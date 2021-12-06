Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Man Who Loves His Mother Is a Man Worth Keeping

A Man Who Loves His Mother Is a Man Worth Keeping

We only have one mom in life and they are our first raving fans in the world.

by Leave a Comment

 

What would you do if all women disappeared from the face of the earth for 24 hours? That’s a question one man answered on Tik Tok that not only tickled my funny bone but also shed light on the human primal instinct.

He answered, “If all women disappeared from the face of the earth for 24 hours, I would have inconveniently lost something from my room at that exact moment. I would then proceed to go out into the God-Forsaken world with a gun for protection in search of my mom until the 24 hours ended and then she would magically reappear to tell me, “It’s on your desk, idiot!”

When I finished listening to this, I honestly laughed so hard because I was endeared by his response. He wouldn’t search for any other woman before his mom because he values her first above everyone. It’s not to say that a man be a momma’s boy because that obviously gets annoying in a relationship but the fact that he values his mother is a sign of good quality in a man and one that should be respected.

Takeaways:

We only have one mom in life and they are our first raving fans in the world. They know us better than we know ourselves sometimes and we should value them in our hearts no matter how old we get. A man who loves his mom is a sign that he will love his family too and cherish them in his heart. These are qualities any woman should wait to look for in a husband.

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Rosa de Saron Caro

Rosa de Saron C. is a MFA student of Photography. She loves long photography walks in her neighborhood with her camera, travel, art, and psychology. She is always looking for an interesting story to tell and loves to write about her experiences.

Follow me on Medium:
rsadsrnc.medium.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x