A Meditation on Love and Heartbreak in the Time of Coronavirus

Having taught it for 19 years, people often ask me about the benefits of meditation practice. My go-to answer is a balancing act of the scientifically proven results — you sleep better, develop a better relationship to stress, improve productivity, to name a few — and my personal experience that my practice has allowed me to show up more fully and authentically for the rest of my life. It has also helped me get really good at holding space for people when they are deeply suffering. When you’re in my line of work, you are surrounded, primarily, by people who are deeply suffering.

The act of meditation is essentially a process of getting to know and holding space for all of who we are. Despite what you may see played out in the movies, meditation is not you sitting blissed-out as the wind perfectly billows your hair. In reality, it is sitting there while you keep re-playing that awkward conversation you had two days ago or that potential “What if…” scenario around your health/family/career. At some point in your practice, you may notice that you’re nowhere near feeling each breath, and then get annoyed at yourself and start fresh, only to be present for 10 to 30 seconds before your mind drifts off again.

And yet, the more we do this important work, the more we realize that we can hang out with ourselves and not get too frustrated after all. We can become familiar with and, ultimately, embrace all of who we are: the brilliant and creative sides of ourselves as well as the negative, self-doubting parts. While meditation doesn’t always feel “good,” it does allow us a chance to hold our seat and befriend ourselves, which is always good progress to doing the unthinkable: loving ourselves as we are.

The more we deepen that well of love and kindness toward ourselves, the more we are able to draw from it when we are present with our loved ones. That might look like our family member calling us, totally freaked out about something they saw on the news, and we are grounded and open-hearted with them, as a result of practicing that on our own. To remain grounded in a groundless time is a true gift we can offer our loved ones.

When I was working on my last book, Love Hurts: Buddhist Advice for the Heartbroken, my meditation practice was put to the test. As part of my research, I would meet with people each morning for 20-minute sessions, and hold space for them while they talked about their experience with heartbreak. I would ask them the question, “What is your experience of heartbreak?” and shut up until they were done responding. Sometimes, they used the full 20 minutes just to share their story. While I heard many stories about break-ups and divorces, I also heard accounts about addiction, death, adoption, sickness, aging and more.

After holding space for these individuals and listening (I mean, really listening) to them, I always asked the same follow-up question: “How are you feeling right now?”

The funny thing is, more often than not, even though I had not commented on their experience at all, they would say, “You know, I actually feel a bit lighter” or “I feel less overwhelmed by my emotions, having said all of that.” Simply by holding space for these complete strangers, something was able to shift and change within them. They were able to feel seen, heard, and have their burden lightened.

This experience gave birth to a theory: sitting with yourself in meditation is excellent training for sitting with other people, in particular, those who are having a hard time. Just like you are holding space for yourself to freak out, experience peace, and everything in between while on the meditation seat, you are more able to sit mountain-like and be there for people who are going through something similar in your post-meditation experience.

I admit, I’m the type of person who likes to fix everything. If a loved one is grieving or locked in fear, I would love nothing more than to say the perfect thing and have them perk up and say, “I never thought about that before,” and then be cheerful from that day on. But that’s not how strong emotions work.

Think back to the last time you felt deeply shaken by grief. Do you remember the long pep talks your friends or family delivered? That perfectly-worded text message or email? Or do you remember someone sitting there with you and holding your hand, offering silence while you cried into a beer? I don’t know about you, but the latter are the most potent moments of support that I have experienced when I have been grieving — that person who offers their undivided presence and support.

These days, I still get emails from people who read Love Hurts, expressing that they don’t think they will love again, or that they are too damaged to heal from whatever they have gone through. Sometimes, they may even include their phone numbers and ask that I call them. Although I don’t know them or the specifics of their situation, I always do as they ask. I get on the phone and tell them that they will love again, and that even the most heartbreaking, devastating emotions we feel are subject to impermanence; they will change, shift and they will, eventually, heal.

I really do believe that. Right now, as we encounter all new flavors of fear, anxiety, sadness and grief, in the midst of incredible uncertainty the one thing I’m certain about is that this will change. We don’t know when or what that will look like, but the way you’re feeling right now? You won’t always feel it.

These days, when I sit across the Internet from a meditation student on Zoom, or lead a class on strong emotions, I find that sometimes it’s all I can say, and then I hold space. While it’s true that I’m a stranger, sometimes on the other side of the world, that’s all these grieving people want from me. Space. Support. Love. The more we practice offering these things to ourselves in meditation, the more we will be able to offer them to those in need.

Lodro Rinzler is the award-winning author of six books including The Buddha Walks into a Bar and Love Hurts: Buddhist Advice for the Heartbroken and the cofounder of MNDFL Meditation. He has taught meditation for nineteen years in the Buddhist tradition and travels frequently for his books, having spoken across the world at conferences, universities, and businesses as diverse as Google, Harvard University and the White House. Named one of 50 Innovators Shaping the Future of Wellness by SONIMA, Rinzler’s work has been featured in The New York Times,The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, FOX, CBS, and NBC. He lives in New York with his wife Adreanna and a menagerie of small animals. For more of his work please visit lodrorinzler.com

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

