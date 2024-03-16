A Fabulous Way to Start Your Day. Recipe for Gluten-Free Breakfast Strata With Cheese, Spinach and Bell Peppers

An easy, and delicious Gluten-Free Cheesy Spinach & Bell Pepper Strata! This makes a perfect breakfast or brunch any time of year!
My little one loves egg dishes, and I had some leftover bread that needed using. What resulted from this combo is a hearty & savory dish that packs a flavorful protein punch, and isn’t too shabby to look at either!
I will certainly be making this regularly, as it was really quite
satisfying in many ways..
What to serve this Gluten-Free Breakfast Strata with:
Gluten-Free Golden Milk Pancakes (Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)
Creamy, Dreamy, Orange Delight Chia Seed Pudding (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Coconut Flour Power Breakfast Muffins (Gluten-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)
If you try this recipe please let me know! Leave a comment, rate it, share this post, use Pinterest’s “tried it” feature, or take a photo, & tag me on Instagram and I’ll share it! Thank you so much! <3
Gluten-Free Strata with Cheese, Spinach and Bell Peppers
—
Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New AccountNeed more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—