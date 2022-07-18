A Monsoon Evening in My Garden — A Heavenly Feeling

It’s 6.00 pm, and I’m sitting on my lawn chair, stretching my legs on a chair in front of me. Nature has canvassed the scene so beautifully that it has pushed me to capture this moment for friends.

It’s hard to imagine such scenery, but easy to describe it. I have a blessed feeling at this place and point in time.

Monsoon rain has just stopped, yet raindrops are in the calm winds.

Birds are chirping over me, they are enjoying with me, and they are praising nature.

Few Cows are making moos in a while at a distant place.

Breeze is cold and piercing into my heart.

Light is getting dark.

Birds are singing and chirping while sitting on the cables and walls

Plants have become alive again, and they’re swirling in the air.

The view is better than the beauty of Cleopatra or the work of the famous Leonardo De Vinci.

It is the painting of God.

Raindrops are pouring life into the body, and the Soul is healing.

It’s the sound of nature.

No music is better than the music of nature.

I hear the Silence

I hear the sound of drops of rain

I can see green grass smiling at me

Green plants are making moves and winking

A smooth, cool breeze is swirling around

No view matches this on earth

No peace matches this on earth

Birds are talking to me; trees are flaunting with me

Breeze is kissing me

My heart is open

I welcome them all

Time has stopped.

—

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock