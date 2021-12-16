Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Poem in the Time of COVID 19: A Song of Love and Longing

A Poem in the Time of COVID 19: A Song of Love and Longing

I love the way your presence comforts me

by Leave a Comment

A POEM AND A NOTE:

I love the way your presence comforts me

The grace of your being

The lightness of your touch.

 

I long to have you by my side

In the morning light

In the depths of the night.

 

I love the way you whisper

Words that inspire

Words that uplift.

 

I long for your steadfastness

It flows through thick or thin

It bridges the ups and downs.

 

The sun rises and sets

The seasons come and go

The days, they go by…

 

But this song of love and longing

Arises

Now and forever, it sings.

A Note from the Poet:

“I go deep into myself, and there we shall meet”– Silo.

The isolation enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic gives ample time to reflect and reminisce. In these alone and quiet times, going deep into myself, I feel the presence of loved ones no longer in this time and space, remember wondrous moments, feel the grace of their being they have shared with me. And, although at times, the loss of their presence strikes a discordant minor chord of longing, I am thankful and grateful for the times we have spent together. Realizing that I am not alone…these sayings from The Path in the Message of Silo resonate within,” Do not imagine that you are alone in your village, in your city, on earth, or among the infinite worlds”.

This post was previously published on pressenza.com and under Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0).

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About Pressenza

An international news agency dedicated to news about peace and nonviolence with offices in Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Florence, Lima, London, Madrid, Manila, Mar del Plata, Milan, Montreal, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Quito, Rome, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Turin, Valencia and Vienna.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x