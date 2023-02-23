A Song of Sadness Reminds My Son of Our Family

Guy Time is how Josh refers to it.

We were coming off an awesome long weekend in Kansas City. Just the two of us.

Heading home, Josh innocently took the conversation in a different direction.

“Dad, this is the song I was talking about.”

“What do you mean, Josh?”

“It’s the song I told you reminds me of me, you, and Mom.”

My mind started searching my memory in an effort to find the conversation he was speaking of, but I had no luck initially.

“Who sings it, Josh?”

“X Ambassadors.”

“What’s the name of the song?”

“‘Unsteady.’”

As I listened to the song and continued to search my mind, I began to remember a couple of months earlier when Josh had been trying to explain this to me.

I also remembered hearing the song before, and when I had heard it, that it drew me in emotionally as I listened to its music and words.

The song features a child who is talking (pleading, really) to his parents.

…

Hold

Hold on

Hold on to me

’Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

Mama, come here

Approach, appear

Daddy, I’m alone

’Cause this house don’t feel like home

If you love me, don’t let go

If you love me, don’t let go

Hold

Hold on

Hold on to me

’Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

Mother, I know

That you’re tired of being alone

Dad, I know you’re trying

To fight when you feel like flying

If you love me, don’t let go

If you love me, don’t let go

Hold

Hold on

Hold on to me

’Cause I’m a little unsteady

A little unsteady

…

The two people he loves the most can’t, or won’t, get along, and he or she is scared of what the future looks like.

Uncertainty and insecurity are a bad combination.

The pleading of the “young” child singing is palpable. An unsteady relationship between the parents feels all too real to him. He pleads with them: “If you love me, don’t let go.”

The song itself isn’t a complete biography of our life, but the feelings reflect how Josh sees the world.

When I first heard the words, I remember thinking it was a mixture of sadness and understanding. Not understanding “why” things were happening. Just of “what” that child was experiencing.

No blame or judgment by the child. Just what they felt.

Their own personal experience in the life they didn’t choose but had no choice other than to live through.

Two things came to mind for me:

1 — The lens I see my son through can’t begin to capture all of him. The language I use to think about, speak to, or describe him cannot capture the breadth, depth, or height of who he truly is. Nor can our language or understanding of anyone come close to grasping all of who they are.

Josh is trying to make sense of life from his own unique mind. All his experiences are filtered through his soul. Not mine. He is engaging the world through his own unique vision, personality, gifts, and, dare I say, quirks, and I’m not privy to them.

…

2 — My son identified with the pain of the singer/songwriter because it was his pain too. In the song, he identified with the words as if they were his own. Yet he was fighting through the fog of his teen years and his brain injury.

…

Life and relationships are far too complicated for our children to grasp. The complexities and nuances never seem to end.

But they are felt.

Not just by the two adults involved but by our kids.

The ripple effect of our words and deeds spread far and wide.

Our kids feel more deeply than we can imagine or know unless they tell us. And then, only if we hear what they are trying to say.

Keep the Faith. Love Wins.

—

