A Man Who has an Affair Outside of Marriage Cannot Disguise the Three Places that will Change

There is a question on the internet:

“Can women always detect when a man is having an affair outside of marriage?”

A netizen replied:

“Most people who ask this question are probably not married, because those who are married know that after living together day and night, you can find the slightest abnormality in a man, and see it clearly.”

I agree deeply.

When a man only has you in his heart, he will express his love to you openly and sincerely, without hesitation, and cherish and adore you.”

01. Temper Gets Bigger

Some people say:

“Gentleness is only for loved ones, and bad temper is only for outsiders.”

Whether it’s love or marriage, the deeper a man loves you, the more he will tolerate and accommodate you. He won’t easily lose his temper with you or bring his bad mood to you. And when he has someone else outside, giving appreciation, warmth, and patience to another woman, he naturally finds fault with everything you do at home, your care becomes unnecessary, and your inquiries become nagging.

Even when he himself is at fault, he will arrogantly cover up his guilt, loudly accuse and blame you, and become increasingly irritable, often exploding over the smallest things. In the past, he would have calmly and proactively resolved minor disagreements and conflicts, but now he impatiently turns his face away or storms out, making you start to doubt and reflect on yourself.

In fact, you are not wrong, he just has no patience because he doesn’t love you anymore. In his eyes, the woman outside is the gentle and comforting flower, the passionate red rose, and he is the one who is flattered and admired. His vanity is satisfied, and he no longer wants to face the chaos and difficulties in the marriage, or you, who has long been transformed from a pure and innocent love to an ordinary housewife.

As the saying goes, traces are left by flying birds, and sounds are left by passing winds. His abnormal behavior and suddenly bigger temper have already been seen through, and the choice to remain silent is just because he still wants to save and maintain the hard-earned marriage.

02. Increased Reaction

People often say that love is in the details. Every word and action, those details hidden in daily life, are the best proof of love or lack of it.

Men who have affairs outside of marriage always cannot help but cover up their wrongdoing. They can no longer open up and show you their hearts as before. Instead, they become more evasive and defensive, full of twists and turns and excuses.

Many of your casual actions now seem deliberate to him. For example, in the past, he did not set a password or hide his privacy on his phone, and you could check it anytime and anywhere. But now, when you mention his phone, he dodges and makes excuses. If you insist on looking, he becomes angry and reacts strongly.

Because he is afraid you will discover his secrets, he will be startled when you approach him unintentionally, and he will be panicked when you suddenly appear. Only men with guilty consciences will be so guarded in every way.

In fact, the more he overreacts to every detail, the more obvious it becomes that he is hiding something. The more he tries to cover it up, the more it will be exposed.

As the writer said: “The human heart cools down slowly. There is no sudden change of heart in an instant, but rather a gradual disillusionment over time.”

The more deception, the deeper the hurt. You cannot keep someone who wants to leave, and you cannot win back someone who has changed their heart.

Wake up early, cut your losses in time, and you will not sink deeper into false love.

03. Increasing expenses

As the saying goes:

“Recognize a woman by her fragrance, and recognize a man by his money.”

Men who fool around outside spend money without fail. In order to show their charm and please the opposite sex, they will definitely spend money on them, whether it’s by giving gifts or treating them to meals, or even spending a lot of money to solve their problems. This inevitably leads to less money being brought home.

When you ask about it, he will try to dodge the question by using excuses like “lending money to a friend” or “treating the boss to a meal,” and then quickly change the subject.

You might believe it once or twice, but after a lot of times and a long time, you will definitely notice something is wrong.

Those large consumption bills, expensive jewelry, luxury bags that cost tens of thousands of dollars, and records of expenses that are nowhere to be found, are not for you, they are definitely for the women outside.

In order to please a new love interest, he spends money recklessly but doesn’t realize that he’s already in debt.

The money he is not willing to spend on you and the unexplained expenses are proof of his infidelity and his fickle nature, even if he realizes it later on.

Money may not be the only criterion for testing love, but it can definitely reveal the true or false nature of a relationship.

A man’s heart is where his money is, and a marriage without love or material possessions is like loose sand that can be scattered by the wind. Rather than pretending not to know and deceiving oneself, it’s better to be free and honest and leave early.

Conclusion

Love is a feeling, but it is also an attitude. Whether a man cares about you or not can be easily noticed in your daily interactions with him. Moreover, those who think they can get away with something will eventually reveal their flaws.

As the saying goes, “Extramarital affairs are like poppies. They may seem beautiful at the beginning, but they will end up being painful.”

Regardless of gender, one should not easily try the “forbidden fruit”, as it will only harm oneself and others.

Finally, I wish all couples could be tolerant and cherish each other, and work hard to understand each other with fewer complaints. After all, marriage is not easy, and we should cherish it.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Omar Lopez on Unsplash