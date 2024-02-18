A Culture of Fear

I couldn’t sleep last night. Some people who are very close to me and many people who are complete strangers to me are hurting. That’s enough to keep me up for sure, but it was more than that. It’s the unsettling feeling of a pervasive culture of fear and wondering how we got here.

I have a lot to say, I always have. I pretty much came out of the womb questioning authority and speaking my mind (just ask my parents). But I’ve become afraid to speak and have been for some time. Some people reinforce that fear, warning me to be careful not to upset powerful and influential people. Others say do it and screw the consequences. Both sides acknowledge — there will be consequences.

…

Stories

I’m not only talking about the recent policy announcement on trans kids’ rights. I’m talking about domestic violence, workplace bullying, systemic corruption. I’ve heard countless stories (and have many of my own) that would curl your toes. And yet, we are afraid to tell them outside the hushed tones of a private conversation.

Certainly victims and marginalised groups have always been afraid to speak up for fear of repercussions. But, I can recall a time (in politics at least) where people could speak up or challenge ideas without being labelled, blacklisted or receive death threats.

How did we get here as a society?

…

“If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.” — Zora Neale Hurston

…

Silence

This isn’t partisan. It is not exclusive to one party or government. All sides have fallen prey to this and all sides have perpetuated it.

Someone asked me recently where all the moderates have gone. I responded that we’re here, we’re just cowards. I guess what I meant is, we’re afraid.

Those of us who don’t speak up may feel this is the price of peace. I have been there. I have negotiated away parts of myself, signed away my self-worth, and taken up less space. All in the name of ‘peace’. But I wonder, rather than the price of peace…what is the cost of our silence?

This. This is the cost. And the bill has come due.

We ourselves built this culture out of complacence and abdication. The good news is — if we created it, we can change it.

…

Heart

My brother and I have each faced our share of trauma and challenges in life, and overcome them. It’s made us both resilient but also motivated us to use our experience to change the world and help others. We just take different approaches given our different personalities — I use my words, he uses his heart. He once summed it up ever so eloquently and characteristically humorously as “my sister is going to take over the world, and I’m going to take care of the world.”

I don’t know what will get us back to a place where we can all speak free of fear. But I think the world needs my brother most right now.

…

Choices

Are you familiar with the quote, “If you’re not a liberal when you’re young, you have no heart. If you’re not a conservative when you’re old, you have no brain.”?

Interestingly, after a quick internet search, it cannot be credibly attributed to anyone. (It has been falsely credited to Winston Churchill at times.) And yet, it is part of our mainstream lexicon. We also seem to have adopted it as fact unquestioningly.

But let’s question it. Partisan labels aside, why do we feel we have to choose between heart and brain? Why do we feel we should choose brain over heart as we get older? Whoever told us we had to choose, didn’t even put his name to his quote.

Maybe he was afraid.

…

My choice

Throughout the pandemic, I was devastated by what I saw on social media and in the news. How people were being treated, how they were speaking to and treating each other. But I said nothing. I was afraid.

For decades I was silent about my story as a survivor of domestic violence. I was afraid.

Despite experiencing bullying and sexual harassment in countless workplaces, I never reported it. Never spoke of it. I was afraid.

I’ve decided this will be a year of courage for me. Of standing up to bullies, of speaking my truth, of creating platforms for others to do the same. My hope is that it provokes thought, possibly debate, but not hate.

Regardless, I’m no longer willing to pay the price of peace or endure the cost of silence.

…

Thank you for reading! As a new writer on Medium, I welcome your feedback and the opportunity to engage with you. You can also find me at lynettetremblay.com.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

