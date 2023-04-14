A Six-Year-Old Teaches Us the Important Lesson of Always Being Kind

My six-year-old daughter got off the bus from school yesterday, her backpack slung open over one shoulder, her jacket in one hand and a piece of paper clutched in the other.

She handed everything to me as she ran towards the curb to walk home. She likes to pretend the curb is a balance beam as we walk the block home together.

As we walked, I organized the backpack. I looked at the paper she handed me. It was a picture of a princess in a long dress.

It was obviously drawn by a child. It wasn’t bad; it was just what you would expect a child to draw. It looked like it had been photocopied. Someone had colored it.

It wasn’t my daughter’s work. At least not the drawing. Like recognizing handwriting, I would think that most parents know their child’s art work. This wasn’t the kind of thing she usually produced.

“What is this?” I asked as we walked home.

“Lexie gave it to me,” my daughter said, “She wanted me to color it, so I did.”

That made sense. Lexie was a friend of my daughter. My wife and I knew her parents. I didn’t think anything more about it as I put it back in her backpack and walked home with my daughter.

Later on, after dinner, I was sitting on the couch as my wife helped my daughter with her bath.

I was looking at Facebook on my phone when I saw a post by Lexie’s mother.

There was the picture of the princess in the long dress.

Above the picture, the mother wrote, “I am heart-broken. This morning, Lexie was excited about this drawing and asked if we would make copies to give to her friends as coloring pages. She was so excited when she left this morning she could hardly contain herself. When she got off the bus today she was so sad. She said nobody wanted her picture.”

I showed the post to my wife.

She went to my daughter’s backpack, found the drawing, took a quick picture and replied to the post with the picture attached, “My daughter got one and brought it home. She was excited to get to color on it.”

Lexie’s mother soon replied that she had shown her daughter my wife’s post and Lexie’s reaction was to dance around with glee. The mother said watching her daughter’s reaction made her tear up. She thanked my wife for posting it.

It was such a little thing my wife did, but it changed the entire mood in Lexie’s household that night.

When my daughter came back into the living room, we asked her about the drawing.

She said Lexie gave one to one classmate who then went and threw it away. She said another kept trying to give her picture away. She said most of the kids did not take one. The boys, in particular, did not want a drawing of a princess.

When I asked her why she took one she simply said, “Because Lexie is my friend and I thought it was a pretty picture.”

We went on to talk about how she thought Lexie felt about the reaction of the class and the importance of always acting kindly towards others.

Luckily, my daughter is practically an empath and doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. Kindness is always her first reaction. I love her so much for that.

Kids can be unintentionally cruel and what happened was nobody’s fault. It is so hard when we watch young people who are sad because they are lonely, hurt or scared.

Children are not yet jaded and innocently think everyone will want to be at their birthday party, play a game with them, or sit with them at lunch.

But, sadly, many learn quickly and at a young age that the world is not so accommodating. Many are forced to learn early how to deal with the heart break of being ostracized.

No, Lexie is not that child. The other kids think the world of her. They just didn’t know how important the drawing was to her.

I know that Lexie learned a hard lesson about life last night. I hope she also learned the value of a true friend like my daughter was to her. I hope my daughter was reinforced with the lesson of always being kind.

This was a small thing. I don’t think anybody was permanently damaged from the classmates’ reactions. But, I bet Lexie remembers this for years to come.

One time, when I was a four years old and had to move away from my Sunday school class, I drew pictures of each of my classmates to give to them as a going away present. I wanted to be accurate so I drew the nostrils on each nose.

The other kids gladly received their drawings and thanked me for the pictures of pigs.

Puzzled, I looked at the drawings I handed them. With the nostrils on the round noses, each drawing looked like it had a pig’s snout.

“Of course,” I lied, “They are nice pigs aren’t they.”

I wasn’t permanently damaged from the interaction but I still remember it vividly fifty years later. Perhaps I will tell Lexie that story next time I see her.

Growing up can be so hard. Innocence is something that gives way to life eventually but we want our kids to have it as long as possible. There is an anecdote: Kindness. Always kindness.

Photo credit: Charlein Gracia on Unsplash