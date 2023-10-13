A “Death Sentence for People and Ecosystems” or a Natural Phenomenon? What Do September’s Record Temperatures Mean?

A report from Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said September 2023’s figure was “the most anomalous warm month” in its dataset going back to 1940 and around 1.75C hotter than the September average in the 1850–1900 pre-industrial period.

September 2023 beat the previous record for the month by 0.5C, the largest jump in temperature ever seen. September was about 1.8C warmer than pre-industrial levels. But what caused this record rise and what does it mean?

Not just a fancy weather statistic

Scientists believe that ongoing emissions of greenhouse gases, in addition to the El Niño weather event are driving the heat, are to blame, according to a report from France 24. The El Nino phenomenon — which warms waters in the southern Pacific and stokes hotter weather beyond — is likely to see 2023 becoming the hottest year on record in the next three months.

The responses from climate experts have been scathing.

“This is not a fancy weather statistic,”

said Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto.

“It’s a death sentence for people and ecosystems. It destroys assets, infrastructure, harvest.”

“There really is no end in sight given new oil and gas reserves are still being opened for exploitation,”

“If you have more record hot events, there is no respite for humans and nature, no time to recover.”

But are we entirely to blame or are there other factors?

An article from The Guardian reported Zeke Hausfather, a scientist at the Berkeley Earth climate data project, claimed there were other factors beyond human causes leading to the unexpected rise in temperatures this year.

These could include an uptick in the 11-year solar cycle, cuts in sun-blocking sulphur emissions from shipping and industry and a volcanic eruption in Tonga that released a large amount of water vapour, which traps heat, among others.

Back in August, the news outlet questioned 45 leading climate scientists from around the world about the record-breaking temperatures. They said that, despite it certainly feeling as if events had taken an alarming turn, the wider global heating trend seen to date was completely in line with three decades of scientific predictions.

Looking ahead: World leaders to address new climate targets at COP28

World leaders are set to gather in Dubai for COP28 from November 30 to hold crunch United Nations (UN) climate talks as the consequences of global warming accelerate.

The UN has highlighted a series of challenging climate goals to place on the agenda for COP28, in a desperate effort to get the world back on track to its goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

According to an article from Climate Change News, a 65-page document has been published and contains several options more ambitious than current policies and targets.

Plans include stopping all exploration for fossil fuels by 2030, phasing out coal use by 2040 and delivering between $200–400 billion a year to support climate victims through a loss and damage fund.

Negotiators from the attending governments will narrow down the list at a series of meetings over the next two months before government ministers decide what they can all agree upon at COP28 in Dubai.

As record temperatures continue to be broken year-on-year, the UN has urged leaders that the need for decisive action only continues to grow, with scientists in agreement that time is running out to stop irreversible global warming.

Photo credit: Marc Szeglat on Unsplash