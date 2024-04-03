A Question of Sovereignty: Re-Assessing the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi

In December, the Māori Kiingi (King) Tuheitia made a royal proclamation to all Māori, calling for a national hui (meeting) based on January 20 at Tūrangawaewae marae, Ngāruawāhia.

The kaupapa (plan, set of principles) for this meeting was to create a space for Māori to come together to discuss Tākiri Tuu Te Kotahitanga, Tākiri Tuu te Mana Motuhake, or ‘Unity together as we strive for self-determination.’

It was prompted largely by a series of initiatives announced by the incoming coalition government, many of which had direct and significant impact on Māori, not least the suggestion that there would be a bill put forward to re-assess the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, the founding document of New Zealand.

The Treaty of Waitangi

Te Tiriti o Waitangi (The Treaty of Waitangi) is a document signed in 1840 between The Crown and Māori representatives, which is the basis for the formation of New Zealand as an independent nation. Some of the controversy around the Treaty stems from the existence of not one, but two forms — a Māori version, and an English translation — and a ‘misunderstanding’ which lies at the heart, in the use and interpretation of the word ‘sovereignty.’

In the English text of the Treaty, Māori cede sovereignty to the Queen of England. In other words, they surrender their authority, and agree that the Queen can make laws over their people. But in the Māori text they agreed to the Queen’s ‘kāwanatanga’, or governorship. Many experts have said that kāwanatanga was a limited authority and meant the Queen could manage British settlers, while Māori retained the authority to manage their own people.In 2014, the Waitangi Tribunal released a landmark report agreeing with this position, and emphasised that Māori never ceded sovereignty. This has been verified in International Courts of Law, along with confirmation that as the form of the treaty written in the indigenous language, the Māori translation is the definitive version.

Tūrangawaewae (A Place to Stand)

The call to Te iwi Māori to attend the Hui ā Motu was one also made to ‘Tangata Tiriti’ or representatives of co-signees of the Treaty, those committed to ‘Toitu te Tiriti’ — to honour and upload the principles of the Treaty.

It was an invitation I felt called to answer.

I am the son of a Father who travelled from post-war England to make a new home here in New Zealand, and of a second generation New Zealand-born Mother with roots in England also, via Australia. I was born in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton), in the heart of the Waikato, the home of the Tainui iwi.

‘Waikato taniwha rau, he piko he taniwha.’

Waikato of a hundred taniwha (chief), every bend a taniwha (chief).

– Whakatauki (Māori proverb)

Like many Pākehā New Zealanders, I am proud to call this country my home. I feel a resonance with Te Ao Māori (the Māori world), expressed through such things as the beauty of Te Reo (the language) as expressed in words and waiata (songs). Like many, I am stirred by the haka, performed at home and throughout the world as a challenge, an evocation of wairua (spirit) and acknowledgement of whakapapa (ancestry). Through these expressions, I feel a connection with Te Ao Māori, but in my heart there is also a disconnection.

A disconnection, by virtue of not having a lived experience of Te Ao Māori. A disconnection which comes from a growing awareness of the grievances suffered by Māori at the hands of my ancestors. A disconnection which comes from the realisation of the privileges accorded to me by virtue of my birth, and a worldview which has been shaped by this.

—

As a New Zealander, it’s necessary to face an uncomfortable truth about ourselves as a nation, one described articulately by the respected Māori leader, Moana Jackson (1945–2022) Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, and Rongomaiwahine, in a speech he gave in 2017:

‘Part of the dissonance in this country about calling things racist is that there has developed, since 1840, this myth that the colonisation and the dispossession of Māori people was somehow better than the dispossession of other Indigenous peoples. That the Crown was somehow honourable in its determination to take away our lands, our lives, and our power.

But to have a notion of an honourable colonisation, of an honourable dispossession, is fundamentally a contradiction because you can’t honourably dispossess someone of what they are — of their lands, of their history, of their language.

But the creation of the idea of a better-than-somewhere-else colonisation led to the idea that, as a result, race relations between Māori and others were better than anywhere else in the world.’

Attending the Hui

I made my way to the Hui, leaving before sunrise in order to arrive in Ngāruawāhia in time to take part in the pōwhiri (welcome) of the manuhiri (guests) onto the Marae. The guests were made up of representatives of Te Iwi Māori (Māori tribes) from all over the country, and swelled from an anticipated attendance of 3000 to over 10,000.

Tūrangawaewae Marae was a place I had never been to before, but which I had passed by on countless occasions, either when travelling to Ngāruawāhia to play in football matches as a young boy, or seeing the signpost flash by during regular car trips back and forth between Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) and Kirikiriroa (Hamilton).

I felt honoured to be part of the manuhiri contingent, one of few pākehā amongst representatives of various iwi (tribes) from around the Motu (country). ‘Māori’ are made up of over 70 tribes, and it was hugely significant that many of these tribes had answered the call and attended the hui — given that the Kiingitanga movement (represented by Kiingi Tuheitia) is not universally acknowledged or embraced by all Iwi.

I had the opportunity to meet with some Māori friends and acquaintances, from iwi representing the hosts (Tainui) and other guests, including a delegation from Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrakei: in attendance despite being in an active dispute with their Tainui hosts in the courts around ownership of disputed tribal lands.