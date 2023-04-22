A Good Way to Make a Woman Emotional: Move Her and Touch her Heart

A man is interested in a woman and wants to marry her, but he only stays at the stage of ‘wanting’ and doesn’t take any further action. He just secretly admires her, and the woman doesn’t know about his feelings, so how would she notice him? How can the man’s dream come true in the end? He may end up becoming a disappointed person.

There are also some men who meet women who capture their hearts and treat them as soulmates and the love of their lives. At this point, the man treats the woman in his own way, giving her some things he possesses without considering whether she wants them or not. It may seem like the man is taking action and making an effort, but if he doesn’t win the woman’s approval or win her heart, his efforts will be in vain, and he will end up unhappy.

So, what should a man do when he meets a woman who captures his heart? A good way to make a woman fall for you is to impress her. Have you done these three things to impress her?”

1. Men should say something romance

When two people of opposite sexes are together, a man can be obsessed with the woman and desires to be with her forever. He may only focus on expressing his love in his own way without considering whether the woman is able to accept it or not.

For instance, if the woman is shy and prefers low-key approaches, while the man prefers grand gestures to express his love publicly, it may cause discomfort for the woman and she may ultimately distance herself from the man.

Smart men respect women and say things that women like to hear. In other words, when a man speaks passionately to a woman, it does not necessarily have to be sweet nothings, but what is crucial is that after hearing the man’s words, the woman should feel something and have a fluttering feeling in her heart. At this point, the woman will naturally be attracted to the man, develop a fondness for him, and eventually give him her heart.

2. Men should have more patience and tolerance towards women.

When two people of opposite sexes are together, men often lack patience and tolerance toward women. When women make mistakes, men can become emotional and nitpicky, which makes women feel exhausted and hesitant to have deeper relationships with such men.

On the contrary, when a man is with a woman, he should be understanding, patient, and tolerant toward her. He should be considerate and try to accommodate her quirks, making it easier for her to be happy and relaxed around him. As a result, the relationship between the two will continue to thrive and improve.

3. Do something that moves her or touches her heart

When a man is interacting with a woman and develops strong feelings for her, he may want to pursue her by saying sweet words, giving her flowers, gifts, and helping her with small tasks. However, if the man doesn’t think from the woman’s perspective, doesn’t show interest in her likes, and doesn’t express his feelings through details, the woman may feel that the man is not sincere and just using old tricks to win her over. As a result, she may not want to commit to the relationship, and their connection may not deepen.

On the contrary, when two people are together, the man can take the time to understand the woman and do something that moves her. He should consider her preferences, think from her perspective, and do things that she expects him to do. By doing so, their relationship will naturally flourish and become better over time.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

