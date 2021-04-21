A Look Back With the Martial Family [Video]

By Understood
.
.
We recently reached back out to the Martial family to see how the rest of quarantine has been going. Mom, Karina, talks about the decision to send both of the sisters back to in-person learning. And Isla talks about the shock of receiving a false positive COVID-19 test.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.