A Lot of People Have Seen My Breasts

I managed a band of younger guys in my late 30s, and one of them said we should go skinny-dipping in my pool. If you read my other writing, you’ll know nudity is something I embraced a while earlier. I was game, but the youngest guy hesitated. I overheard one of them say to him, “Come on! We’ll get to see Carol’s breasts.”

They all seemed to approve of them. There was nothing overtly sexual, and we all just had a great time splashing around.

Many people have seen my breasts. No, not necessarily what you’re thinking, although I do have nude and topless pics floating around out there. I’ve never been a stripper.

I went braless most of my life starting in my 20s. So even people who haven’t actually seen my naked breasts have seen the outline of the nipples. I have very proud nipples. They point a little more toward the south these days, but they still announce their presence.

My breasts were tiny most of my life. At least by my estimation, and that of the guys who made fun of them, starting in high school. I was called Little Bits, and a member of the itty, bitty, titty committee.

Maybe because they were small, I don’t have a strong memory of when they arrived. Unlike those of you who woke up one day in your early teens or even preteens with breasts that belonged to a grown woman, not someone who still climbed trees.

I know someone who got her large ones at camp one summer. When her dad went to pick her up, he told her, “You put those back where you found them.”

I did have an inferiority complex about how small mine were when I was younger. It came from my mother, who felt the same about hers. What she and I should have done is be proud of our perky, perfectly shaped breasts.

I wish I’d had as strong an influence on her later in life about appreciating her body and beauty as she did on me in my early life of not appreciating them. My therapist and a couple of men who were vocal about their sincere appreciation helped me accept and love mine.

I still wanted bigger ones, because in our western culture, especially during my teens and 20s, they were the ideal. In my 30s I fully accepted my smaller ones.

The year I turned 40 I got pregnant, something I’d wanted but didn’t think I could ever experience. With pregnancy came one more thing I’d always wanted. I got large breasts.

I used those larger breasts to breastfeed my son for nearly three years. When he was tiny, I did that in public and uncovered. I even did it while with my counseling supervisor getting my hours. He didn’t complain.

I’m an earth mother and an earthy mother. I didn’t want to give up the closeness, the immunity protection it gave him, or — to be totally real about it — my bigger breasts.

Fortunately, I kept them. It has been an adjustment back to wearing bras because while pregnant, breast feeding and after, I needed the support. Would I exchange these larger breasts for my earlier smaller ones now?

I would, actually. I’d love to go braless again. Bralessness could be managed with a gym routine to build up the chest muscles, and that’s my plan. I’m fine with the nipples. Losing my current weight might bring back smaller breasts and bralessness. Exercise and weight loss are good resolutions no matter what my breast size.

So who else has seen my breasts besides the boys in the band? Two friends in a sweat lodge, people on nude beaches on several French islands, and in Austin at Hippie Hollow.

Folks in a hot tub in Colorado and in a communal shower after. More folks in a sauna in Aspen, Colorado. Women in a hot tub on the side of the mountain in Santa Fe, New Mexico at Ten Thousand Waves. Women in the wet area of a Korean spa in Texas. Friends in hot tubs in other places. Two friends with me in my jacuzzi bath. Everyone who helped me labor with my son past the first 10 hours. There were at least eight of them, not including nurses and doctors.

Lovers and husbands, of course. One of them took nude photos of me at age 50. One took photos of me in my 20s, but his subsequent wife threw them out, and since it was pre-internet they no longer exist. I’m hoping Yael Wolfe will take some of me soon. For posterity and for fun. Who knows how many more people will see my breasts in this lifetime?

