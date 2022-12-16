I remember the day when I was going to Chandigarh.

My father gave me a ride to the train station. The station is around 40 kilometers away from my home. It was only when I was preparing to say goodbye that I realized how much I love him.

Although I wanted to hug him, I didn’t.

A tough job for a boy is to hug his dad.

We love our dads, our dads are amazing, but we never tell them how much we love them. We can’t express our feelings, we are unable to do so.

Our society has made us this way, that’s the way we are. However, I think it’s really important to normalize these things, to share your feelings, to express your love, especially towards your parents.

My tears started flowing when I was on the train. For the first time in my life, I cried because I missed my father.

Standing in front of the train door, I saw the beautiful green scenery through the train door, and I just started crying. After rethinking everything, including the past years and how my father handled everything, I realized what a wonderful person he is.

He’s a gem. 💎

I will definitely hug my father someday and tell him how much I love him and how I will take care of everything.

Thanks for reading this article. 💚

