A Day of Rain, Followed by a Little Time in the Park

It was about 3:00 last night when the rain began. About 6:00 it was still coming down and dragged me out of bed. Coffee, some fresh air and it was a new day. A rainy day to be sure, but a new day. It rained until mid-afternoon.

By the time it stopped cabin fever had taken hold and I needed to get out, and walk in the air, and see the sky, even if it was filled with clouds that it seemed only feet above our heads.

We went to the local park, and it was almost ominous, and a little otherworldly. Branches so green and heavy with moisture they hung low and menacing over the trails. The trees closed in on the path, and added to the bizarre aspect of the day.

It was beautiful, but odd. Our little creek that dissects the little park was swollen, and spilling over the banks, and looked like a wild river. There was even a small whirlpool that really seemed odd and had no clear explanation.

We did not stay long, it was thick and the air was close. It was good to get out of the house, and the exercise it had been a lazy, slow day with little activity.

Photo credit: iStock