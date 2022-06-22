A Straight Man, a Gay Bar, and a Better Understanding of Women

Listen, I’m not saying that I’m #MrHotStuff.

I may have a bit of an unruly ego at times, but I’m not so arrogant as to think that simply walking into a gay bar would immediately garner the attention of any man who saw me because of my dashing good looks. (kidding)

I’m just giving you the facts.

Those facts happen to be that after multiple times finding myself in situations where I was one of a handful of straight men hanging with friends at what happened to be a gay bar, I came away from those nights with a much better understanding of how most women must feel on any given night out.

I’m absolutely not saying that this has happened every time I’ve gone to a gay bar, only that these few instances made me step back and think to myself, Oohhh, wow. Is that how it feels??

I’ve always had gay friends. Never been one to give a shit about who a person wants to get freaky with. Still don’t understand the waste of energy on that kind of unnecessary hate. Some people are unfortunately very broken inside, but that’s an issue for another article.

These friendships inevitably led to nights out on the town where we would end up at their favorite spot; normally some gay bar I, as a goofy straight white guy, wasn’t used to frequenting.

I always loved it.

The vibe in those bars had so much more energy, was so much more fun, and was exactly the kind of place an outgoing boozehound like me was trying to go. The people there were just so much more open and willing to let loose. There was a notable distinction between the regular, “straight” bars I would normally go to and the gay bar around the corner.

It’s not that the other places weren’t fun, it’s just a different vibe. Straight guys just don’t loosen up as easily. They hold their beers, keep to their crew, and don’t venture too far out of their comfort zone until they’ve got enough Irish courage to risk embarrassing themselves in front of whatever cluster of women happen to wander into their purview.

I understand this because I’ve been around it my entire adult life and can sometimes operate in the same reserved way. But normally, when I’m going out, I’m going out out.

As solitary and independent as I normally am, once I got a bit of that brown belly butter in me, this curious caterpillar turns into one hell of a social butterfly.

I’m as open and forthcoming as you can get. I have virtually no reservations about who I talk to or what about. I’m strictly trying to have a good time and don’t have the time or attention span for drama, anger, tears, jealousy, awkwardness, embarrassment, or any of the other detriments to a great night out that so many people can’t help but fall prey to.

I just don’t understand why you’d want to waste your time being angry or sad about something trivial when you could like, not be, and instead just laugh your ass off in the face of literally anything or anyone preventing you from living your best life. I mean, being drunk is supposed to be fun, right? Isn’t that the whole point of drinking?

That being said, I think it’s this kind of utterly open and friendly attitude I have to people that may have unwittingly brought on the few situations I’m talking about.

Situation 1:

I’m at a gay bar with friends, all of whom are also gay. I think out of the five or so people I went with, I was the only straight guy. Not that it matters, just giving context.

At some point during the night I find myself talking to another guy while outside having a smoke.

Me, being the friendly fermented fellow I am, start chatting this guy up like any other person willing to entertain an over-enthusiastic drunk-ass. He was really nice and seemed like a good dude. As I’m talking to him about God know what (this was years ago), I’m thinking to myself This guy’s pretty cool. Maybe I made a new friend! And it was around that time that the friend I had come to the bar with steps over and tries to pull me away from the guy.

“Scott, come on,” she says with a look in her eye I didn’t understand.

“It’s fine! I’m good, I made a new friend! I’ll be there in a minute!”

Her look persists and I still don’t quite get why she’s so concerned. I mean, I was drunk and all, but not embarrassingly drunk. I can hold my damn liquor and I know I wasn’t being anything but exceedingly aloof and annoyingly charming as usual. What’s the problem?

Within a minute it dawned on me what was happening.

Wait, does he…oh shit, he thinks I’m gay.

As I have this realization, I understand that my drunken charm may have accidentally come across as actual flirting. Shit…

I mean, I like the guy and all, but I can’t have him thinking this is something more than the pleasant conversation it is. I decide I need to slip the fact that I’m straight into the conversation somehow because he obviously does not think I am.

When it’s my turn to talk again, I say something along the lines of, “Yea, tonight’s been so fun. I’ve never been to this place before, it’s great. My other friends and I normally hang out down the street, but this place is awesome. I’m like, the only straight one out of all my friends tonight haha.”

“Oh, yea okay…well, it was nice talking to you.”

Guy has a completely different demeanor and leaves within 20 seconds of me saying that.

Wait, what? We were in the middle of a conversation and you just walk away?

Wow, either he was just being rude, or I really was leading him on and had no idea.

Either way, I voiced my concern about my newly lost bar buddy to my friend and she just shook her head while I lamented, But I was just being myself! I didn’t mean to lead him on! I was just being nice I don’t understand…

Sorry, guy.

Situation 2:

Years later. Different state, different gay bar around the corner from a friend’s house that we frequent because it’s close and the bartender makes amazing food for everyone every Monday.

I’m with three couples and I’m sitting on the end with an open seat next to me. A guy sits down and starts scrolling through his phone.

As time goes on, I start to notice that this guy’s arm is slowly creeping closer to me, his leg too. I had told a friend sitting next to me what my previous experiences had been like there, and she also notices what’s happening. She laughs and I try not to entertain this guy who’s clearly trying to get me to say something to him.

I don’t even look in his direction and keep my attention on my group. This guy’s frustration was palpable as ever-closer to me he scooted.

Normally, if this guy hadn’t been trying to be so stealthy and creepy about getting my attention, I would have happily started talking to him. My friend group was teetering towards boring, so I was looking for an excuse to liven things up with conversation with a stranger.

I’m not saying I couldn’t have just talked to this guy and made it clear I wasn’t interested like that, I’m saying that his demeanor and frustration with me “not picking up” on his…signals(?) made me feel more repelled and uninterested in getting to know him at all.

Eventually, he got up and moved to the other side of the bar where he sat and gave me what can only be described as a “look” for a good 20 minutes before his friend showed up and the creepy cloud finally passed.

I’m happy to meet new people. I’ll joke around and buy shots and we can inflate each other’s egos all night given the right circumstances.

I’m not uptight about acknowledging another guy’s appearance or receiving compliments from gay men. I watch straight guys in these places all the time and can see clear as day how insecure they feel. They don’t look around, they don’t chat with strangers, and if there’s even an inkling of another guy looking at them in that way, they immediately shut down and withdraw into defense mode.

They can’t just take it in good stride and shrug it off or try to be friendly. It’s honestly kind of sad. Just because you’re in a place that’s primarily homosexual doesn’t mean you have to question your sexuality just by being there.

You don’t have to entertain unwanted attention, but you also don’t have to be a dick about it.

I did just that once.

At that same bar, I remember waiting for a drink while a guy waited next to me. We got to chatting and he was being really nice. Although our conversation wasn’t getting anywhere close to actual flirting, I did start to think Oh no, not again…

I figured this time I’d nip it in the bud and just tell the guy flat out. I said something like, “Hey, before this keeps going (the conversation), you should know, I’m not…ya know. I’m not…gay… Sorry, I just don’t want you to get the wrong idea.”

“Um…I have a boyfriend, but okay,” he said with a cocked eyebrow and a seriously? look on his face. I felt like an asshole. I remember trying to backtrack like, “I’m sorry. It’s just, it’s happened before where this guy thought I was like, hitting on him or something. I dunno, my bad.”

He said it was fine, got his drink, and went back to find who was presumably his boyfriend. I sat there feeling like an absolute dickhead for being so presumptuous.

I did have a few drinks in me, so maybe I’ll blame my poor judgement on that, but that’s just me grasping for a cop-out. I tried to find the guy later on to apologize again, but he was gone and I was left feeling shitty about making someone feel that way.

Situation 3:

I live in San Diego and up near Torrey Pines is Black’s Beach. Notable for its lack of fabric enforcement. I forgot that clothing-optional area of the beach was even there until I was jogging down the shore one day and stumbled across a few random skin sightings through sweat-blurred eyes. You can read my funny story about that here if you’re so inclined.

After finishing my run, I decided to join the free-cocks-club by dropping my shorts outside for the first time and hanging out for an hour or so. I left the beach that day thinking how freeing and relaxing it was to just be out there al naturel without anyone giving a shit. You could just be your most basic self, free of concern or judgment. It was great, and I decided I’d come back at some point. So, I did.

This second time, I parked my car at the cliffs and was heading towards the path that leads you down to the beach.

I was just wearing shorts and sandals at that point, like you do, and was simply minding my own business as I walked. Coming in the opposite direction was a pasty-looking guy with purple-lensed glasses that were some-shape-other-than-square and looked like a dollar store Elton John. I gave him the old straight-lipped Hello, I am also a human smile as I passed and even said, “What’s up, man?” in classic passerby fashion. His face proceeds to light up as his head turned and followed me.

“Are you going down there?” he asks, eyes glaring at me over his purple lenses.

“Uh, yea. Gonna go hang out for a bit,” I say, half-turned around.

He smirks in a way I can only describe as the face of a stoned teenager watching a microwave heat up a Hot Pocket.

“Are you gonna get naked?”

This catches me a bit off-guard, but I love nothing more than the outlandish, so I can’t help but smile and laugh at the question.

“Um, I dunno. I was just gonna go eat a sandwich right now,” I say through my chuckling.

I said this thinking about how hungry I was and how much I was actually looking forward to chowing on a turkey sub, but also knowing full well that I’d be butt-ass naked while doing it.

“Oh, man. I might have to consider going back down,” he responds as he stares at me.

I laugh it off and turn to walk away. “Okay, man. Have a good one.”

It was too hot to stand there entertaining a weirdo. He left and I made my way to the beach, chuckling to myself about the whole encounter.

Am I…a Hot Girl?

These situations, though anecdotal and fairly innocent, were not the only ones.

There were plenty of other times where I’ve walked into gay bars and strictly because I was walking in as a confident person who took the time to look decent and had an open and friendly attitude, was gawked at and made to feel as if I was doing something wrong if I didn’t return the offering of eyeball hors d’oeuvres .

My point in all this, is that after I let the initial flattery of unexpected attention settle, and I took a step back to think about how I felt, I understood how most women must feel every single time they go out just to have a good time. I can only imagine how exhausting it is.

The second they walk into a bar, it’s all eyes on them.

Eyes that are judging, evaluating, pining for a return glance, craving their attention. If a women is sitting with her friends having a good time and there’s an empty seat, it’s only a matter of time before some dude is going to sit next to her and potentially start acting in a less-than-ideal way to try to get her attention.

“Not all men,” obviously, but who are we kidding here.

I’m not saying it’s a bad thing to try to meet someone, that’s literally what going out is all about. Have a drink, hang with friends, meet new people. Fun times had by all.

But, a lot of men out there need to wrap their minds around the fact that just because a good-looking woman is near you inside a location where people come to be social and make new connections, doesn’t mean she’s going to automatically be interested in meeting you.

In the same way these gay guys were assuming I must be at that bar for a reason, right?

How could a straight guy possibly come here of his own volition?

For what reason other than he’s in denial about his sexuality and just needs convincing?

I’m exaggerating for the sake of my point, but can you see how that sounds if you apply it to anyone? Straight men have that same expectation of women who give them any kind of attention.

Why would she talk to me for so long if she wasn’t interested in me?

She’s being way too nice to not want to hook-up with me.

Wait, she’s a lesbian? She’s probably bi or she just needs convincing. I bet I can change her mind with enough exasperated persistence that she definitely won’t take as sad or desperate.

I understand and am fully aware that I am an absolute sucker for flattery.

My general demeanor when I’m out tipping a few back is one of open-minded playfulness with anyone who’s willing to loosen up and joke around. I know that since this is the case, I’m opening myself up to people sometimes getting the wrong idea about how I feel about them.

This has happened to me while talking with gay men in the past, and it happens all the time with similarly friendly outgoing women just trying to have a good time and ending up having to fend off lustfully hypnotized men just because they were being a bit too flirty.

Or, in some cases, literally just made eye contact for a quarter-second too long.

Another much more important point, is that while it might just be some fun flattery for someone like me to have that kind of attention, I’ve never once felt threatened or worried at all about my physical safety.

I’ve walked into gay bars before and noticed 5+ different guys staring at me before I even reached the bar. Did I feel uncomfortable at all? Nah. If anything, my own presumptuous ego just causes me to think Well, damn. I must be lookin’ pretty good tonight. Good on ya, Scotty boy.

(If you’re rolling your eyes, I get it. I wear my ego mania like beer goggles for my own narcissism. I’m working on it, alright?)

I mean, I’m not some kind of walking beefcake, but I’m in decent shape and even have a muscle or two laying around here somewhere. At the very least, I know I’d be capable of defending myself to an extent should it ever come to that.

I’ve never been harassed in that way, but if I ever was, I wouldn’t necessarily feel the same kind of immediate threat that a women might feel being surrounded by hulking drunk men all vying for her attention and getting angry and verbally abusive when they don’t get it.

Especially when, as a women, you’ve been flirting with a guy you think you like only to change your mind about them and withdraw your attention. Nothing sets off an unstable man like being cut off from the affection they thought they had ownership over simply because it was given to them for free. Women carry pepper spray for people like you, buddy.

That guy I ran into at the beach? Sure, I was able to laugh it off as something absurd said by a creepy flab of a man, but that’s because in my mind he posed literally zero threat to me.

If I was a 120lb woman being ogled and questioned about whether I was about to get naked or not? I might have decided that it maybe wasn’t a good day to go the the beach. Those are the kinds of decisions a lot of women have to think about that literally never even cross a man’s mind.

As men, or women, gay and straight alike, we really need to learn to temper our expectations when it comes to the intentions of other people. Especially people who we may have an interest in getting to know.

Don’t make assumptions about a person just because they have the confidence most people don’t.

Self-assurance is attractive, and when a self-assured person seems to take a liking to you, try to discern if it’s actually you who they’re interested in, or if they’re simply confident, know how to have a good time, and you may be misinterpreting their energy.

I’ve tried to become more aware of how I come across to people I may be accidentally sending the wrong signals to as well as how my own intentions or interest in a woman comes off when the situation is reversed.

It’s all we can do to just be aware of ourselves and how our interactions with others affect not only their idea of us, but also how our individual assumptions can cloud our own judgment of those that capture our attention.

Until then, let’s just take it easy, have a drink, and enjoy fun conversations with some new people.

Photo credit: Shutterstock