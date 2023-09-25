Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Little Haiku Art on Love and Addiction

A Little Haiku Art on Love and Addiction

The haikutoon above underscores the power of love.

by Leave a Comment

a little haiku art on love and addiction

 

I enjoy writing and illustrating haiku poems. Maybe I should call them “haikutoons.” There’s something charming yet impactful in their simplicity.

The haikutoon above underscores the power of love. Through helping others, we inevitably help ourselves. We become better people.

I have a family member who has been clean and sober over 30 years. I greatly admire her accomplishment, and the healthy life she crafted for herself.

She figured out that drugs and alcohol are a false refuge. Their brief solace is soon replaced with a hangover. What a terrible way to greet the new day.

Thankfully, she replaced her addictions with exercise, healthy food, good books and better living.

The next five years will click by. Who will you be then? What will you look like, if you help others more and let go of unhealthy habits and addictions?

I suspect you’ll be happy with the new you.

Before you go

I’m John P. Weiss, fine artist and writer. Thanks for reading.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Artworks by John P. Weiss

 

About John P. Weiss

John P. Weiss is a writer, fine artist, cartoonist and retired police chief with over 26 years of law enforcement experience. Visit John at JohnPWeiss.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x