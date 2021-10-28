A Guide on How To Remain Single for the Rest of Your Life

There are many pickup artists and dating gurus who are paid to give dating advice that indirectly results in the continuation of individuals remaining single. Enough of that. This is a direct guide which highlights proven methods that will be sure to guarantee a life without a partner. This isn’t a guide for those who are content with why they are single and their life of independence. Instead, this is a guide for those who want to know how they remain single.

Rely Entirely on Dating Apps

Forget going out into the world and connecting with new people. It is imperative that you completely rely on apps such as Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, POF and JSwipe (even if you have no Jewish affiliation) for your dating needs. The objective is to find a candidate by judging hundreds of images the size of postage stamps. In addition, pay attention to unoriginal prompts. Your metrics for judging someone are completely superficial. If you are a guy, swipe right on everything. I don’t give a damn if she only has a single photo and its of her dog. You swipe right. Once you match, make small talk and ask to hangout. If you’re feeling bold, make an objectifying comment about her body. If you’re a girl, literally do nothing. Take no initiative and let the guy make the first move. Even if he is a guy you find attractive, do nothing.

Whether you’re the guy or girl, your goal is to do anything in your power to inhibit a connection between the two of you. Since this is a platform where people are attempting to formulate a real bond over a screen, this should be simple. A handful of you may inevitably fail at this task. Once the conversation has fizzled out, or come to an abrupt end, you have successfully utilized the dating apps. For the select few of you who managed to get blocked, give yourselves a pat on the back.

Ignore a Book’s Content & Idolize the Cover

If we were to decide where we would live based on the design of a country’s flag, no one would live in Japan. Screw their unique culture, amazing cuisine and gorgeous architecture. Their flag looks like someone dropped a red sharpie on a piece of cardstock. Yawn. Go for Bad Boy Somalia instead. Swaziland looks nice too, she’s a queen. This is the attitude you want to have. Judge by what you see, not by what you know. Hedge bets that you can always find someone more attractive than the last person you thought was attractive. Ladies, if he’s a six man (6 ft. tall, 6 pack abs, assumed 6 figure salary), you have stumbled upon Mr. Right. Fellas if she has an ass to compliment a pulse, its over. You have found the one. Take zero time to discover their hobbies, interests, aspirations etc. Do not worry about red flags, vices or conflicting values until later. Those things tend to sort themselves out. Your goal is to find a partner that can be draped around you like an accessory. The end goal is the validation that comes with having an attractive partner.

Assume Intentions

If a girl asks for help with menial tasks, assume she wants to bang — every time. If he attempts to strike up a conversation, assume he has no genuine interest in talking with you. The more unrealistic the assumptions, the better. Do not take time to feel the person out and come to a logical interpretation of their actions. You want to rely on your bias and perspective, largely molded by social media, to dictate your opinion of the other individual. Your assumptions are meant to validate the image of the other group that you have painted with a broad brush. This intellectually lazy method of grouping people together will be certain to exacerbate your chances of staying single.

Accept Zero Accountability

Everything is always someone else’s fault. Blame feminism because you are awkward as fuck and can’t talk to girls. Blame the patriarchy for your ability to consistently attract the type of men you claim hate, who seemingly lack the qualities you profess to want. You must ignore the fact that you and your preferences are a common denominator if you wish to remain single. Take no accountability for what you attract. As a matter of fact, take no accountability in your life at all. Perform no self maintenance. Leave your vices to sort themselves out. Avoid any attempts to formulate healthy and productive habits. Repost agreeable points on social media that confirms the narrative of your life being difficult while continuing to do nothing about the situation. When you feel frustrated with your lack of progress, the most reasonable action to take is to blame those around you. Conduct no self-introspection. Your lack of progress will impede any sense of self worth, thus maintaining your state as an uninteresting, one dimensional person.

Always Take Rejection Personally

Let it be known that you are entitled to someone’s time and emotions. If they reject you, always take it personally. Display how fragile your ego is by throwing a fit via text message, phone or in person. The more toxic you act, the better. Lace your response with profanity, hypocrisy and as much bias as possible. Display an unwillingness to put yourself in the other person’s shoes. This will show your worth and convey the point that it was truly their loss. Never have the dignity to simply say goodbye and walk away if someone conveys a lack of interest in you. Fight for what you know is yours. After you have voiced your displeasure, avoid any self reflection and honest introspection. You want to stray away from self improvement. Instead, double down on proving your self worth by carrying the same habits into your next rendezvous.

Conclusion

For those who wish to wallow in their confusion as to why they remain single, this guide is for you. Maybe you were completely oblivious to your own utilization of these strategies. Maybe I discussed a few concepts you sort of knew. The point remains, if you use or continue implementing these methods, I can guarantee a single life awaits.

