We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

A Surefire Way To Have a Great Christmas

A Surefire Way To Have a Great Christmas

Take stock of your relationships.

Christmas. How will you spend it this year? Will you wake up, greeted by family? Or maybe you’ll be alone? Maybe you don’t even celebrate it.

Regardless, it’s a time of year when we often take stock of our relationships.

With a spouse or partner, we may become aware of how we are in connection or not. How things have been rich and full, or functional and empty, or somewhere in between.

With family members, we may notice judgments. The son or daughter we believe to be ungrateful. The parent we experience as rigid or overly critical. Or the uncle who dominates with a big personality.

Whatever or whoever rubs us the wrong way on Christmas, we have an opportunity during this time of year — to get out of ourselves and truly see others.

And when we do so, suddenly we can see the parent we judged. Hmmm, mom really just wants things to be perfect. It’s sweet how much she cares.

Or the child we thought to be spoiled. He really just wanted that other thing. I’m sorry he’s sad.

When we open our eyes to others, our judgment tones down and our ability to connect expands. And from there, we can just love the heck out of them, as a friend of mine recently spoke to.

After all, our greatest Christmases are those in which we feel a deep connection to others.

To do so, release judgment and love the heck out of your family and friends this Christmas.

And if you’re alone, please don’t isolate. Call a family member or a good friend, connect, and love the heck out of them.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, fellow relationship warriors! You got this.

A version of this post was previously published on stuartmotola.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit:istockphoto

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola specializes in helping individuals and couples cultivate energized and fulfilling partnership. He helps individuals attract who they seek (i.e. date more effectively), kill the voice of desperation and aloneness, and know the difference between a love that makes you big versus a love that makes you small. He teaches couples how to repair after conflict, cut unconscious cycles of projection and blame, communicate more responsibly, and to take risks to reignite passion and aliveness. Stuart has shared his expertise as a relationship coach, author, speaker, and facilitator throughout the world and wrote the #1 Amazon best-selling book “Fixing You Is Killing Me: A Conscious Roadmap To Knowing When To Save And When To Leave Your Relationship.” To learn more about Stuart’s work, visit https://www.stuartmotola.com/ .

