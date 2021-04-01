Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / A Crime With No Name: The International Definition Of ‘Ecocide’

A Crime With No Name: The International Definition Of ‘Ecocide’

What happens when and if ecological disasters become problems for the court system. Can federal lawsuits change corporate behavior?

by

By Haili Blassingame

Lawyers from around the world are working together to draft a legal definition for a crime that so far hasn’t had a name under international law: “ecocide.“

The term is broadly defined as “the systematic destruction of the environment.”

The move comes at a time when action to protect the environment is undeniably necessary. And the science is clear: Without serious action to mitigate damage, all life on Earth will pay dearly as climate change continues to shape our world.

If these lawyers succeed, they would be raising ecocide to the level of genocide in international law and providing a powerful tool to hold entities that pollute our planet accountable.

What would it mean to make environmental degradation a crime? And how powerful is international arbitration in preventing this type of destruction?

Associated Recording from 1A.

Don't like ads?

About Thaddeus Howze

Thaddeus Howze was a New York native and found his way to the West Coast as a consequence of his military service. He's a California-based technology executive and author whose non-fiction and online journalism has appeared in publications such as The Enemy, Black Enterprise Online, Urban Times, the Good Men Project, and Astronaut.com. Thaddeus Howze has published two books, Hayward's Reach (2011) and Broken Glass (2013). He maintains a nonfiction blog on science and technology at A Matter of Scale (bit.ly/matterofscale). He writes speculative fiction at hubcityblues.com.

Read his full bio here.

