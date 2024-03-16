Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Fabulous Way to Start Your Day. Recipe for Gluten-Free Breakfast Strata With Cheese, Spinach and Bell Peppers

A Fabulous Way to Start Your Day. Recipe for Gluten-Free Breakfast Strata With Cheese, Spinach and Bell Peppers

An easy, and delicious Gluten-Free Cheesy Spinach & Bell Pepper Strata! This makes a perfect breakfast or brunch any time of year!

by Leave a Comment

 

An easy, and delicious Gluten-Free Cheesy Spinach & Bell Pepper Strata! This makes a perfect breakfast or brunch any time of year!

My little one loves egg dishes, and I had some leftover bread that needed using. What resulted from this combo is a hearty & savory dish that packs a flavorful protein punch, and isn’t too shabby to look at either!

I will certainly be making this regularly, as it was really quite
satisfying in many ways..
An easy, and delicious Gluten-Free Cheesy Spinach & Bell Pepper Strata! This makes a perfect breakfast or brunch any time of year! #breakfast #brunch #strata #eggs #glutenfree #vegetarian #easy #healthy #cheesy

An easy, and delicious Gluten-Free Cheesy Spinach & Bell Pepper Strata! This makes a perfect breakfast or brunch any time of year! #breakfast #brunch #strata #eggs #glutenfree #vegetarian #easy #healthy #cheesy

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What to serve this Gluten-Free Breakfast Strata with:

Gluten-Free Golden Milk Pancakes (Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

Creamy, Dreamy, Orange Delight Chia Seed Pudding (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Coconut Flour Power Breakfast Muffins (Gluten-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

An easy, and delicious Gluten-Free Cheesy Spinach & Bell Pepper Strata! This makes a perfect breakfast or brunch any time of year! #breakfast #brunch #strata #eggs #glutenfree #vegetarian #easy #healthy #cheesy

If you try this recipe please let me know! Leave a comment, rate it, share this post, use Pinterest’s “tried it” feature, or take a photo, & tag me on Instagram and I’ll share it! Thank you so much! <3

Gluten-Free Strata with Cheese, Spinach and Bell Peppers

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x