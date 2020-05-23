A Letter to a Lover, a Letter to a Special Friend

Dear Lover,

Tomorrow is our wedding anniversary. I feel like I have known you forever, though it has hardly been a decade. A journey often overlooked, interrupted by life’s constant demands. Like a longing from a past life, a familiar spirit, you instantly filled a void I didn’t know existed.

We both had our doubts about love. You needed a companion, a rock to confide in. I needed a friend, a place for solace. Our parents’ unions were uninspiring. We never thought we would get married. The idea of love ephemeral. Yet, we took the plunge in fearless defiance.

It has been a tough journey, one scared of commitment, the other too afraid to get hurt. It seemed an arrangement of convenience. Two of us walking down the same path. Underneath it all, I guess we were the best of friends. Though often, we took that harmony for granted.

You didn’t know I was hurting when we met, demons still present from another time. Neither did I. Yet when you found out, you stuck around to hold my hand. We made two beautiful humans. They forged our bond. Reminding us that love is all about sacrifice.

It has taken your love to light up my life again. It has given me permission to love myself. It has brought me back. As I sit here wondering what to give the person who gave me everything. All I have are these kind words which you deserve to hear.

You are my all, my entirety. For the first time in my life, I feel undivided, and it only gets better as the days pass us by. I never believed in love at first sight, but I can’t wait for what each new day brings, as I lie next to you in bed tonight. ♥

* * *

I’ve known my wife for nine years and when I look back, I’ve only just figured out that Love is Daily. It is about the daily gestures of kindness shown to each other. The daily giving up of a part of you to let someone in. The daily act of growing closer each day. Thanks for reading!

Photo credit: Everton Vila on Unsplash