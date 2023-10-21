A Soundtrack (and Some Advice) For the Newly Unmarried Guy

While I view musical appreciation as an all-inclusive pastime, this particular playlist goes out to all my homies whose marital status — and world — has recently been torn asunder.

I’ve been there, my friend.

Right now, you’re probably feeling a medley of mangled emotions: anger, despair, fear.

Yet, within that thick tapestry of dread, maybe there are these long-absent glimmers of hope, excitement and, hell, even relief, that peek through that world’s fractured skyline. And then, if your experience is anything like mine, you feel even more like shit for stealing a moment’s joy about something that should only feel sad.

While there are some that might think a smile is out of place at a funeral, I would suggest that we earn the right to choose how we mourn.

Bottom line is this, my brethren: our marriages failed. And that sucks. And, if I’m being straight with you, it’s going to continue to suck for a decent stretch. If you have kids like I do, it’s going to suck even longer. And it will continue to suck. Until it gets better.

And it will get better. You just gotta trust me here.

Like any other significant life experience to this point, I rely on music to amplify, mollify or help clarify the emotional state I happen to find myself in. So, with that, here are some suggestions, via a playlist of songs that saw heavy rotation during my transition from failed duo to successful solo act.

I’m no musical afficianado –and your mileage may vary– but I think we can agree that every good comeback story rides on the back of a solid soundtrack.

The Funeral: Band of Horses

Maybe it borders on melodrama, but, yes, something has indeed died. And you are likely reeling at the finality of it, even if part of you has known for awhile that it was inevitable. That safety harness of all future moments, milestones and certainties you fastened your married life to, has been severed. So, go right ahead and mourn your loss. And do so at your own pace.

But do it.

Pay your respects, then put it in the ground. And during birthdays or holidays, resist the urge to visit the burial site with a shovel.

Those days –all days– are to be spent with the living, not the departed.

Also, I think this song fucking owns.

Pictures of You: The Cure

Burning Photographs: Ryan Adams

Along those lines, jettison the wedding photos and delete all images of her from your phone. Immediately. Even if she’s in a group shot with your family or your friends or that rando selfie of you, her and Steve Buscemi at Summer Stage. Resist the urge to bust out your Photoshop skills and just incinerate that shit.

For every time you look upon the doctored image, you’ll feel the part that’s missing as if it were a phantom limb.

More importantly, please stay the fuck away from her social media profiles. I cannot emphasize this point enough. There is absolutely nothing positive to come out of stalking her Instagram feed or Facebook posts. NOTHING. It offers the same regret as a drive-thru window at 2am, only the menu consists of pain and dread (come to think of it, they’re the same menu).

You think there’s going to be pics of her balled up on the couch, crying into that afghan your aunt made her? Or the ‘what’s on your mind?’ prompt is going to compel her to lament ‘how I will never love another man as much as my ex-husband, therefore I will live the remainder of my years in abstinence.’

Remember, social media peddles in illusion: a manufactured universe where you want your friends, family and unrequited elementary school crush to believe you live in. (Your loss, Jaimie Behr!)

Banish yourself from that universe.

While we’re on the topic, you should consider deleting your own profiles during this transition period, or at least deactivate them. The reason is twofold. First, should you have a moment of weakness and ignore the aforementioned edict of STAYING THE FUCK AWAY FROM HER SOCIAL MEDIA, it will limit the access, thereby limiting the damage.

A second, and far greater, reason is that you are now setting out to create an actual life worthy of documenting. And you’re not going to have time to post about it.

You’re all about the doing now. Recount your adventures later.

Wake Up: Arcade Fire

Early on, we’re not going to try to do too much. This isn’t the time to set lofty goals. Remember, at this point you are still trying to reconcile with something that didn’t succeed. The last thing you want to do is set the bar so high that you can only fall short.

Let’s look for some easy wins here, like: get up 15 minutes earlier each week; start one conversation with someone that isn’t paid to have a conversation with you; do one pushup. That’s right, just one. Then, the next day, do two pushups. Then, the next day…

When I was going through my breakup, I resolved to start a new business, get in the best shape of my life and overcome my introverted proclivities to become the most outgoing lone wolf ever.

Smash cut to me six months later, sitting on a used couch in my shitty apartment, sifting through a pile of neglected, past due bills as I chain smoked a pack of cigarettes that I paid for with the quarters I was saving to do laundry. Pretty sure I didn’t kill it at the club that night. Other than buying the smokes, I doubt I had one human interaction that entire day.

The point is, at a juncture where our lives and self-worth are at their nadir, we need to experience some victories, regardless of their apparent insignificance.

Realize that all of life’s big, shiny successes are really just the stringing together of a bunch of small victories, accomplished each day, to little acclaim.

Get yourself in the habit of winning by setting makable goals and be sure to celebrate when you make them.

A good way to get into a winning mindset is to wake up and immediately make your bed. It sends a message to your subconscious that the time to rest is over and you’re ready to get down to work.

Waiting on a Friend : The Rolling Stones

Marriage tends to take a toll on friendships. If you’re anything like me, you may have missed out on some happy hours, card games or KanJam tournaments with the boys in favor of doing something with her and her friends (who she doesn’t really like) or family (who she actively disdains).

And you know what? That’s kind of what I think is supposed to happen. If you’ve actually maintained the same social frequency with your friends while you were married, then you were never really that married.

Use this opportunity to reconnect. Maybe you’ll get a little shit for your disappearing act, but if they are a true friend, they will get it. And they’ll want to be there for you. If your friends are married, your current situation is a huge bonus for them.

I had a couple friends use the ‘Billy is really having a tough time with the divorce thing. I should go keep him company’ approach to getting out for some beers, even when I was already divorced for three years. The wives either didn’t give a shit that their husbands were lying to get out of the house or they thought I was perhaps the most pathetic thing to walk the earth.

Probably both.

Over the first several months of this transition, you are going to rely on your core friends to get you out, prop you up and power you through. You might lose all of your ‘couples friends,’ acquaintances that you made through her and her entire family, but you will exit with the crew you came in with. And that’s all you ever need.

Ever.

So, embrace them. Lean on them. That’s what they’re there for.

So Lonely: The Police

Alone Again: Dokken

As indispensable as your friends are, even the best of support systems occasionally go offline. You will need to prepare for that. I’m not saying that every moment of your day has to be spent in the company of others or that some solitude isn’t therapeutic, even essential.

I am saying that you need to be ever-vigilant that your loneliness doesn’t sink into isolation. One can help you grow; the other, wither.

These offline periods tend to coincide with holidays, which can often compound the impact. I moved out in October. The generosity of friends and family saw to it that I got through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve unscathed. With the Big 3 in my rear view, I figured I was in the clear.

Then, Easter Sunday came.

Everywhere I went, I ran into beautiful, happy families, all bunched together like Spring bouquets. Girls in floral-patterned dresses… boys in new suits… their parents wearing a smile of married fucking condescension (or maybe not. I was in a dark place.).

It was Spring and everything was teeming with life and promise. Except me.

I had nowhere to go. Nobody to visit. And the thought of sequestering myself in my squalid apartment was soul crushing. So with little options, I had to be resourceful. Grabbing a blanket, a book, headphones and a cup of coffee, I decided to head to a nearby, tucked away stretch of beach.

Three hours spent under the warmth of the sun (amazing how the sun went from a source of pain to a place of comfort in minutes), trading off between my playlist and the cathartic crash of the waves, my Easter Massacre soon resurrected in the image of a brilliant Sunday afternoon.

There will be times that you will feel like the loneliest man on the planet. Until it passes (and, remember, it will pass), find an activity that fills the void. Or, if you’re blond like me, distract yourself with something shiny.

Never Going Back Again: Fleetwood Mac

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue: The Animals

There may come a time where you may consider reconciling with your ex. Whether you are the one accepting forgiveness or groveling at her feet pleading for it, you need to take a big step back and ask yourself some tough questions.

Do you miss her or are you just lonely?

Scared that you made the biggest mistake of your lifetime or scared that you’re going to spend a lifetime alone?

Have you realized how much you loved her or have you realized how the lack of someone’s — anyone’s — love makes you feel insignificant and unprotected?

Yes, there is the edge case where exes reunite and, this time, live happily ever after. However, more often, it is fear that has you considering reverse course. Not love.

Burn your ships, gentlemen.

Go Outside: Cults

Time to Run: Lord Huron

The Drugs Don’t Work: The Verve

As mentioned earlier, one of my ‘separated guy’ goals was to get in better physical shape. Sure, part of it was vanity. But, equally important was the impact exercise had on my mental wellbeing. And, being on my own for the first time in forever, I needed the structure and accountability that a fitness program offered.

Running was the default exercise I chose, as it was cheap and semi-flexible. On occasion, I liked driving to different trails for a change of scenery and a little adventure. A favorite was a nearby abandoned mental institution that had running paths knifing through the sprawling compound.

Dilapidated buildings tattooed in graffiti and rust served as a proper background, given my own questionable mental state at the time.

Regardless of location, there is an undeniable healing power in the fresh air and music that seeps into you when you run outdoors.

Get your body moving. Sweat. Gasp. Ache. It will show you that pain is temporary. And a blessing. Pain serves as a reminder that you are still very much alive.

Also, go easy on self-medicating. This is coming from someone whose had one or two too many too many times to count, so I’m not judging. Judges are known for being sober, whereas I am not.

Like I did, you might think numbing yourself will make you feel better, but it only delays the ‘feeling bad’ part we all need to experience before we can move on.

One Big Holiday: My Morning Jacket

On the Road: Houndmouth

If you’re like most of us, a change in marital status often portends a change in financial wherewithal. Just because you’re cash-strapped doesn’t mean you can’t get away for a minute. And while the Vegas weekend or the Caribbean all-inclusive might be a few promotions away, finding a place to recharge for a little while needn’t mean a pilgrimage to the pawn shop.

If you find yourself with an extended period of time to yourself, consider a change of scenery. If it’s hitting up some ‘better-well-off’ friends to make use of their family’s oft-vacated second home, scrounging up a few bucks to AirBnb it at a backroad respite or even driving three hours away for the day with a blanket and a book, a change in perspective is paramount in helping find your road back.

As we get older, we tend to make our lives narrower: we explore less, we socialize less, we question our beliefs less. Take this period to increase your worldview. Start in the geographic sense and the rest of you will eventually come along for the ride.

See a Little Light: Bob Mould

Born Again: Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons

Something Good This Way Comes: Jakob Dylan

One glorious, yet nondescript day, you will wake up to a glint of light peaking through those clouds that have been following you around for awhile. The change might be so subtle that you don’t realize it for what it is at first. Something feels different, but you just can’t place it.

Like every other worthy accomplishment in life, we have to put in the requisite hours to achieve it. In the end, that’s all it really comes down to: doing the work. There is no shortcut. There is no such thing as being a ‘natural’ when it comes to surviving post-marriage.

Set goals.

Make a plan.

Execute.

Too often in my life, I was a record-setter at the first step, only to hang another DNF on the scoreboard. This time, I was determined to rewrite that history.

The road from ruin charts an uneven course. Progress isn’t linear. One day, you may come upon a vista, only to be smothered by a blanket of fog the next.

And, truth is, you never reach the end.

The day it changes for you is the day you realize how much distance you’ve made from that bleak starting point.

How far you’ve come.

How much strength you’ve built up.

And how you’ve earned every goddamn drop of happiness you can wring out of this new world you’ve forged.

A failed marriage defines a person as much as a successful one does, which is to say, it doesn’t at all. You define you.

Rather, your actions define you.

This could be the start of your grand renaissance, if you decide it so.

Our Life Is Not a Movie or Maybe: Okkervil River

During our darker days, don’t we all have the movie of our alternate, ideal life playing in the background? And as we return from our reverie, we lament: ‘if only my circumstances were different.’

Well, circumstances are different, my friend.

You are the would-be hero of your life’s movie. And the movie is far from over. You’re at that point in Act 2 where the chips are down and the audience isn’t sure if you‘ve got it in you to rise up.

Clubber Lang just beat your ass so bad that you lost both your belt and your trainer in the span of two rounds.

The warden stuck you in the hole for a month and had Tommy killed after calling him ‘obtuse.’

You found out that Lucy took all of Matty’s designs to Sparkle and it looks like he’s going through with marrying someone else!

(Yes, I am a middle-aged, heterosexual man who happens to love 13 Going on 30. If that’s wrong, I don’t want to be right!)

How will you respond?

The climax is in your control. The end credits haven’t rolled yet. You have time, but don’t waste it sitting around replaying previous scenes.

Rise up. Be the hero of your movie.

I’m rooting for you.

Also, if you’re in need of an epic soundtrack, hit me up.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Jusdevoyage on Unsplash