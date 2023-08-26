A Look Back at My Experience Homeschooling My Sons

Schooling, Homeschooling, and Unschooling. So many choices. Here are a few tidbits I gleaned when I homeschooled — unschooled my sons through their middle school and high school years.

First of all, I want to commend you for considering breaking away from the traditional way of schooling. The reason I chose to homeschool wasn’t that I didn’t like the school system it was because my sons were requesting it daily and they were willing to make it work if I was.

One son was at the end of 6th grade, struggling, miserable in school, and was manifesting physical symptoms through asthma. He felt like school was sucking the life out of him. My oldest was in his Jr year of high school.

My youngest son Josh begged me to try homeschooling. My job at the time running the family resource center as a Family Outreach Specialist was being cut way back and my husband was working full time so it allowed me to jump in with both feet. Yes, we had to pinch pennies and scale back but we made it through.

When I decided to homeschool there was a lot of angst at first. Who am I to homeschool, my children? I don’t have a teaching degree. But I do have a degree in living life and I’m great at mining for resources.

I read every book I could find on the topic. I also began reaching out to other parents I knew were homeschooling and began asking them questions and making notes of their guidance. I looked for a homeschooling group to join for support. I found a group of parents and their kids who met once a week. The moms would chit-chat and share what was working and not working while the kids had free time to play. The friendships at that time were invaluable for my son and me.

The best advice I received from multiple parents was to allow my son to have time to decompress.

Homeschooling or Unschooling depending on our chosen approach would be much different than a traditional school full of classroom changes, alarm clocks, distractions, and a completely structured day. This advice rang true throughout my being so I took it slow at first. The first few months we both let our bodies create their own time clocks. Some days Josh would sleep in late but over time things shifted. Once he felt refreshed the thirst for knowledge was sparked again. He began reading a book about a dragon written by a teen homeschooler. He even emailed the author and exchanged writing ideas. Some of my fondest memories are when we’d spend Thursdays reading together. He would read to me while we reveled in the warmth of our home while watching the snow falling down outside in the middle of winter.

I wanted to take the time to incorporate life skills into our days so we began volunteering at a local animal shelter. (After adopting two pets my husband requested we find a new place to volunteer.) Once a week he helped watch my infant nephew helping to instill child-rearing skills. He had to help plan meals, shop, and budget. We explored science through nature and homemade science experiments. We explored the wilds of Montana camping and learning about scat and tracks, and local wildlife. Math was his least favorite subject which in turn created a lot of stress for him. I didn’t push traditional math instead he learned it by incorporating it into our daily projects when we’d build something, plan a budget, or grocery list, or by earning money to buy something he wanted.

One of Josh’s passions at the time was writing. One of the experienced unschooling moms in our group reached out to our local university and found a mentor who excelled in writing to lead a weekly writing group for tweens and teens who wanted to explore and enhance their writing abilities. Once a week parents would drop our teens off at a local coffee shop while the instructor and kids gathered around the tables to share their recent projects, critique each other’s writing and build friendships. Sitting at the coffee shop made them feel grown-up. Luckily for me, there was a used book store next door that I found fun to immerse myself in during their writing hour.

My oldest son Tony came home during Christmas break during his Junior year in high school. He was fed up with being given busy work during the school day and was completely unimpressed with the typical high school drama. He wanted to be homeschooled too. We researched and found American School. An online school that was founded in 1897. I had heard of it from other homeschooling parents and knew of its reputation as a school many actors and well-known people used to get their high school diplomas. Back then the curriculum was sent back and forth through the mail between students and teachers. Today I believe it’s all online.

We made a deal with Tony. For this to work he had to get a part-time job, help pay for his schooling, buy his first car and commit to doing the work without hassle. We got his high school credits transferred, signed him and up and he did everything as promised. He ended up graduating a year earlier than his peers. We ended up enrolling Josh into American School for his high school years too so he could get his diploma. By then he was ready to follow a curriculum but on his own schedule. He learned to manage his time, complete his work, and also helped with a family business we started. He ended up completing his high school years in a shorter amount of time as well.

Looking back I have no regrets. The time with my sons is invaluable. They weren’t cookie-cutter kids and they definitely are not cookie-cutter-grown men. They dance to the beat of their own drums and I’m grateful we all had the experience together that we did.

If you are feeling called to homeschool, unschool, or create some kind of hybrid form of schooling I encourage you to trust your instincts, research your local schooling laws, and figure out a way to make it work.

