A New Book Reveals How to Live in a Flow All of the Time

By LID Business Media

The Power of the Dao: Seven Essential Habits for Living in Flow, Fulfillment and Resilience reveals how we can live in a state of flow all of the time. From best-selling author Max Landsberg, whose books have sold more than a million copies in fifteen languages, this book is based on the enduring wisdom of Daoist principles and practice.

Being in flow is when you are ‘in the zone’, ‘on your game’, or even ‘on fire’. This is both a mental state and a physical one. You have a feeling of complete focus, full involvement and deep enjoyment in whatever you are doing. You feel the activity takes no energy from you – indeed you feel that it is giving you energy. You barely notice the passage of time. You feel calm but almost ecstatic. You are resourceful and resilient.

Max Landsberg comments: “I wanted to offer a comprehensive guide to living ‘in flow’. Most existing teachings explain how to achieve this flow state when conducting specific tasks. I wanted to show how to extend those ideas, through tweaks to mindset and habits, so you can live your whole life in flow. This also enhances mindfulness and resilience in our turbulent times.”

In The Power of the Dao, Landsberg uncovers seven of the ancient principles of Daoism which help us to see the unvarnished truth of our surroundings in a clear and unblinkered way. The first three principles are about the way a person and their environment work (Energies, Patterns, Self-so-ness). The following three are about how one chooses to interact with their environment (Simplicity, Effortless Action, Potency). Attaining Dao, or Mastery, is the final principle in the book, which allows one to live in a constant state of flow.

Dr Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author of The Earned Life and What Got You Here Won’t Get You There says about The Power of the Dao: “Insightful and engaging! … this book hits the mark with powerful techniques for living a more fulfilled life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Max Landsberg is an internationally recognized authority on personal development, leadership, motivation and executive coaching. His books draw on expertise in strategy from his time as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, and his insights into leadership gained as a Senior Partner at two global head-hunting firms. He most recently led McKinsey’s SeniorPartners Office for seven years.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

The Power of the Dao is published on 14 September 2023 by LID Publishing, available as hardback and e-book.

Audiobook is coming out in December 2023.

For all media requests, please contact Teya Ucherdzhieva (E:[email protected]; M: +44 (0) 7928 666 131)

For more information about Max Landsberg, please visit his website or LinkedIn

For an excerpt and media kit visit here

For more information about LID Publishing, please visit www.lidpublishing.com

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of LID Business Media, on Tuesday 5 September, 2023. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

—

This post was previously published on PRESSAT.CO.UK.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author