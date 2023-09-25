a little haiku art on love and addiction

I enjoy writing and illustrating haiku poems. Maybe I should call them “haikutoons.” There’s something charming yet impactful in their simplicity.

The haikutoon above underscores the power of love. Through helping others, we inevitably help ourselves. We become better people.

I have a family member who has been clean and sober over 30 years. I greatly admire her accomplishment, and the healthy life she crafted for herself.

She figured out that drugs and alcohol are a false refuge. Their brief solace is soon replaced with a hangover. What a terrible way to greet the new day.

Thankfully, she replaced her addictions with exercise, healthy food, good books and better living.

The next five years will click by. Who will you be then? What will you look like, if you help others more and let go of unhealthy habits and addictions?

I suspect you’ll be happy with the new you.

