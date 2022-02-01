A Spanish City Leads the Way in Going for Full Electric Transportation

Zaragoza, Spain’s fifth-largest city, with a population of 680,000, is replacing its entire bus fleet with electric vehicles, reflecting the growing trend toward the decarbonization of cities, and proving that major change is possible when the political will is there.

Over the next four years, the entire bus fleet will be replaced with vehicles manufactured by the Spanish company Irizar, making it possible for the city to reach emission neutrality by 2030. The fleet currently consists of four zero-emission buses, 111 hybrid units and 237 diesel vehicles. The €58 million investment will be recouped over the lifetime of the vehicles because their higher price is offset by much lower operating costs, mainly due to lower net energy consumption and significantly reduced maintenance.

The first order for 68 vehicles, consisting of 51 12-meter conventional and 17 18-meter articulated buses, has already been processed, and work is underway to connect the bus station to a transformer power station, from which a high-voltage line will feed an internal medium-voltage distribution network and the corresponding transformers for the substations and individual chargers. Vehicle charging will be carried out by means of inverted pantographs, which do not require handling for their operation, mounted on a fixed structure in depots, and each bus will house the connection plates on its roof. At the moment, 75 chargers are planned to be installed, 37 of them for the 12-meter buses and 38 of greater power that can also be used by the 18-meter buses (whose battery has greater capacity due to their heavier weight). An additional 300 kW semi-fast charger will also be installed to cover unforeseen situations.

Post-pandemic, it is essential that public transport infrastructure is replaced based on sustainability. There are calls for urban transportation to be seen as a public good that should be paid for as such, given that the future holds out the prospect of greater restrictions on petrol and diesel vehicles if we want to prevent cities from continuing to systematically poison their inhabitants.

But regardless of their consideration as a public good, the reality is that electric buses make all the sense in the world from an economic point of view. Designing an emissions reduction plan based on hybrid vehicles — the biggest lie in automotive history — or natural gas-powered vehicles is a mistake if we consider that their total cost of ownership can in no way be compared to that of electric vehicles. The hydrogen alternative, on the other hand, still runs up against the problem that the vast majority of hydrogen still comes from unsustainable sources, making it a false solution to the problem.

Non-polluting public transport is essential for the future of cities. Let’s hope Zaragoza’s example catches on.

This post was previously published on Medium.

Photo credit: Shutterstock