A Sweet and Salty Glance in Agra’s (India) Life

The beginning of the day is subtle amazing in Agra (India), so I wish to start this passage as well in the same way. The cool breeze and the hot chai’s chuski (hot tea sip), with hearing the subtle disturbance of the fluttering newspaper that rapidly following the detailed unrealistic comments on the news and the country such as “Ye Neta Log Timepass Ke Alawa kuch Nahi Karte” ( The only thing the politician do is to do timepass).

This is the chai stall( tea stall), where we got the most affordable chai(tea) and the unaffordable talk which starts our day. The citizens of this city are unanimous, which makes it harder to determine whether it was the tea or the togetherness without which we could not feel our day’s starting. This was not the only case in the day, even whatever free time we acquired, we tried to interact frequently with our fellows and peers, and that is the beauty of this social mingling of the people of this city.

The rich heritage and the monuments of the city are worldly famous, so here I am not going to present that, as a native, what I would reallocate is the hidden beauty and significance that made these monuments attractive.

Taking the example of the Taj Mahal, which was at a time would be among the seven wonders of the world. So first, I would like to torch the beauty of this one of the most significant architects that is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the river Yamuna which is the tomb of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s wife, Mumtaz Mahal. So, what is it that made the people to view a tomb?

The answer to this is quite assumable and explorable. That is why first reallocate some more facts associated with it.

Commissioned in 1632 by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to house the remains of his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal is a stunning symbol of love and architectural brilliance.

It is influenced by Indian, Persian, and Islamic architectural principles that made the Taj Mahal mausoleum of white marble, whose colour seems to alter according to the timing of the day.

The complex mausoleum has nearly 17 hectares (42 acres or about 20 big football pitches) area. The construction of the Taj Mahal is done by 20000 workers whose time spans 20 years to complete. Taj Mahal is built of red sandstone and covered in large plates of marble, with the different-different marvels to be carved beautifully for the design.

The visitors were frequently occupied with the guiders who enriched the background significance of this tomb. The passage of the interaction that they received from these stories by the guider, which made them feel the sentiments of love of the emperor and the tenuous work and accomplishment of the workers, made them visit the place.

The description not ended here, what next follows is the enjoyment of the accompany of the events and stories related to this. You might have heard the story of the Natwarlal who, without having the title of owner, sold this mahal seven times to seven different people. This extraversion and their interaction with the people and the history of this city made them to visit it.

Another event to recollect in this passage, from the book of a memoir of this remarkable city, is its food traditions. You often have heard about the embellishing dine in the five-star hotel or the pleasure of champagne in them. Though we also had the star hotel from the big corporation like the ITC in this globalized world. Let them keep aside for some another day and here have glance at something another: the hot kachori and allo sabji whose actual taste is presumed only eating it fresh just hot getting out of the Kadhai ( cooking vessel). You might witness the hordes in front of the nook shops. The people came out to reach the presence of the kachori and this horde to get it as early as it is out of the Kadhai(cooking vessel) and before being late for it to be finished.

All the luxuries of this technological world of either Netflix or Alexa are here also. Still, the hands of these technologies are also unable to make us aside of this extraversion. With the significant population to endure, you barely find the place for aloneness, what you find is the vivacious interactive people who you might even say have an urge to definitely poke their nose in other’s work.

