customers. Well, my first job as an analyst in a multinational consultancy firm was referred by her customer, the head of the HR department in the company.

…

When my nephew was born, my mother quit her job again and became the primary caregiver of the baby. She also voluntarily helped ease our burdens by dealing with the housework for the family. I could not imagine caring for a newborn and handling the household: doing laundry, clearing the house, going to the supermarkets, etc. Mothers are really the toughest people on earth. And when my dad got off from work, he would cook for the family and do the dishes while my brother and sister-in-law could spend their time with the baby.

Before my nephew was born, my mother spent time reading books and searching the internet to learn how to take care of a newborn. She mentioned that raising kids nowadays is much different than it was in her time. She looked into the dos and don’ts and made notes about advice on feeding a baby, checking the temperature of the milk, and how to bathe a newborn.

Mum had heard about the risks of spreading germs to newborns through kisses on their faces, so she held back her love and affection for the baby, only kissing him on his hands until he was about three months old. She wanted to ensure she did everything she could to protect him. She often told me that taking care of my nephew put more pressure on her than looking after her own children.

…

Sadly, my father became bedridden in his early 60s. My mum stepped up once for the family. She went back and forth between the hospital and home, attending doctor’s appointments, speech therapy and physiotherapy sessions frequently to provide the best care and treatment for my dad. She showed us her great perseverance in caring for my dad despite the overwhelming pressure, worries, and fears she must overcome.

“I want to do as much as possible as long as I am alive. I don’t want to give you the burden. I know how difficult it is to raise a family, and I don’t want to see you experiencing what I have gone through,” — my mum told me with her teary eyes.

I am grateful for this incredible person who was born into this world to become my mother. Her unconditional love, dedication and resilience have shaped me into the person I am. Being a mother myself makes me respect her even more. Although this saying is old-fashioned, it still holds for me — she is my forever role model. I am grateful for her sacrifices and the lessons she has taught me.

Happy birthday, Mami. I love you.

—

***

