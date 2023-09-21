A Pretty Typical Household: Why Narcissists Raise Mirror Images of Themselves

Narcissists regularly produce mirror images of themselves. Whether that’s a matter of nature, nurture or some combination of the two, who can say? But the child of a narcissist often recognizes that awful truth, that he has become frighteningly like his or her parent. Here is Abraham’s story.

My father was the bully in my life. Technically, it was my stepfather, but he’s the only father I ever knew as he married my mother when I was about three. I was one of four children. I have two older brothers and one younger half-sister, who is my father’s only biological child. I became my father’s scapegoat and my sister became the favorite. My reluctance to give in to him about anything only made the abuse worse.

He took everything personally. If I didn’t like something he did—his cooking, for example, anything along those lines—it was like I did it just to personally hurt him. His reaction was always anger. I didn’t understand what I did wrong half the time. He was very belittling and critical. No encouragement whatsoever, only put-downs. He would sit me down and have me explain my behavior and I would tell him in plain English that the way he was treating me was wrong and that I behaved the way I did because of it.

I’m sure that he did not expect this from a 10-year-old. He then would proceed to tell me that I had a victim mentality, that I just wanted to blame him for my problems, and that it was all my fault. (He may have been right, and I definitely have a victim mentality now, but how did he think a 10-year-old would develop that mentality?) I repeatedly rebuked him and informed him that that’s not how it works, that I was the child and that he was the parent and that he was supposed to love me and treat me right, no matter how I acted.

I was not a “bad” child. I did not rob, steal, vandalize, etc. The worst thing I would do was not do my chores, things like that. He would then yell at me, bully me, tell me to stop thinking that I knew more than he did (something he still says to me today, when I’m thirty years old), and remind me that I was lazy, worthless, a bad kid, etc. Basically, he did whatever he could do to psychologically destroy me and ruin my confidence, so that I’d never figure out what a fraud he is and expose his fraudulent nature to everyone.

This happened over the course of many years and there’s much more to it than this, but that’s pretty much the basics, minus the physical abuse, which wasn’t too extreme. There were beltings on the rear and they were scary, because he was very angry, but nothing anywhere but on the rear except for a few backhands here and there. I’m not trying to minimize the physical abuse but not trying to exaggerate it either. I think it was very like what a lot of kids experience.

At about the age of five, I started plotting ways to get into fights with a kid who wasn’t all there mentally, because he was an easy target and because I didn’t like him because he was weak. At the same time, I did like him, because he was nice and we had fun together. When I was hitting him one time, my brother’s friend was encouraging me and that was the moment I saw my reflection, so to speak, and realized how fucked up it was and I never did it again. I have this odd dualism inside of me, where I have no desire to hurt people and I can’t stand seeing people hurt, but there’s this dark part of me that gives into the darkness sometimes and I will say the meanest, most horrible thing in the world, to hurt someone I perceive at the time as deserving it. I can cut very deep psychologically.

I always felt like an alien and couldn’t bond with people, so I studied them to figure them out. I did the same thing with my dad, so as to come to some sort of understanding and also to use what I’d learned against him. I so deeply wanted to bond with people. I learned what healthy behaviors were, what abusive ones were, how people act when they’re lying, how people act when they’re telling the truth. I saw how people act who are just good people, with no agenda or secret motives. That’s who I tried to model myself after. I just wanted to be a good person with integrity, whose word people could trust. I did all of this through observation. This is how I dealt with life.

Has it worked? Well, I have been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, but I think it’s really narcissistic personality disorder. And it’s really hard to break with my stepfather. How can I do that if I’ve become a version of him? I’ve tried to break with him twice now, the last time just recently. The first time, it felt like a prisoner was being set free. The positive mental effects were astonishing and I didn’t even realize just how detrimental living with them in that house was until I had to move back briefly at the age of eighteen. That was so terrible that I quickly left with nothing but the clothes on my back.

If you take out the extreme emotional and psychological abuse, it was a good home and we never went without or were made to take on the burden of being an adult when we were kids. I know that this may sound sarcastic, but besides those two major things, I think it was a pretty typical household. But honestly, I am probably the last person someone would want to ask about any of this. I have done nothing but run and hide from life for the past fifteen years. My whole life has been spent trying to prove to my dad that he is wrong about me, that I am not unlovable and unworthy, and to break him of his delusions so that he can finally love me—which logically I know is ridiculous, but for some reason still drives me.

