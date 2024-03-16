A Fabulous Way to Start Your Day. Recipe for Gluten-Free Breakfast Strata With Cheese, Spinach and Bell Peppers

An easy, and delicious Gluten-Free Cheesy Spinach & Bell Pepper Strata! This makes a perfect breakfast or brunch any time of year!

My little one loves egg dishes, and I had some leftover bread that needed using. What resulted from this combo is a hearty & savory dish that packs a flavorful protein punch, and isn’t too shabby to look at either!

I will certainly be making this regularly, as it was really quite

satisfying in many ways..



Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What to serve this Gluten-Free Breakfast Strata with:

Gluten-Free Golden Milk Pancakes (Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

Creamy, Dreamy, Orange Delight Chia Seed Pudding (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Coconut Flour Power Breakfast Muffins (Gluten-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

If you try this recipe please let me know! Leave a comment, rate it, share this post, use Pinterest’s “tried it” feature, or take a photo, & tag me on Instagram and I’ll share it! Thank you so much! <3

—

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Kristen Wood