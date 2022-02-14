A Free and Unique Valentine Gift That Will Blow Your Partner Away

Let’s face it. Valentine’s Day is a total farce. An outright concoction of commercialism designed for you to spend 200% more on flowers and to be completely stressed out trying to get a free table at a half-decent restaurant on an arbitrary day. I know this, you know this, everyone knows this except apparently — your partner.

Your partner whom you completely adore and who is wonderful in every way except for this one little annoying trait of being a believer in the Valentine’s Day cult. You know they will be expecting something and that the “something” will be a gauge of your love for them.

So, there you are staring at the overpriced giant teddy bears (which is even more expensive this year due to skyrocketing inflation costs and supply chain issues) — contemplating how to get out of this dilemma of wanting to show them that you do love them but not wanting to do something that makes your soul die a little. So, what do you do?

Have no fear, I’m here to help! Allow me to present to you an escape from consumerism hell for you and a healthy dose of cheese for your partner known as The Treasure Trail.

The Treasure Trail

The idea of a Treasure Trail is that you plant small “treasures” for your partner to find throughout the day. These can be notes, pictures, small tokens that have meaning. The idea is extraordinarily simple but most people struggle to do it because it requires some measure of creativity. This is where I come in. I’m here to dummy-proof it for you.

In the sections below, I’m going to give you three types of assistance — 1) The Beginner Trail (where no thinking is required at all on your part, 2) The Intermediate Trail (where you get some prompts that you can customize, and 3) The Ironman Trail (for people who love being creative but need help with ideas to get started).

If you don’t live with your partner, you can either do it at your place or see if you can recruit their housemates/coworkers to assist. It will only increase your brownie points!

Option 1# The Beginner Trail — Low effort, extra cheese

This trail involves nothing more than some sticky notes and a pen. You simply have to choose the phrases below you like and stick the notes on the suggested locations.

Coffeemaker — “You turn me on every day.”

A foggy mirror — “Hi Beautiful/Handsome”, “I’m the luckiest mirror in the world.”

On clothing — “I love feeling your bare skin against me.”

Remote control — “The easiest decision I ever made was to choose to watch you every day.” “You’re the best thing I get to watch every day.”

Sunglasses/glasses — “If you could see yourself through my eyes, you would know how lucky I feel.”

Inside a shoe — “The best day of my life was when you walked into it.”

Earphones — “You’re the favorite voice inside my head.”

Inside a purse — “I would trade all the money in the world to be with you.”

On a coat — “You give me the warm and fuzzies.”

Computer — “The smartest decision I ever made was choosing to love you.” “You make me want to reboot my life and be a better version of myself.”

Option #2. The Intermediate Trail — Medium effort, more love

This trail still only involves some sticky notes and a pen but allows you to personalize the notes so they know it came from you and not some writer from Medium. Adding personal pictures are also an option.

Note Prompts

For these intermediate-level notes, simply complete the sentences or fill in the blanks in the prompts below with your own feelings and story. Then you can hide them in the suggested locations above or anywhere they are likely to encounter them in the course of a day.

My favorite memory of us is…

I feel most connected to you when…

The things I’m most grateful for in our relationship are…

You make me feel the most loved or turn me on the most when…

The first time I knew I really liked you was when..

The most surprising thing about our relationship is…

My favorite aspect of our relationship that I would like to build on is…

My favorite part of every day is <insert activity> with you.

When I look at you, I see…

I’m grateful that you have changed me by/taught me to be…

A significant event in our relationship that I would like to share with you is…

Pictures

If you are more visual than verbal, you can also print out pictures from your relationship and hide them in interesting places to be found. Here are some ideas for the pictures:

A significant event — first date, first trip, etc.

A time that you sneakily took a picture of them without them looking.

A laugh-out-loud picture of something funny happening or a shared inside joke.

Option #3. The Ironman Trail — Max effort, max rewards

This trail is highly interactive for both parties and will allow you to engage your partner and learn how they feel about your relationship instead of them simply finding things. In this version, you are essentially designing a game for your partner to play. They have clues which if correctly solved, will lead to new clues and a prize at the end. The clues can be in the form of answering questions about the relationship, actual puzzles to be solved, or simply looking around a place.

Question clues

Here are some examples of questions you can ask them in order for them to “earn” their next clue:

Where was this picture taken?

What date was our first date?

Where did I tell you that I love you first?

What was the first concert we went to?

Sharing prompts

This is where you invite your partner to tell you how they feel about the relationship. You can use the same note prompts in the intermediate level above and simply flip it. For example, “My favorite memory of us is..” becomes “Share a favorite memory you have of us..”

Once they have answered the prompt, they are then rewarded with the next clue.

Final Puzzle

Since you’ll be making your partner work for it, it’s nice to finish this activity with a final prize. Here are some ideas on how you can end the game:

Keep the location of a picnic/restaurant/date inside a locked box. The number to open the box can be a clue (e.g. your anniversary).

Buy a blank puzzle that they have to assemble to find out the location of a restaurant or read a special note. You can make them earn each piece by solving one of the clues above.

Have them solve an actual puzzle box and hide the prize inside.

End Prize

Here are some ideas of what the end prize could be:

A massage from you

A home-cooked meal, picnic, restaurant location, or their favorite baked goods

Song, poem, story, or handmade gift

A framed picture of a special occasion

A book of coupons where you offer them massages, activities they love, a trip, or a favorite meal.

Takeaway

If you’re struggling to decide which trail to take, don’t stress. At the end of the day, what you actually end up choosing to do isn’t the most important thing. What your partner really wants is to know that you cared enough to think about something that matters to them. Even though you may feel that Valentine’s day is a cheesy social construct, this gesture sends a powerful message that “what is important to them, is important to you.”

Remember that things matter to people for many reasons. Perhaps, they’ve always enjoyed seeing their parents celebrate Valentine’s day or maybe they’ve always looked forward to it in their early romances. If you view it from that point of view and focus on the fact that you are making your partner happy, you might surprise yourself and actually enjoy the process!

“A gift consists not in what is done or given, but in the intention of the giver or doer.” — Seneca

Photo credit: Unsplash