A Love Letter to My Best Friend

Dear love,

It’s bedtime, which used to be my least favorite time of the day until I met you. There was never anything beautiful about bedtime. Darkness takes over and it’s another ending, day after day, culminating in this one more thing that I have to do, even when I don’t want to. But now, it’s something we get to do together. It’s uninterrupted, unburdened time that we share every day. Our heads turn away from each other and our hands reach out to touch — always — as we lay under one blanket, under one roof, and breathe in sync. I never thought of sleep as something romantic, but it is with you.

It’s a wonder to me, when I pull out my scrunchie and pop in my retainer and “forget” to turn on the fan and off the light each night, that when I face towards you, your arms are always outstretched — holding open an invitation for me to come warm my frigid fingers and toes against your skin. It’s a wonder to me that I always get to hear your last waking words, the “good night, I love you, I’ll see you in the morning” mantra that soothes away all my worries from the day. It’s a wonder to me that in our most vulnerable state, our most unprotected, I’m the person you feel safe with. Because it takes trust, doesn’t it? Sleeping deeply next to someone.

Most nights, we drift off (me quickly, you slowly) as soon as the lights are off. Tonight, though, you’re feeling silly. It’s pitch black and I can’t see you but you make a joke, something small, and through my half-sleep-coated voice, I laugh. One laugh becomes ten and now our nighttime voices are daytime voices. My eyes eventually adjust to the darkness and I perch my head on your chest and share my own story from the day, and suddenly we’re up way past our bedtime. It’s the old adage so visibly incarnate. You really are my best friend.

I’m reminded, in this minute, that I didn’t always hate bedtime. That when I was little and shared a room with my two younger sisters, it used to be my favorite time of the day. I would hold my breath, waiting for the lights to turn off, and then I would sigh in relief because the real part of the day could begin. The part where we shared our embarrassing stories and talked about the characters in the plays of our lives and giggled and giggled and giggled until Mom would call out from the room next door, “Girls! Be quiet and go to sleep!”

And, suddenly, I can see so clearly the future that I’ve been so afraid of, because I couldn’t imagine how things could stay like this forever. I can imagine it now, though, in my nighttime daydream. We’re laying side by side, hands touching — always — and laughing through the silence. And we’ll keep on giggling and giggling and giggling until maybe, just maybe, we hear a soft voice call out from the room next door, “Mom! Dad! Be quiet and go to sleep!”

You don’t even know that I’m thinking this as our laughs die down and we succumb to rest. You don’t even know how much this small minute of our bedtime will mean to me, how much hope it will bring me, until I sit down to write this letter to you some three weeks later.

I hope you know now, tesoro. I hope you can see each night how, to me, there is everything beautiful about bedtime. I never thought of myself as someone romantic, but I am with you.

Good night. I love you. I’ll see you in the morning,

—

—

