A Homeless Man Screamed Outside My House for Hours — I Didn’t Know Whether To Call 911

Early on yesterday morning, I woke up around 4:15 a.m. to a lot of screaming outside. Someone was screaming “ow” and “help!” continuously, and I was hoping someone would call an ambulance to help the homeless man out because he sounded like he was in a lot of pain. However, it was also 4:15 a.m. and I needed my sleep.

I kept waking up periodically because the man kept screaming about being in pain and begging for help. I wouldn’t wake up until my alarm went off at 7 a.m., and I still heard the screaming outside. I texted a couple of neighbors to see if they also heard it, but they didn’t. Or at least if they did, they also had to go to work and couldn’t do anything about the man in pain.

I looked outside when I woke up. He was a white man with a suitcase, a sweatshirt, and in his underwear, still screaming about how much pain he was in. I was conflicted because I didn’t necessarily know what to do. I probably should have gone outside and given him some water, but it was clear he needed medical attention.

But I also felt very conflicted about calling 911. As most of us know, the institution of policing is under scrutiny more than ever. And with a crucial public institution under such intense scrutiny, it makes it harder to trust the police in America. Or at least in my case, there’s immense social pressure not to trust the police and not call 911 when you don’t need to.

Of course, that’s the mindset in prevailing liberal theory and orthodoxy. But seriously — what was I going to do for this man?

I could give him some water. But I don’t even have a first aid kit. I had to get ready for work, where most people would say I do (what seems like) an altruistic job of teaching special education in Baltimore City.

However, calling 911 in that situation was a much lesser evil than simply letting the man scream for help and in agony for more hours. I certainly was not the only person to hear the man screaming in our alley — sure, it was early in the morning, but was simply letting the man scream in pain for help better than not calling 911, as imperfect as the solution might seem?

I decided to eventually call 911. On my call, I must have sounded somewhat obnoxious to the operator:

“There’s been a man screaming outside in the alley for hours for help. It’s a medical emergency. I repeat it’s a medical emergency. Did I mention it was a medical emergency?”

I’m just kidding — the conversation did not go like that. But I did mention the term “medical emergency” an obnoxious amount of times. Of course, the fact that it was a white man who was possibly homeless and having a medical emergency made it less likely a police officer would mishandle the situation. The dispatcher did ask me more details about the man’s appearance since I gave virtually no details at first — she asked if he looked Black or white and whether he was older or younger.

I went about my morning routine, showering, getting my materials ready, and doing some last-minute lesson planning. I overheard a conversation with the man and a first responder (not sure what kind) about the man stopping in our back alley because he was on his way to his grandma’s house — and it was too far for him to get there that night.

I didn’t hear the rest of the conversation but on the way out, I saw an ambulance on the street my car was parked on. I hoped and prayed the man was alright, told some of my co-workers about the eventful morning that broke up the monotony of my daily routine.

. . .

Why am I going through these mental gymnastics when someone outside was seriously in need of medical attention? What does it say that a prevailing cultural mindset is the police can’t be trusted and a lot of the time, we think it’s better to handle something ourselves rather than let the professionals do it (even when we have no qualifications)? What does it say that many of us would rather do nothing than trust a 911 call?

Would I have called 911 if he were a Black man? I don’t know. There is little doubt in my mind a Black homeless man would have a lesser chance of getting fair treatment than a white homeless man. I know I’m not alone in that thought process so that probably would have made it less likely to call 911.

However, isn’t there a certain kind of racism to being more likely to neglect a Black person in need than a white person in need?

I don’t know. I definitely struggled with this situation. I know the majority of people just went about their days and minded their own business. I know some people would think I would have made the better choice minding my own business and not doing anything.

But when someone is screaming about being in pain and needing help, I think it’s safe to assume they would benefit from help, as imperfect as it is. Yes, policing as an institution is problematic at the moment and since the inception of our nation’s history, but can we seriously also say fire departments and ambulances are equally as problematic?

All three are bunched together when you call 911. I certainly know I’m not alone in this internal struggle because when I Googled “how to get an ambulance,” the first most common search result that finished the search was “how to get an ambulance without calling 911.”

Perhaps I’m just ignorant about what actually happens after the 911 dispatcher interviews you — in this case, they might not have sent an officer at all. I don’t know. Maybe 911 doesn’t always equate to policing, but lack of institutional trust leads us to put two and two together.

Regardless, I don’t know if there’s a lesson here except our obligation to look out for each other and help each other out as neighbors, citizens, and above all, human beings. We don’t have a great package system on our block to prevent packages from getting stolen — when I’m not home, my neighbors pick up my packages if they see them. I try to return the favor.

However, how does that obligation coexist with institutional distrust? Sometimes, there just aren’t any perfect solutions. My instinct at the moment was that calling 911 was better than doing nothing. Perhaps it was the wrong instinct. I don’t know. But leaving him out there screaming and doing nothing was definitely the worse option.

—

This post was previously published on An Injustice!.

***

—

Photo credit: Unsplash