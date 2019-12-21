A Series of Portraits More Intimate than Sex

one beginning with a quiet hotel room

00:05

and a love that has just buried his

00:07

father silent and unraveled in the glow

00:11

of HGTV he has only for dr. pepper and a

00:15

burrito to in the shower with tweezers

00:19

and he’s pulling out a hair that grows

00:21

from my nipple it always grows back

00:24

three he slouched over sitting on the

00:29

bed in his underwear clipping my

00:30

toenails for a sleep next to each other

00:34

at 2:00 a.m. and our dog vomits raw meat

00:37

onto our naked bodies five we’ve just

00:45

started dating and his apartment is

00:47

being fumigated he finds my diva cup in

00:51

his medicine cabinet and puts it in a

00:54

Tupperware container for safekeeping six

00:57

it’s 15 degrees and we’re in a tent at

01:00

the Grand Canyon and he holds the water

01:02

bottle so I can pee and still stay under

01:05

the covers seven still the closest we’ve

01:10

been has been on my birthday when he

01:13

gives me a new haircut I lay on the bed

01:16

on my back and open my legs and he gives

01:18

my cunt a trim lately I’ve been falling

01:21

asleep during our small rituals my whole

01:24

body limp under a razor blade in his

01:27

hand

01:31

[Applause]



