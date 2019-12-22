A Surefire Way To Have a Great Christmas

Christmas. How will you spend it this year? Will you wake up, greeted by family? Or maybe you’ll be alone? Maybe you don’t even celebrate it.

Regardless, it’s a time of year when we often take stock of our relationships.

With a spouse or partner, we may become aware of how we are in connection or not. How things have been rich and full, or functional and empty, or somewhere in between.

With family members, we may notice judgments. The son or daughter we believe to be ungrateful. The parent we experience as rigid or overly critical. Or the uncle who dominates with a big personality.

Whatever or whoever rubs us the wrong way on Christmas, we have an opportunity during this time of year — to get out of ourselves and truly see others.

And when we do so, suddenly we can see the parent we judged. Hmmm, mom really just wants things to be perfect. It’s sweet how much she cares.

Or the child we thought to be spoiled. He really just wanted that other thing. I’m sorry he’s sad.

When we open our eyes to others, our judgment tones down and our ability to connect expands. And from there, we can just love the heck out of them, as a friend of mine recently spoke to.

After all, our greatest Christmases are those in which we feel a deep connection to others.

To do so, release judgment and love the heck out of your family and friends this Christmas.

And if you’re alone, please don’t isolate. Call a family member or a good friend, connect, and love the heck out of them.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, fellow relationship warriors! You got this.

==

A version of this post was previously published on stuartmotola.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

◊♦◊

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit:istockphoto