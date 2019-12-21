A Series of Portraits More Intimate than Sex

one beginning with a quiet hotel room
00:05
and a love that has just buried his
00:07
father silent and unraveled in the glow
00:11
of HGTV he has only for dr. pepper and a
00:15
burrito to in the shower with tweezers
00:19
and he’s pulling out a hair that grows
00:21
from my nipple it always grows back
00:24
three he slouched over sitting on the
00:29
bed in his underwear clipping my
00:30
toenails for a sleep next to each other
00:34
at 2:00 a.m. and our dog vomits raw meat
00:37
onto our naked bodies five we’ve just
00:45
started dating and his apartment is
00:47
being fumigated he finds my diva cup in
00:51
his medicine cabinet and puts it in a
00:54
Tupperware container for safekeeping six
00:57
it’s 15 degrees and we’re in a tent at
01:00
the Grand Canyon and he holds the water
01:02
bottle so I can pee and still stay under
01:05
the covers seven still the closest we’ve
01:10
been has been on my birthday when he
01:13
gives me a new haircut I lay on the bed
01:16
on my back and open my legs and he gives
01:18
my cunt a trim lately I’ve been falling
01:21
asleep during our small rituals my whole
01:24
body limp under a razor blade in his
01:27
hand
01:31
[Applause]
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.