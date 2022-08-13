A Niche Podcaster on Myths, Mushrooms, ADHD, and Anxiety [Video]

By Understood

Julia Schifini, who has ADHD, left her day job and embraced the opportunity to turn weekly chats with her best friend into a podcasting career. As creator of the popular “Spirits” mythology podcast, she’s found her niche in topics like Greek mythology, Dungeons & Dragons, and more. Along the way, she also taught herself sound engineering. Listen to how Julia navigates ADHD within the demands of her podcasting work. Find out how her many and varied interests have helped her thrive. And hear her explain what a podcasting collective is.

0:01

[Music]

0:02

[Applause]

0:03

[Music]

0:05

from the understood podcast network this

0:07

is how’d you get that job a podcast that

0:10

explores the unique and often unexpected

0:12

career paths of people with learning and

0:14

thinking differences my name is eleni

0:17

mathil and i’m a user researcher here at

0:18

understood that means i spend a lot of

0:20

time thinking about how we find jobs we

0:22

love that reflect how we learn and who

0:25

we are

0:26

i’ll be your host

0:30

julia shafini is a podcaster she is one

0:33

of the founding members of the podcast

0:35

collective multitude she is also a

0:37

co-host and producer of spirits which is

0:40

a clear mythology and folklore podcast

0:43

told through a feminist lens

0:45

julia is also a sound designer for a

0:47

variety of fiction podcasts and she also

0:50

has adhd so welcome to the show julia

0:54

thank you so much for having me i’m so

0:56

excited to talk yeah i’m excited too

0:58

it does feel a little bit better

1:00

interviewing a fellow podcaster about

1:02

podcasting as a job so in the

1:04

introduction i mentioned you have a

1:05

podcast collective

1:07

can you explain what that means sure

1:12

basically as a collective we are a bunch

1:14

of different shows who share similar

1:16

resources and are able to promote each

1:18

other from within so it’s basically like

1:20

if you ever think of like a commune or

1:22

like a podcast commune in that sense i

1:25

love that analogy cool and what is the

1:27

collective about so at multitude we are

1:29

all about talking about topics that we

1:31

love but in a complex way like we’re

1:33

able to kind of acknowledge the fact

1:35

that not all of these things that we

1:37

love are perfect and so we can lovingly

1:39

criticize them in ways that one show how

1:42

much we love those topics and also to

1:45

allow us to have conversations and build

1:47

communities around them so anything from

1:50

like basketball to dungeons and dragons

1:52

to mythology we just try to cover all of

1:55

our bases about things that we’re

1:56

passionate about yeah i particularly

1:59

love the mythology element my family is

2:01

from cyprus so

2:02

definitely grew up listening to a lot of

2:05

mythology and learning about it what

2:07

prompted you to start the collective

2:09

were you already into podcasting

2:13

how did it all start

2:15

so we started with our show spirits

2:18

which is the mythology podcast and that

2:20

kind of started after i and one of my

2:23

best friends who i’ve known since i was

2:25

five we both graduated college i had

2:27

moved back to new york and we were just

2:30

in really like dead end jobs really not

2:32

enjoying ourselves so we would meet

2:34

every night at a bar and we just talk

2:36

about stuff that we loved to talk about

2:38

so it’d be stuff like let’s talk about

2:40

the meaning of death and why we’re all

2:42

so obsessed with it and

2:45

from there we were just having these

2:46

conversations and i was like

2:48

i feel like other people would be

2:50

somewhat interested in these

2:52

conversations and their conversations

2:53

that we both loved talking about why not

2:56

make a podcast about it because at that

2:58

point i had been listening to podcasts

3:00

and it seemed like something that was

3:03

doable at the time and so

3:05

we kind of like brainstormed we chatted

3:07

about it for a couple weeks and then i

3:09

came up with the name spirits and i

3:12

remember jotting down what would become

3:14

the logo on a napkin and i looked at my

3:17

friend i was like oh no now we have to

3:19

do this now that we’ve created the

3:21

vision of it we’re gonna have to do it

3:23

wow

3:24

so it sounds like it came more so from

3:27

just really enjoying having

3:29

conversations and then thinking oh maybe

3:31

other people would enjoy listening to

3:33

this as well

3:34

i mean like that’s such an adhd thing

3:36

right is being like i just love talking

3:38

about this thing and i want to share it

3:40

with everyone else i want everyone else

3:42

to know how much this thing is so cool

3:44

and that’s like been my kind of hyper

3:46

focus since i was eight and i picked up

3:48

edith hamilton’s mythology way too young

3:51

and i was just like do you guys know

3:53

about clyeti she’s the reason that

3:54

there’s sunflowers and everyone’s like

3:56

what are you talking about

4:01

i was actually going to ask if you saw

4:03

any connection with your adhd

4:05

and this interest both in podcasting and

4:09

in mythology in general or any of the

4:11

other topics you talk about how does it

4:13

play a role

4:14

so it’s really interesting because i

4:16

think the reason that i got into

4:18

podcasts is that

4:20

my adhd makes it very difficult to just

4:23

sit in silence and do things and

4:25

sometimes music almost feels too

4:27

distracting but i can put on a podcast

4:28

and zone out the voices a little bit and

4:30

sometimes pick up little things and it

4:33

makes it so much easier to read or

4:35

research or write at the time

4:37

so i think when i was in college and i

4:39

started listening to podcasts for the

4:41

first time

4:42

that was a way of me being able to

4:44

channel to focus was having that kind of

4:47

background noise background buzz at the

4:49

time and also because people were

4:51

telling fascinating stories or i was

4:54

learning really interesting things while

4:56

listening to podcasts in those moments

4:58

where i could tune back in and be like

4:59

oh yeah that is really interesting i

5:01

love that imagery that kind of thing

5:03

yeah

5:03

that’s interesting so in a way it was

5:05

like a coping mechanism to help you

5:07

focus yeah then you’re also

5:09

simultaneously able to learn yeah well

5:11

that was happening so while i was

5:14

looking into this interview i was

5:16

reading that the word podcast actually

5:18

comes from the word

5:20

ipod and

5:22

broadcasting combined which i didn’t

5:23

know

5:24

being a podcaster wasn’t always a thing

5:26

right that’s like a pretty newish yeah

5:29

for our times path but did you always

5:32

want to be like some sort of broadcaster

5:35

oh god no i hated the sound of my voice

5:37

for an extremely long time

5:40

i

5:41

graduated with a degree in history and

5:44

religious studies

5:46

and i like to joke that the religious

5:48

studies part of my degree was a complete

5:50

accident because it kind of was

5:52

i had to take a forced elective they’re

5:55

like all right you have to choose

5:56

between these two classes and one was

5:58

like ethics in biology and i was like i

6:01

have no interest in that whatsoever no

6:03

thank you and the other one was like

6:04

comparative study of cultures i’m like

6:06

that sounds fun and fine i like fell in

6:10

love with this professor she was so cool

6:12

and i go up to her at the end of the

6:15

semester when it’s time to pick classes

6:16

for the next semester i’m like oh

6:18

professor what classes are you teaching

6:20

next semester and she’s like i’m

6:21

teaching a class called the meaning of

6:22

death and i was like i will see you next

6:24

semester the meaning of death

6:26

and i just kept taking classes with her

6:29

because it was like the one steady thing

6:31

in my life at the time because college

6:34

was weird moving to a new city was weird

6:36

a lot of my ability at the time to keep

6:39

my adhd in check was structure and so

6:41

going away to college i kind of lost all

6:44

of that structure and like i didn’t do

6:46

bad my first semester but i did fully

6:47

miss a final my first semester i was

6:50

like crying in the registrar’s office

6:52

trying to get things sorted out but i

6:55

had lost a lot of that structure going

6:56

to school and so finding this professor

6:58

my first semester helped me get my

7:01

structure back

7:02

knowing that at least every semester

7:04

i’ll be able to see professor setta so

7:07

it ended up working out pretty well

7:09

yeah i think that idea of people with

7:12

adhd is struggling once they get to

7:14

college because of the loss of structure

7:16

i hear that a lot in my research and we

7:18

actually have had another episode

7:20

talking about that as well

7:21

structure and routine can be really

7:23

important so that’s a really creative

7:25

way to have consistency in your life

7:28

yeah yeah i was actually going to ask

7:30

you so like you have the collective you

7:32

co-host this podcast you also do the

7:34

voice acting and the sound design that

7:36

sounds like a lot like how do you fit

7:37

that all in

7:39

where do you find the time

7:41

oh it is a lot it super is a lot i feel

7:44

like a good way of answering this

7:45

question is telling you about how i lost

7:47

my job go for it so we had been doing

7:50

the podcast as a side thing and i had

7:53

transitioned from the kind of dead end

7:55

job that i had been in that i was super

7:57

not enjoying to something that i enjoyed

7:59

a little bit more

8:00

so fast forward that company got bought

8:03

out by a much larger supermarket brand

8:06

and at the time that that happened they

8:09

started downsizing and i had been the

8:11

kind of lowest level employee in my

8:14

department and so i was like oh

8:18

i

8:18

was forced to take a step that i had

8:21

been

8:21

dreading but also knew that i wanted to

8:25

do eventually so losing my job forced me

8:28

to become a full-time podcaster and so

8:32

circling back to your original question

8:34

about how did i end up doing all of this

8:36

different things

8:38

i had to start diversifying i had to

8:40

start figuring out okay well yes i’m

8:43

making a certain amount of money each

8:45

month from doing that one podcast

8:47

are there other ways that i can be

8:50

enhancing my skills and making it so

8:52

that i can be more appealing for

8:54

different kinds of jobs and so i started

8:56

doing the voice acting on the side which

8:58

was a lot of fun and then realized that

9:00

a lot of these projects that were hiring

9:02

voice actors were also hiring editors

9:05

and sound designers and i was like i

9:07

think that’s a skill that i could teach

9:09

myself and so i did i just watched a lot

9:12

of youtube videos i downloaded a daw

9:15

da is a digital audio workstation so if

9:19

you are recording a podcast or editing a

9:23

podcast you’re basically going to be

9:25

doing that on a daw and i just started

9:28

playing around with it and it was a fun

9:29

little side project to make weird noises

9:32

and make cool sounds

9:34

and then i finally got someone to be

9:36

like oh yeah you can sound design for me

9:38

that would be cool and then it just blew

9:40

up from there we’ve also had other

9:41

people on the podcast that have talked

9:43

about this drive to teach themselves do

9:46

you think that it relates to your

9:48

differences at all is that just a

9:50

personality or an attitude thing

9:53

i think in my brain it absolutely is an

9:55

adhd thing there’s

9:57

very few things that i feel like on a

10:00

day-to-day basis that i can like sit

10:02

down and be like okay i’m going to do

10:04

this thing

10:05

but when my mind makes itself up for me

10:08

and it says hey we’re going to learn how

10:09

to sound design that’s what we do we

10:11

just do it but at the same time i think

10:14

also survival instinct kicked in at that

10:16

point too it’s like you need to learn

10:17

how to do this because if you don’t who

10:19

knows how long you’re going to be able

10:20

to do this for i know we talked briefly

10:22

about sound design but we didn’t really

10:25

talk about what that is

10:26

what is that job

10:28

oh so sound design basically if you’re

10:30

listening to a podcast particularly a

10:32

fiction podcast but any podcast in

10:34

general

10:35

sound design is creating the soundscape

10:37

basically the things that you’re hearing

10:39

that aren’t the voices or the effects

10:41

that are on the voices so for instance

10:43

one of the first projects that i sound

10:45

designed was a fiction show called janus

10:48

descending which is basically about two

10:50

biologists who go to a planet encounter

10:53

an alien there things do not go well

10:56

so basically like fun science fiction

10:58

horror is a great way of describing it

11:00

but it was my job to create the sounds

11:03

of that alien planet the sounds of them

11:07

communicating through the radios and

11:08

stuff like that that’s cool the aliens

11:10

themselves yeah and so you mentioned

11:13

that it was partly out of necessity but

11:16

it also sounds like you get a lot of

11:18

variety is that something that you are

11:20

also seeking or did it just happen that

11:22

way oh man no my brain loves variety

11:25

i’ve been thinking about this a lot and

11:27

the idea that my brain cycles through

11:31

excitement about the projects that i’m

11:33

working at so

11:34

you’ll be like all right

11:36

spear through instance is a weekly show

11:38

but sound design is a really intense

11:40

project ninety percent of the time and

11:43

can be a little daunting when you’re

11:44

getting towards the end of a season and

11:46

you’re like all right god i know it’s

11:48

going to take me like four hours just to

11:50

design this two-minute scene

11:52

so you gotta get through it

11:54

and so i’ll go through a phase where i’m

11:56

doing three to four months of intense

11:58

sound design and then i’m taking a break

12:00

until the next project starts

12:02

and by the time that three month period

12:04

of the break is

12:06

over my brain is like are we sound

12:07

designing again because i really want to

12:09

sound design again so it’s just letting

12:11

my brain recharge again that’s

12:12

interesting so it sounds like you have

12:14

more of a monthly or a quarterly cycle

12:17

of the kind of work you do rather than

12:18

yeah a weekly because do you have like a

12:21

typical week or does it really depend on

12:23

where you are along those particular

12:26

project cycles

12:28

because i have like weekly shows that go

12:30

out i do have like a typical monday we

12:32

do this tuesday we do this release days

12:35

wednesday prep for new episode thursday

12:38

et cetera et cetera

12:40

when i’m doing other projects on top of

12:42

that that’s when the schedule fluctuates

12:44

which is actually very good for me i

12:46

think that one of the best parts about

12:49

working from home and also creating your

12:51

own schedule like as a podcaster is that

12:55

i can take breaks when i know that my

12:58

brain is just not into it that day and

13:01

then there’s some days where it’s like

13:02

all right schedule dictates that this

13:04

thing needs to get done

13:07

and then the rest of the day is yours do

13:09

with it what you will and those are the

13:11

days where i feel like i can take a

13:12

break and i can move on and i can read a

13:14

book or play a video game and let my

13:16

brain decompress for the day before we

13:18

get into another day where it’s like all

13:20

right we’re gonna do full day cycle

13:22

through hyper focus let’s go so julia

13:25

when did you find out that you had adhd

13:28

so i was diagnosed at a fairly young age

13:33

i

13:34

skewed more towards inattentive than

13:37

hyperactive but i did end up going to

13:39

therapy and stuff as a young kid and

13:41

that taught me a lot of coping

13:42

mechanisms that

13:44

really helped me succeed from elementary

13:48

school to high school in terms of how

13:52

that affected me i guess

13:54

i know that you guys talk about like

13:56

co-occurrence with anxiety and

13:58

depression quite a bit end of high

14:00

school tended to be where that was kind

14:02

of starting to happen where i was

14:04

starting to feel anxiety a lot more and

14:06

my depression a lot more to the point

14:08

where i was always very into

14:11

supernatural stuff and also like

14:13

superhero stuff a lot when i was a

14:15

teenager so i like jokingly in my head

14:18

told myself i must have a superpower

14:20

because i must have like premonitions or

14:23

precognition or something like that

14:24

because why would i just be nervous

14:25

about something when nothing around me

14:28

was happening so that was funny at least

14:31

looking back on hindsight

14:33

and then

14:34

as an adult i finally

14:37

managed to convince my primary care

14:39

physician i got diagnosed with adhd as a

14:42

kid do you think that there is a way

14:44

that as an adult now i can get medicated

14:47

because this was like during the period

14:48

of time where i’d been trying to

14:50

transition into podcasting full-time and

14:52

i was like

14:53

i have no structure now i don’t know how

14:55

to act or create structure on my own

14:59

outside of an office space i need to

15:01

talk to someone about this i need to

15:03

like do something about this and so he

15:05

finally gave me the information for a

15:07

neurologist and we like went through the

15:08

process which it was a very smooth

15:10

process and it changed my life in the

15:12

sense that i finally was able to create

15:16

structure on my own without so much

15:18

difficulty and like trying to force

15:20

myself to

15:21

create a structure i could do it and

15:25

feel good about that and focus on the

15:27

things that i needed to focus on so that

15:29

was huge kind of getting that adult

15:31

diagnosis and finally medicated yeah how

15:34

do you find that the depression anxiety

15:37

and adhd

15:38

interact

15:41

i think a lot of times for me the

15:44

rejection sensitivity part of adhd can

15:48

trigger

15:49

the depression

15:51

and mine tends to like comes in waves so

15:53

i’ll be like two weeks where i’m really

15:55

good and then two weeks where i’m down

15:57

and again that’s why we created that

15:59

brick wall scenario my therapist and i

16:02

she’s like listen even if half the wall

16:04

gets broken down half the wall is still

16:06

there and it’s gonna be not as difficult

16:09

as rebuilding the wall from scrap

16:12

and then the anxiety again it’s just

16:14

those like kind of spiraling thoughts

16:15

which i think is made worse by adhd

16:18

sometimes like i will be laying in bed

16:20

and you just can’t shut off your brain

16:22

and when it’s anxiety mode plus

16:25

the adhd spiral that’s a rough time i

16:28

found that for me at least and i know

16:30

this isn’t for everyone but like reading

16:32

really helps me hyper focus on one thing

16:34

and stop the spiraling yeah i mean

16:37

that’s a really healthy coping mechanism

16:40

are there other ways that you think your

16:42

adhd shows up at work like i knew you

16:44

talked about the hyper focus yeah i run

16:46

the social media for the spirits account

16:49

and stuff like that

16:51

and oh boy rejection hits real hard when

16:54

people can just tweet their criticisms

16:55

directly at you

16:57

that’s rough and like social media is

16:59

rough but when you’re putting yourself

17:00

out there and trying to teach people on

17:03

a weekly basis sometimes you mess things

17:05

up and i am trying to be more accepting

17:08

of the times where i mess things up but

17:10

it hurts real hard even the nicest of

17:12

criticisms can really bring your whole

17:14

day down which is

17:16

tough

17:17

yeah what do you do to cope with

17:19

negative emotions oh boy bless my

17:21

therapist because she’s a delight and a

17:23

wonder but we talk about how

17:26

a lot of self-esteem is building a brick

17:28

wall a lot of your bricks are central to

17:31

your foundation and when someone

17:34

knocks against that brick wall they

17:35

might loosen a brick or two but the

17:37

whole wall doesn’t come crumbling down

17:39

so i try to conceive of it as that brick

17:42

wall in my head being like yep all right

17:43

a couple of the bricks from the top fell

17:45

down there but we can rebuild

17:47

and i have

17:49

i know it doesn’t sound conceited for

17:50

anyone who understands where i’m coming

17:53

from but i do have a folder of all the

17:54

nice emails that people have sent about

17:56

the show like all the compliments like

17:59

you’ve improved my life kind of things

18:01

and

18:02

those really help because sometimes that

18:04

self-doubt really does come in and yeah

18:07

it is nice to be reminded that people

18:09

love the show for a reason yeah i mean

18:12

that’s such a lovely idea to hold on to

18:14

affirmations or print them out and have

18:15

them available so you have something you

18:17

can immediately turn to if you’re not

18:19

feeling great or if someone says

18:20

something hurtful it’s helped a lot to

18:23

truly be able to call upon support and

18:26

just good vibes really can help turn it

18:29

around when you’re just feeling

18:30

frustrated with yourself or down on

18:32

yourself well thank you for sharing that

18:34

i think that’s a useful visual as well

18:37

with the brick wall

18:38

i might even use that for myself

18:42

so do you have a favorite show from the

18:44

collective

18:46

oh no you can’t ask me that they’re all

18:47

my babies they’re all my friends

18:50

i think if you’re going to be giving the

18:52

collective a try just find something

18:55

that is a topic that you’re super

18:57

interested in and like i said we run the

18:59

gamut from like

19:00

mythology we have a basketball podcast

19:03

we have a fiction podcast we have

19:05

dungeons and dragons we have

19:07

uh world building and science we have

19:10

everything you’ll find something that

19:11

interests you if you just go to

19:14

multitude.productions and check out our

19:16

shows i know that you mentioned you had

19:19

an interest from a young age in

19:21

mythology and folklore have you always

19:23

been someone that has niche interests

19:26

my friends will look at me be like julia

19:28

you trained in professional wrestling

19:30

for two years you do embroidery i feel

19:33

like i look back at my life and i can

19:35

look at like my instagram for instance

19:37

be like oh that was a fun six to eight

19:39

months to two years where you were

19:41

really interested in mushroom hunting or

19:43

something like that

19:45

and i definitely think that’s an adhd

19:47

thing is to have that fixation for a

19:49

limited amount of time be like all right

19:51

that was fun we’re moving on to

19:52

something else now though so i’ve

19:54

definitely had some weird interesting

19:57

niche interests

19:59

for sure 100

20:01

so you mentioned wrestling and mushrooms

20:03

there is there anything that

20:05

you want to get back to or that you

20:07

think might turn into a podcast

20:10

building on that have you gotten any

20:12

inspiration from like any of your

20:14

interests for the collective things that

20:16

you want to showcase

20:18

absolutely there are certain things that

20:20

i want to get back to a big reason that

20:22

i stopped doing professional wrestling

20:23

because there was a pandemic all of a

20:25

sudden and so getting face to face with

20:27

some sweaty people seemed like a bad

20:29

idea at the time i toyed with the idea

20:32

of doing a wrestling podcast but yeah

20:35

every once in a while i’ll just have

20:36

this idea that pops into my head and be

20:38

like can we make that into a podcast and

20:39

then

20:40

whether or not it stays around for an

20:43

extended period of time and like stays

20:44

in my brain is whether or not i feel

20:47

like i can develop it into an actual

20:49

show like spirits

20:51

mythology has been my thing for years

20:53

and years and years it’s like the one

20:55

hyper fixation that has stayed around

20:57

over the course of my entire life so

20:59

that made the most sense when we were

21:01

planning a podcast to be like that’s the

21:03

topic that we’re gonna talk about with

21:05

everything else you know things come and

21:06

go and that’s just a real big adhd mood

21:09

so

21:10

this podcast is an extension of my day

21:12

job as a user researcher it is a little

21:14

bit more of a creative side project and

21:17

i know that you also talked about that’s

21:19

how you started but do you have any hot

21:22

tips for me or other aspiring podcasters

21:24

that want to get the podcast off the

21:26

ground or make it more of a full-time

21:28

gig be successful especially if they

21:31

have adhd i will say

21:33

we have a bunch of free resources at

21:36

multitudes website that i would highly

21:38

recommend people check out it’s got

21:40

everything from like marketing advice to

21:42

how to get started to budgeting and

21:44

stuff like that

21:45

great resources it’s

21:47

multitude.productionslash resources

21:49

check those out

21:50

from my personal standpoint

21:53

if you are looking to start a podcast

21:56

and you’re an adhd person like me

22:00

my biggest advice would be find the

22:03

topic

22:04

where your voice is unique and

22:07

individual there are for example a

22:10

million true crime podcasts out there

22:12

right

22:13

find what your voice can tell

22:16

specifically

22:17

and tell that story or tell that

22:20

perspective and create it from there

22:23

grade it from what you can do yourself

22:26

and why you’re unique and why you should

22:28

be the one telling the story that’s the

22:30

biggest thing for me

22:31

in terms of if you’re trying to

22:33

transition from side job to career in

22:36

podcasting one

22:39

make sure you’re ready for it because it

22:40

is an interesting and volatile field and

22:44

two

22:45

make sure you have a support system

22:47

because the biggest thing for me in

22:48

podcasting is being able to turn to my

22:51

team or turn to my friends and be like

22:53

hey

22:54

i’m just i can’t do it today can you

22:56

help me pick up the slack so

22:59

find that team find that support system

23:01

and i think you’ll be okay thank you so

23:03

much for being here for having this

23:05

conversation with me and for sharing all

23:07

your stories it was my absolute pleasure

23:09

thank you for having me

23:11

[Music]

23:16

this has been how’d you get that job a

23:18

part of the understood podcast network

23:21

you can listen and subscribe to how’d

23:22

you get that job on apple spotify or

23:25

wherever you get your podcast and if you

23:27

like what you heard today tell someone

23:29

about it

23:30

how’d you get that job is for you so we

23:32

want to make sure you’re getting what

23:33

you need go to you.org that job to share

23:36

your thoughts and to find resources from

23:38

every episode that’s the letter u as in

23:40

understood.org

23:43

that job do you have a learning

23:45

difference in a job you’re passionate

23:46

about email us at that job at

23:49

understood.org if you’d like to tell us

23:51

how you got that job we’d love to hear

23:53

from you

23:54

as a non-profit and social impact

23:56

organization understood realizing the

23:58

help of listeners like you to create

24:00

podcasts like this one to reach and

24:01

support more people in more places we

24:03

have an ambitious mission to shape the

24:05

world for difference and we welcome you

24:07

to join us in achieving our goals

24:09

learn more at understood.org

24:11

mission

24:12

how to get that job was created by

24:14

andrew lee and is produced by gretchen

24:16

viestra and justin d wright who also

24:19

wrote our theme song laura key is our

24:21

editorial director at understood scott

24:23

cashier is our creative director seth

24:26

melnick and brianna berry are our

24:28

production directors thanks again for

24:30

listening

24:32

[Music]

24:50

you

