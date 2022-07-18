Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Pastor Marches for a Moral Economy

A Pastor Marches for a Moral Economy

The Poor People's Campaign marched on Washington to demand action on poverty. Here's why one pastor joined them.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Bella DeVaan

To Reverend Andrew Wilkes, inequality is a dire and immoral injustice. The pastor and political scientist spends every Sunday considering how to build a more equitable economy with his New York congregation.

“From unemployment to health care outcomes, virtually every issue hits poor folks the hardest,” he told me.

As a result, pastors like him have more prayers to shepherd, more funerals to perform, and more concerns to ease — “not because it’s God’s will or because fate declared it,” he said, “but because identifiable policy choices have created burdens on people that should be lifted.”

These choices include the lapse of pandemic-era protections for housing and paychecks, the unrealized necessity of universal healthcare, the prohibitive costs of higher education, and the destruction of voting rights and our environment, he said.

These are choices that “haunt the lives of folk who are of faith.”

A similar cause for mourning? The pandemic’s unconscionable inflation of billionaire wealth,  which has surged by nearly $2 trillion in the last two years.

Our richest are “not only purchasing jets and spaceships,” Reverend Wilkes emphasized. They’re purchasing and capturing our government, which “shrinks the scope of participatory democracy and our autonomy. It’s not okay.”

Wilkes has joined a national, multiracial movement called the Poor People’s Campaign, which aims to organize the 140 million poor and low-wealth Americans for transformative policy change.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Poor People’s Campaign calls for a moral and political revival to vanquish the interconnected evils of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and militarism, and distorted Christian nationalism.

In its visionary Third Reconstruction agenda, the campaign promotes a range of policies — from investment in green jobs and social welfare programs to divestment from war — that would combat inequality from both the bottom up and the top down.

Wilkes said he connects with the “interwoven, indivisible sense of justice” coursing through the campaign’s demands, organizing, and broad base.

Wilkes and his wife and co-pastor, the Reverend Dr. Gabby Cudjoe-Wilkes, recently traveled with members of their congregation to Washington, D.C. for the campaign’s June 18 Moral March on Washington and to the Polls. The march drew thousands of Americans from over 30 states across races, backgrounds, and creeds.

Marches like these build “the kind of density that can exercise pressure in the fall,” Wilkes said. “So that when people take office in January, they know we don’t only want to take pictures. We want to see the poetry of the campaign become the prose of law.”

For Reverend Wilkes, success looks like policy wins — like Congress passing the Third Reconstruction Resolution sponsored by several progressives, some of whom met with poor testifiers at a congressional briefing the week of the march. Wilkes also wants to see modernized living wage laws, federal job guarantees, and voting rights protections.

He hopes to observe incremental and transformational change at once, driven by the Poor People’s Campaign’s ethic of “doing M.O.R.E.” — mobilizing, organizing, registering, and educating — for those with urgent needs.

By the Moral March’s end, thousands of participants had gathered, listened, spoken, sung, and collectively resolved for change. Wilkes felt energized. “It was the revival of inspiration and focused movement direction that our heads and hearts, indeed our souls, needed.”

“I’m taking the songs, policy demands, and inspiration back to New York,” he reflected, “to continue the patient, sacred work — alongside so many others — of organizing, building infrastructure, and collectively pushing for the public goods that all God’s people inherently deserve.”

Previously Published on otherwords.org

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x