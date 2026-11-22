Justice is a virtue found across many of the world’s great religions. In Buddhism, the Noble Eightfold Path calls for right action and right livelihood. In the modern era, teachers such as Thich Nhat Hanh championed “engaged Buddhism,” bringing compassion into public life. In Hinduism, dharma means the duty to live righteously; Mahatma Gandhi drew on this idea to resist injustice through nonviolence.

Nowhere is the call to justice and right neighborliness stronger than in the Hebrew Prophets. Amos thundered, “Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” Micah summed up faith in a single line: “Do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with your God.”

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan

That prophetic tradition has endured for centuries. At the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. quoted Amos, linking those ancient words to the struggle for civil rights. Dorothy Day founded the Catholic Worker movement, which fed the hungry and sheltered the poor in America’s cities. Howard Thurman, a mentor to the civil rights generation, wrote that once Christmas is over, the real work begins: “to find the lost, to heal the broken, to feed the hungry.”

There is, then, a Spirituality of Justice. It means loving thy neighbor and acting in ways that seek to bring about the kingdom of peace here on earth.

One of my spiritual practices of engagement has been telling the stories of people who take action to advance justice. Last week, the ACLU of Rhode Island displayed a collection of portraits I created for the 2026 Annual Meeting. What follows are a few portraits and excerpts written by Zoe Chakoian, ACLU Communications Associate. I am pleased to share these with you, but I encourage you to read the full stories on their website. Click here.

Then. Now. Our Work Continues.

The exhibit profiles four individuals from the early history of the Rhode Island ACLU

The theme this year — Then. Now. Our Work Continues. — reflects the cyclical nature of civil liberties work: looking back at where we’ve been, recognizing how those struggles continue to shape the present, and understanding that the work of protecting our rights and liberties is never finished.

Photographer Tom Young in his Shelburn Falls, MA Studio

Wisner v. Ricci (1978)

It was a rainy spring day in 1978 when the police raided an art gallery in downtown Providence, taking art off the walls that was never seen again.

The exhibition was organized in part by Tom Young, a professor at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) who was teaching students about building an art exhibit. In 1978, his class’s work was at the center of this police raid — and the beginning of a years-long case about art and the First Amendment.

Mary Ann Sorrentino makes a point while on the back deck of her home in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Mary Ann Sorrentino was a social worker for the state of Rhode Island who worked with women with children who were living in poverty. In her role, she began providing information to her clients about birth control. She became the executive director of Planned Parenthood of Rhode Island in 1977 and proudly continued to run the first abortion clinic in the state.

She was also a practicing Catholic who was later publicly excommunicated from the Church because of her unwavering pro-choice beliefs.

Earlier this year, Dan and Vivian Weisman in front of the school where their daughter attended in the 1980s. A case that went to the United States Supreme Court.

Lee v. Weisman (1992)

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This is how Vivian and Dan Weisman described sitting during an invocation by a Baptist minister at their older daughter Merith’s 1987 eighth-grade graduation at Nathan Bishop Middle School, a public school in Providence.

The Weismans recalled the pressure to stand during the invocation. As advocates for the separation of church and state, and long-time ACLU of RI members and board members, the couple knew that prayer at a public school graduation was unconstitutional.

Some might find irony in these stories, given their themes of religious freedom. A simplistic critique might ask, “How are you celebrating this as spirituality? It seems these cases involve a limitation of religious practice.” I’d argue, instead, that freedom is the theme connecting these cases—a profoundly spiritual concept and practice. This includes the freedom to express oneself artistically, to choose one’s body, and to practice a faith or no faith without one particular religion dominating or the state endorsing one religion over another. These cases hearken back to President Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom to worship in one’s own way, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

Spirituality takes many forms, yet often holds a tension between perceived opposites: the inward journey and the outward path, action and contemplation. In reality, we need both.

Struggling to live these ideals out in the early Christian communities, the author of the book of James expressed it this way:

What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but does not have works? Surely that faith cannot save, can it?15 If a brother or sister is naked and lacks daily food 16 and one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and eat your fill,” and yet you do not supply their bodily needs, what is the good of that? 17 So faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead.

Previously Published on The Notebooks of James Hazelwood

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