A ‘Pause’ on the Development of AI? It’s Not Going to Happen

More than 1,000 technology experts, researchers and investors have signed an open letter expressly asking for a six-month halt to the creation of “giant AI systems” citing “profound risks to society.”

But anybody who works in technology will already know that this request cannot be met. It’s a fantasy to imagine that a government or some kind of authority can impose a “ban experiments on AI”. Technology cannot be stopped: whoever discovered fire didn’t ask anyone’s permission, and once its potential was clear, it was never going to be brought under control. When electricity was discovered, there would have been no point in banning it: there would always have been someone, somewhere, would have harnessed its power in order to make money.

Machine learning is just the latest in a long line of technologies that has many people worried: starting with the use of an inappropriate term, artificial intelligence, some believe that we are dealing with a technology that we cannot control. This position is absurd, as is believing that machine learning has the potential for “general intelligence”. This kind of daydreaming even affects people working directly in the field, such as the recent case of Blake Lemoine and his unhealthy obsession with the supposed self-awareness of the algorithm he was working on.

Let’s be clear: LaMDA, GPT and all the other algorithms out there possess self-awareness, and although we tend to anthropomorphism and love to attribute human qualities to animals and technology, in the same way we’re prone to pareidolia, this is just stuff that happens in our brains, and is not real. At the end of November last year, a company that had taken the training models of some algorithms to a new level using large language models — the first version of ChatGPT was trained on a supercomputer made with some 10,000 Nvidia graphics cards — then decided to open its conversational model to any user in order to exponentially increase its input. Because this is conversational model that anybody can use, it wasn’t long before some people began attributing human qualities to it; when it “hallucinates” and gets things badly wrong, they interpret this as the machine rebelling or a proof of some hidden consciousness.

Again, let’s be clear: a large language model simply does what any other algorithm does: it learns to relate concepts and formulate sentences with them. It does not think. It is not intelligent. It is not self-aware, or even conscious. It is simply an impressively scaled-up version of the text autocomplete function on our smartphone or email, which can seem “smart” (and at others, infuriatingly idiotic). It’s statistics, not intelligence: these are statistical functions so complex and developed on such a large scale, in models with so many parameters and with such a large memory, that we can’t keep up with them. But that does not make them intelligent, nor does it make them capable of self-awareness, much less Terminators who will one day turn against us. That is science fiction.

Does machine learning carry “profound risks for society”? Well, a technology that some estimates suggest could replace up to three million jobs is a risk, it could add 7% to global GDP. The danger to society will have more to do with how that increase is distributed than anything else: if, as has happened so far, it generates disparities and widens the gap between rich and poor, we will have a serious problem, but not because of the technology, but because of the greed of some humans. If millions of people lose their jobs and nothing is done to offer them alternatives, then we will likely face social unrest, but it won’t be the fault of technology per se.

Technology has always replaced manual labor with machines. And above all, it is unavoidable: as soon as the entry barriers fall, adoption ceases to be voluntary and becomes mandatory: whoever does not adopt the technology being used in the rest of their industry is soon out of the game. More regulation? Perhaps, with all that comes with regulating the phenomenon by politicians who usually have no idea, not even the slightest approximation, of what they are talking about. More responsibility and brakes on its use? Sure, but experience suggests that’s not going to happen.

There has been an explosion of funding for large language models since November, creating fierce and unbridled competition and seemingly turning machine learning into a new religion, but whichever way you look at it, by now it’s quite simply too late to call a halt, even a temporary one. Simply, it’s not going to happen.

