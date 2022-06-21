A Life-Changing Way to Meet Women Ready for a Relationship

Here is a plan to help you meet women ready for a relationship.

It’s not perfect. But it is worth a shot.

#1. Meet women where they already go daily. The grocery store or Target are excellent places to begin.

#2. It’s not an insane idea. Approach the woman with respect and be mindful of the situation. The aim is to interrupt her time with a polite first sentence.

#3. The worst-case scenario likely won’t happen.

#4. If the woman says she has a man, be glad she told you early. If the lady responds by saying, “I’m shopping.” Tell her you are doing the same. Then, move along.

#5. Don’t make this place your regular spot. Women talk and also have eyes. Choose one woman you have an acute interest in getting to know. Pick a day. You’re both at the store and picking from the same section to chat with her.

#6. “Hey, which [product] do you think is the best?” “Oh, I like that [product] because it’s XYZ.” Say something that fits the situation. The vibe is you see a woman and like her, but you are also busy shopping. It seems ruder to ignore relevant questions. Thus, people often reply.

#7. Take a stance of confidence and wear a smile or smirk as you wait for a reply. You’re off to a good start.

#8. Read her mood to know if it is appropriate to keep the conversation going. If yes, ask more questions. “What will you be using the [product] to make?” Based on the woman’s answer, you can steer the conversation to asking for her number. Or you can suggest keeping the discussion going at the mall’s food court.

PS. Choose a day, the woman pushes around a cart. It usually implies she has time to spare because people with carts often buy more than they came into the store to get.

#9. Keep the first date or one-on-one interaction light. Allow her to talk. Ask about her day and ask a few questions to know more about her. If it feels good, offer to take her out for coffee.

#10. It doesn’t have to be a store. You can try the gym or your local mall. Avoid waving or nodding in her direction a few times before. No need for a test. You don’t know how she feels about this approach. It could make her feel uncomfortable. Prep your confidence and question. Next, walk towards the woman with a pleasant face and genuine interest in her response.

