A Man Who Loves His Mother Is a Man Worth Keeping

What would you do if all women disappeared from the face of the earth for 24 hours? That’s a question one man answered on Tik Tok that not only tickled my funny bone but also shed light on the human primal instinct.

He answered, “If all women disappeared from the face of the earth for 24 hours, I would have inconveniently lost something from my room at that exact moment. I would then proceed to go out into the God-Forsaken world with a gun for protection in search of my mom until the 24 hours ended and then she would magically reappear to tell me, “It’s on your desk, idiot!”

When I finished listening to this, I honestly laughed so hard because I was endeared by his response. He wouldn’t search for any other woman before his mom because he values her first above everyone. It’s not to say that a man be a momma’s boy because that obviously gets annoying in a relationship but the fact that he values his mother is a sign of good quality in a man and one that should be respected.

Takeaways:

We only have one mom in life and they are our first raving fans in the world. They know us better than we know ourselves sometimes and we should value them in our hearts no matter how old we get. A man who loves his mom is a sign that he will love his family too and cherish them in his heart. These are qualities any woman should wait to look for in a husband.

Photo credit: iStock