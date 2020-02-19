Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Dating Coach Can Help You Secure Long Term Love

A Dating Coach Can Help You Secure Long Term Love

Navigating the dating game with help from a professional.

by Leave a Comment


What is a dating coach?

A dating coach is someone who coaches clients on how to secure romantic connections or long-term relationships. Dating coaches use various techniques to help their clients find love. They might do role-playing with their clients. A dating coach may work on skills that help individuals when they’re looking for dates. They can teach clients how to flirt, what outfits to wear, or how to understand the psychology of dating. Dating coaches have a keen understanding of psychology and understand what works and what doesn’t work in the dating world.

Dating coaches techniques

Some dating coaches have written books about dating and techniques that’ll help someone who’s looking to date. They’re experts on the topic and are excellent at helping people reach out to potential love interests. They may use their own books as a supplemental tool when teaching clients techniques to help them secure a love interest. Some dating coaches do one-on-one sessions that involve counseling-style work. A popular technique among dating coaches is role-playing. In a role-playing session, a coach may have their clients pretend to hit on potential dates and will critique clients in the way that they flirt or approach their love interest. They’ll go through pick up lines and discuss what works or doesn’t work depending on the client’s personality. A dating coach can also help a couple move from a casual affair to something more long-term.

Group seminars

Some dating coaches provide group lectures or seminars. They might work in conjunction with online dating sites, or they might offer these seminars independently. Sometimes, learning about dating in a group context can help because there’s often a question and answer component of these seminars where people can talk about their dating struggles. Coaches are here to offer expert advice and talk about what they know of the dating world. They can answer the questions that a client has and help them build confidence in individual or group settings.

Mock dates

Dating coaches will take clients out on the field and help them ease into dating using mock dates. They might give them tips on how to flirt with people in a bar or restaurant and observe their client’s behavior. Following that, they’ll offer tips and advice based on how it goes. Showing clients what to do in real-time can be extremely valuable. They can show the client how to understand body language and how to secure a date with a potential love interest.

Dating coaching or marriage counseling

Once you’ve secured a partner and have been together for an extended period, you might want to get married. Getting married is a beautiful thing, but sometimes in marriages, things come up, and roadblocks arise, which is why marriage counseling can be beneficial. Some dating coaches also practice as couples counselors or therapists, so you can talk with them if you come across bumps in your relationship and work towards getting the help that you need with your partner.

Online therapy

Whether you work with a dating coach in your local area or online, it can be helpful to talk about these issues surrounding dating. Online therapy is an excellent opportunity to talk about romantic partnerships and discuss any challenges surrounding dating or existing connections. Many dating coaches work as online counselors, and it’s worth investigating online counseling if you’re interested in a safe and affordable way to work on interpersonal skills such as dating.

stock photo ID: 1615466992

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.