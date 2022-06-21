A Charcuterie Board of the Names I Was Called by My Ex

First and foremost, I don’t share this list for any sort of pity. I have done a lot of inner work since ending the toxic relationship with my ex over a year ago.

I know what I went through was shitty, unacceptable, and abusive.

I’m choosing to share this list because while in the thick of the relationship, I thought “love” was enough to recover from such harsh language and behavior.

Although all of my friends saw the red flags surrounding and drowning me, I denied them and defended my ex until the very end because I wanted a happy love story.

I had invested and given so much…so much that I lost friends and was trapped by my own choices.

I was gaslit into thinking our fights were normal, and I gaslit myself by saying things like, all couples face obstacles and relationships take work.

And like others in abusive relationships, I made myself reliant on my abuser by digging myself into a deeper hole it felt impossible to crawl out of. I made myself stuck, which made leaving harder.

So, before I share the list of nasty names I was called, let me first say this: Those who stay in abusive relationships are facing a different — more severe type of attachment — than those in healthy relationships. They are not weak for staying but have become just as dependent on their abuser as their abuser is on them. Through manipulation, love bombing, and gaslighting, they are confused, yet hopeful. They, unlike the abuser, are forgiving and understanding.

Let me also say: I was scared as hell to leave my ex because I knew it would cause a nasty episode of even more abuse. And it did. Both times I left — or tried to leave — resulted in physical abuse.

You can read more about my experience here:

Lastly, I know continuing to watch someone you love put themselves through something like this is painful, but discarding them for not leaving only reinforces their decision to stay.

Those in abusive relationships are beyond strong — trust me — and they will figure it out. It just takes time.

So, without further ado, I share with you the charcuterie board of names I was called over and over by my ex:

Bitch

Cunt

Dumb cunt

Dumb bitch

“Princess”

“Sweet pea”

Jerk

Manipulator

Dictator

Fucking brat

Narcissist

Cry baby

Piece of shit

Killer — in regards to the suicide of my friend

Phew…Now that’s over

You might be wondering why I still hold on to these names. The truth is, I’ve had them in a note on my phone since before I left my ex. Looking at the list frequently was my reminder that this is not love.

Even after I left, it was and still is my reminder that I deserve better.

If you are in an abusive relationship, you deserve better.

To end

I recently wrote an article asking, “Are words powerful, or do they only hold as much power as we give them?”

I think the conclusion I’ve come to is yes, words are absolutely powerful…especially coming from someone who claims to love you.

The names I was called by my ex and other abusive partners and people like my father are always there; it’s a long vocabulary list in the background of my mind that gets triggered when I least expect it.

However, I will say, through positive self-talk, therapy, and writing, I have been able to release some of the power these names have over me.

Like I said in the beginning, I know what I went through was shitty, unacceptable, and abusive.

Still, healing takes time and it’s not a linear journey. To know is different than feeling. Be patient with yourself and those you love.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

