A Goodbye Letter to My Favorite Narcissist

Dear You,

Honestly, I had all these words planned.

I had all these confessions and analysis to lay out before you. So much evidence of all of your tactics and a detailed chronology of how you implemented them over the past three years.

But I realize I’m not here to outline your abuse.

You knew what you were doing.

I believe I was supposed to use these words to let you in on the fact that I knew too.I was supposed to surprise you with the knowledge that I was, in fact, aware the whole time.

But all the rehashing doesn’t matter now.

What matters is you were right.

We are in two very different places.

I’m emotionally available and you’re not.

My heart is stll warm and yours is not.

And I can’t wait for you thaw out.

Because I don’t want to.

I have to keep moving because life goes on beyond loving you.

I can’t starve here, in this one-sided “friendship”.

Llet’s face it, when it comes to love, you just can’t do it.

No, I’m wrong.

It’s not that you can’t.

You’re not willing to.

So you won’t.

And I’ve made peace with the fact that this means the death of this connection because there is nothing left to salvage of it. There is no more to do. There is no one left to love. So, my work here is done.

Because I can’t move mountains.

I’m not willing to.

So I’m not.

…

Your Supply Ends Here

I can’t keep making a fool of myself for you.

Displaying all this affection and love, being gentle with your inner violence. The wars that you believe nobody sees you fighting — and losing. I loved you at my own expense.

Those days are over now.

But before you mock me for falling for your illusions, just know… I was aware the whole time. I loved you in spite of yourself.

And that’s my superpower.

Being genuine.

Being myself.

(everything that made me your best supply.)

Most people will search their entire lives for the type of heart I possess. And they will never find it. Either because they don’t have it within them to attract it or because they’ve pushed someone away who did.

I’m okay with being your loss.

I loved you with intent.

I cared about you on purpose.

And I expressed it with purpose.

I did what I was put into your life to do

And I meant every year of it.

And if my greatest crime in this short role I’ve played in your life was adoring you when you didn’t want to be, then I’ll take it lmao.

Yea, I’ll take that.

There are worse things I could’ve done than love someone who didn’t want to be loved. Or love me in return.

…

I’m “Too Much” for You

Remember, you said I might be too intense for you?

I am.

And I’m okay with that because the most passionate people tend to be the most intense. Besides, what’s life worth living if you’re not giving it all you got, right? I learned that from you.

Speaking of learning…

You mentioned being here to teach.

Well, take it from a teacher.

A good teacher has to be a good student first.

And you have so much to learn.

(even from those you think you have to teach.)

Be open to learning from us.

Because among the many lessons you have to learn —

We don’t always get what we need when we want it.

We get it when we need it.

And that is the point.

Be wise enough to know the difference.

I can only hope the love I’ve has made some impact on your life, and my presence as well, because you’re right —

I am a good person.

A damn good person.

And I’m an incredible woman too.

My only crime was being good to you.

I did my part.

…

I Regret Nothing.

I gave what I had to offer and learned a valuable lesson about integrity and self-respect in the process, and I thank you for that.

I have to because it’s giving up on you that is the first step in me truly being myself. No one else is gonna do that for me. People aren’t willing to love the way I do. No one has the heart.

Lovers are going extinct and someone’s gotta do the dirty work of keeping their heart clean. You will remember me,

I promise you this.

One day you will see everything that you’re currently blind to now. Forgive yourself, then, because I won’t be there to do that for you — anymore.

Speaking of which…

You asked me (one day) why I needed closure.

Well, that’s simple.

Because I care about human beings and I know much of why we hurt is because so much gets left unresolved. Someone has to be that change.

And, because truthfully, some people are just too precious not to say goodbye to. Which is why I’m writing this letter to you.

…

Take Care of Yourself

Remember be learnable.

Understand that opportunities are rare and can either be seized or received. Start learning to choose wisely.

Open your mind up to the very real possibility that you don’t only have to live your life, let life live through you.

Allow those things you keep secret and strictly to yourself, to heal. Give those things you never say to anyone, permission to never become bigger than you or what you can handle. Thank you for letting me love you…

enough to let you go.

Goodbye.

Sincerely,

Your (Very) Best Supply

© Linda Sharp 2023. All Rights Reserved.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash