A Revolution of Tolerance: It Starts in the Voting Booth

Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it whether it exists or not, diagnosing it incorrectly, and applying the wrong remedy.

~Ernest Benn.

In a world of constant coverage, the person willing to be the loudest and most outrageous will get the most attention. Somehow, the appearance of quiet dignity, subtlety, intelligence, and humility have become artifacts of a forgotten era. Paparazzi is the new status symbol.

My news feed is filled with wild displays of artificial outrage. Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marsha Blackburn, Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, they wear their anger as a badge of honor. As a group they demand so much attention and make so much noise they use up all the oxygen. I swear they will say anything to get a little attention. Kari Lake, it seems they will do anything to get a little airtime.

They manufacture synthetic scandals, feigned outrage, they attack everybody, for everything. They’re almost childish in their need to be noticed.

Meanwhile, the state legislatures in deeply conservative Nebraska and South Carolina defeated six week abortion bans. Minnesota and Washington passed legal protections for transgender and abortion. Michigan struck down an abortion law from 1931 and passed sweeping gun control laws. Colorado, a land of outdoorsmen and hunters, passed 4 laws restricting access to certain weapons.

Joe Biden is approaching an FDR/LBJ sort of presidency. He is quietly improving the lives of the middle class through careful, measured deliberative statesmanship. He passed the infrastructure bill requiring American laborers using American made components. He’s created more jobs in two years than any president in history. Sixteen point three million people have selected an Affordable Care Act insurance plan. He’s made significant progress, despite bitter, entrenched resistance in the House and Senate.

On the ground across American people are fighting for change. Moms Demand Action, a grass roots movement promoting common sense gun reform is growing, marching, gaining attention, and winning some battles in state houses across the nation. Never underestimate the power of a group formed around a common cause and driven by a love for humanity. Though, it’s impossible to understand why America needs a band of amateur activists pushing for laws to protect school children.

The ACLU is fighting in courts across the country to promote laws that protect everyone, all the differences, all the uniqueness, all of the people who have no voice. Combating bigotry from Florida to Idaho, their lawyers are fighting to protect reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, all the people who have no lobbyists.

Even when everything seems impossibly congested, the noise becomes unbearable, when the My Pillow guy seems to be everywhere, when you can’t escape the white noise that has become the modus operandi of the Republican party there are signs of progress. It’s important to find them, share them, celebrate them. It’s important to remember there can be more victories. It starts in the voting booth. There is only one way to combat extremism, electing moderates, liberals, woke, tree hugging do-gooders. Join an organization, canvas, and register voters. Let people know they are welcome, they are precious, and the ones making all the noise are in the minority. It’s time for a revolution of acceptance, and tolerance. And it begins on election day.

—

iStock image