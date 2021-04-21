Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

A Look Back With the Martial Family [Video]

A Look Back With the Martial Family [Video]

We recently reached back out to the martial family to see how the rest of quarantine has been going.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Understood

.

.

We recently reached back out to the Martial family to see how the rest of quarantine has been going. Mom, Karina, talks about the decision to send both of the sisters back to in-person learning. And Isla talks about the shock of receiving a false positive COVID-19 test.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– Hey.
00:01
– Hi.
00:02
– How was your day?
00:05
– Hi.
00:19
– I definitely did not think that
00:22
quarantine would be this long.
00:24
I thought, like, at most it would be a month or two.
00:27
Which is- everybody was telling us that.
00:29
– This has definitely lasted a lot longer
00:32
than we ever anticipated.
00:33
Obviously we’ve never been through this
00:35
so we didn’t have any idea how long it would last.
00:37
– And, like, it crazy to me to think about, like,
00:39
this is going to be in textbooks.
00:41
Kids are going to be learning about this, like,
00:43
that’s so crazy to me.
00:44
– It is really hard to be at home 24/7
00:51
with my parents and my siblings.
00:56
– It’s been hard. Especially I think for kids
00:58
with learning differences, to sit in front of a computer
01:01
sometimes for up to 7, 8 hours a day
01:04
has been incredibly challenging.
01:06
Our district allowed for any student who has an IP
01:09
to come back to school 5 days a week.
01:12
And so the girls have been very fortunate
01:14
in that they’ve gotten a lot of in-person schooling
01:18
as compared to other kids.
01:19
– Mom letting me go back to school was a great decision
01:24
I feel like because, like, I met my two best friends
01:27
this year, and if I didn’t go back
01:29
then I wouldn’t have met them.
01:31
– Honestly I figured that we were going to be, like,
01:33
quarantining for, like, longer than this.
01:37
I’m still thinking, like, I hope this is going on
01:39
for another year.
01:42
I’ve gotten into 5 or 6 colleges so far,
01:45
and with the ones that I got accepted to,
01:47
almost all of them have offered me
01:49
really good, like, scholarships.
01:51
There was a COVID scare with,
01:53
with one of my sisters, Isla.
01:55
– She was really really, obviously upset by it.
02:00
She was shocked as we all were, and I’ll say,
02:05
for an eleven year-old, I think she dealt with it
02:07
as well as she possibly could have.
02:10
There were some tears, and some- a lot of sadness
02:12
and it was really hard not to be able to comfort her
02:15
the way I would have normally.
02:17
I swear I think I had a panic attack
02:18
the night of the diagnosis, I was so overwhelmed.
02:21
But that, that look on her face when she found out
02:24
that it was a false positive, I’ll never forget that.
02:27
– I got a false positive back so that was a pretty big event
02:32
it was just, like, crazy to think about that.
02:35
Like, I would never have been able to imagine
02:37
in a million years that this would have happened.
02:39
– The kids and myself are showing more resilience,
02:41
we are capable of getting through really difficult times,
02:45
more than we ever imagined we would.
02:46
We are stronger than we knew we were,
02:48
and we are there for each other no matter what,
02:50
this has not been easy, but I don’t even want
02:52
to act as if it has been easy, it’s been hard.
02:55
It’s been a lot of work, but we’ve gotten through this
02:58
and I feel like we’re beginning to be
03:01
on the other side of this challenge,
03:02
and I’m hopeful that we can take
03:05
all the lessons we’ve learned from this experience
03:07
and bring it with us to all of our new experiences
03:10
after this.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

