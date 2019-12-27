Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / A Family Therapist Helps Improve Relationships

A Family Therapist Helps Improve Relationships

How talking about your problems with your loved ones creates strong bonds.

What is family therapy?

Family therapy is a type of counseling that helps members of the family improve as a unit. It focuses on communication and interpersonal relationships. A family therapist helps resolve conflicts between the different members of the family. Family therapy doesn’t have to be long-term. The best-case scenario is that it’s a short-term form of treatment that helps people work through issues in the unit. It can deepen the connections, and the bonds between members, and as the sessions go on, it will alleviate some of the trauma and relationship issues. There are many reasons to seek family therapy, and here are some of them.

Communication issues

With any relationship, it’s essential to understand how the other person communicates and respects their communication style. If you have a disconnect with how you communicate with one member of your family or more, family therapy can help. A family therapist understands that every member of the unit communicates differently. They want to support the family in learning to compromise and hear one another. That’s something that the unit can work on in therapy. When there’s a communication breakdown, it can cause conflict among the family members. There’s room for misunderstandings and discord, and that can create a hostile environment. That’s why family therapy is important. It’s a safe space to discuss communication problems and begin to work through them with a trained professional.

Divorce

When two partners get divorced, there are many issues in the family, especially when there are children involved. It’s essential to learn to co-parent when you’re getting divorced. You want to make sure that the children see that you and your partner are making an effort to get along. You don’t have to be best friends, but learn to be civil toward each other. Family therapy can help in the co-parenting process and help navigate difficult issues such as co-parenting or domestic violence, depending on the severity of the situation. Family therapists have seen a variety of situations, including contentious divorces.

Blended families

There are instances where two parents get divorced, and one or both of them gets remarried. In these circumstances, there’s a blended family. It can be challenging for everyone in the family unit to adapt to these new circumstances. There’s the learning curve of becoming a step-parent. It can be hard for the children involved to adjust to their new guardians. A family therapist understands blended families and will help the members work together so they can be more cohesive.

Special needs children

Having a special needs child is not easy. That’s why talking about it in family therapy can help. It can be stressful if you have a child with special needs. You and your partner may be fighting to get your child services, which can cause friction in the family. Sometimes that creates discord in the unit. The parents can talk about that in family therapy. There may be resentment if one parent is doing more of the work with the special needs child than the other. Family therapy is a great way to work through those issues surrounding special needs children. The more honest the partners can be in family therapy, the better. There are sensitive topics that they might be hesitant to discuss, but a family therapist can help the couple understand how to work together to co-parent effectively. Family therapy is an excellent place to work through emotional issues surrounding having a special needs child.

Marriage troubles

A licensed marriage and family therapist can help married couples work through their problems. When two people get married, after the honeymoon phase, there may be conflicts regarding communication, sexual intimacy, finances, or issues that come up in married life. No marriage is perfect, and every couple goes through a rocky period. A marriage and family therapist is adept at helping clients navigate the issues surrounding marriage in family therapy.

Getting help for your family

If you fall into any of the categories above or are having trouble in your family, it’s okay to seek help. Families are complicated, and a family therapist understands that. Whether you find a therapist online or in your area, your relationships with your loved one’s matter. Your family is important, and therapy can improve the connection between the members.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

