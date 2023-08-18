A Town Like Ellwood: My Hometown Is Haunted

The house at 436 Beatty Street was home to five Moser children — James, Judy, Dawn, Doug, and Rick — through their high school years. Rick lived in the house all of his life. He was born Oct. 30, 1961, attended the Ewing Park School across the street, played Little League and Pony League baseball, making all-star teams in both, graduated from Lincoln High School May 31, 1979, died June 1, 1979.

— from the book

Ellwood City Houses

And the People Who Lived in Them

Charles R. Moser, 1994

My hometown is haunted. Not by ghosts or spooks or graveyard ghouls, but by memories of lives once lived, of factories now closed, and streets now vacant.

My father somehow knew this, discovered it again and again in his search through public records. As the unofficial historian for Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, Dad spent countless days hunched over books in libraries and courthouses, searching through cracked, moldering journals and deeds, laboriously copying out dates, numbers of housing lots and land transfers. Who bought such and such from so and so.

He viewed history as land trades and buildings, his notebooks stuffed with facts and data stretching from early settlers up to present day. Bricks and stone, wood and mortar, these were his guideposts. Homes were named and catalogued by the people who built them, or lived there the longest.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But look between the slats, peer through the windows, and you will see the ghosts of former tenants: Mrs. DeCaria who succumbed to pneumonia days after her daughter, in 1929, or the entire Schenck family who died of undisclosed causes within weeks of each other in 1932, or Robert “Jiggs” Hazen, who played football and basketball and died in combat in 1944. Or Rick Moser, whose heartbreaking end is inferred by a simple comma, separating the date of his graduation from the date of his death. One comma that stands in for a handful of hours separating a joyous occasion from its tragic end.

Rick lived his entire life in a bungalow built from a kit that came out of the Montgomery Ward catalogue. In Dad’s world, it would be forever called the Arnold Young Home. Mr. Young sold Dodges and Pontiacs and served in the Chamber of Commerce and sold it to Dad in 1959, the year I was born. I wonder, is it now known as the house where Rick lived? Where that kid who jumped off the Ewing Park bridge spent his brief life?

I had already moved to Connecticut when Rick killed himself. My parents had separated my freshman year of college, and the house on Beatty Street was far from the Norman Rockwell idyll everyone imagined when they looked at our family. The cracks in our façade were now evident, discussed in hushed tones by passersby as they nodded and hurried past.

Now, on a sweltering August day, I dare myself to go back after forty years, return to my hometown, the scene of the crime. I stand on the sidewalk, gazing at the brown shingles, which were once green, as if the house has dried up. I expect to hear the echoes, the banging on drums and piano, My Fair Lady, or Rolling Stones and Alice Cooper blaring from rooms behind the dormered windows. I squeeze my eyes and try to recall the pounding of children’s feet stomping up and down stairs, doors slamming in dramatic free-for-alls.

I spot a car in front of the house, but from here, the house itself looks empty.

The blocky brick school across the street, where all five of us adored our third grade teacher, the doting, grandmotherly Mrs. Gill as much as we abhorred Miss Boy, the Brillo-haired nightmare who taught second grade — that’s been torn down, leaving only a field. The field, too, feels flat. Hadn’t there been a hill? Where are the basketball hoops, the well-trod paths and bases where we played kickball or softball?

The school had been our touchstone, like the apes in the prologue to “2001: a Space Odyssey,” throwing bones at the towering monolith, we would lob balls at its brick wall, practicing our pitching or, in my case, seeing just how far a super ball could bounce.

So many things have been torn down. The great spruce trees, evergreens, and sprawling rhododendrons that sheltered our house are gone; the wrap-around porch, where we once camped out in musty old sleeping bags, looks naked and exposed. Yes, those trees had grown wild over the 18 years I lived there, un-pruned and unruly, but they had been the stage settings for jungle adventures or outer space excursions, at once primitive and other-worldly.

The stacks of the U.S. steel tube mill that once jutted up into the sky behind our house, giant black cigars belching smoke, gone, the sky across the river empty, vacant.

Beatty Street, a single block of pristine houses and carefully groomed lawns, now feels blank. Once the great playground for the last of the baby boom, where children pedaled bikes and raced go-carts, climbed trees, played pick-up football or late night games of jailbreak. These memories, too, swallowed by the emptiness.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I am not the person who can knock on doors, introduce myself as the old guy who grew up here. I, too, am a ghost, lurking on the sidewalk, examining the green grass, the gentle plantings, groomed flowerbeds. That triangle stretch of yard, the apex of two streets crossing at 45 degree angles, how it tormented me as a boy, sweaty, smelling of gasoline and cut grass that clung to my Converses, as I tried to create a pattern with each sweep of the mower. Around the circle bed where a ring of juniper once snapped and scratched whenever I passed by. My father complaining about the weird crop circles I’d left behind.

But it had been enchanting, once upon a time. Just beyond our house, twenty acres of trees and picnic shelters lay in wait for our daily childhood quests. A vast network of woods below, walking trails, now overgrown, still snake through the woods behind our house, stretching out under the bridge, through other neighborhoods. But these too are empty.

Rock formations that sported fabled names, like Ship Rock, or Chimney Rock, giant granite teeth jutting up through the hills, are now shrouded in vines, the roots of trees reclaiming them.

These woods once reverberated with the banging and clanging of the tube mill, the hiss of steam, clatter of trains as the only seamless steel tubes manufactured in this country were moved in and out. Now the woods whisper, leaves in the breeze. The mill gone. Industry gone. Just one of many towns like this stretching into the Midwest, devoid of their reason for being. The creek below, once deemed one of the most polluted in the country, now gurgles clean, the industries that once peppered its shores shuddered or torn down.

Can I ever recall the joy of this bucolic setting without cringing over the unfortunate demise? The end of my home, my childhood, and my family?

I know the next walk I must take, daring myself as I wander down the block, past the former synagogue (now a health center), cross Simm street, and take halting steps up toward the Ewing Park bridge. A smattering of adolescents, book-bags and backpacks slung across shoulders, make their way home. It’s their first day of school. I was once one of those kids, wistful about summer’s end, feeling cheated by the hot summer sun. Up the sidewalk I go, hand on rail, making myself continue, heart in throat, I look down first at the trees, then at the river hundreds of feet below.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The rusty electric company workhouse is overgrown, hidden by trees, if it’s there at all. We used to lob Fanta Cherry pop bottles over the rail, watching them smash on the rusty old roof, fireworks of glass and dust exploding below. We’d peer into the deep beyond, speculating if anyone could survive a jump off that bridge, making up stories of intrepid adventurers, the kind who would ride barrels over Niagara Falls. Would they swim away or be smashed on the rocks? We’d take turns hocking loogies over the side, watching them disappear from view long before they hit the river. Now a tall chain-link fence reinforces the rail, preventing anything from going over.

I remind myself that it wasn’t this side of the bridge, but the other, where there is no sidewalk. No need for a fence, because who would even be in such a situation as to go over the side? I gaze across the road, noting how low that rail is, only waist high for someone of my stature, or Ricky’s. I close my eyes, and the story tells itself to me, my mother’s voice, almost a dream, a fairy tale.

I’m going to sue them for police brutality, Ricky said. Let me get you home, Mom replied, trying to remain calm, to somehow squelch his rage. You don’t believe me, do you? I just want to get you home. It is graduation night. He’d had beer, like dozens of other kids celebrating around town. He’d been arrested and held at the station until Mom could pick him up. Now the car door is opened and he is over the rail, disappearing in the black night. Mom, screaming the whole way, backs the car up, turns it around, drives the mile to the police station where he had been held. “He jumped!” she shouts.

I turn away, shut out the story, swat away the echoes and the scorching memories of a time that ripped our family apart, scarred Rick’s graduating class forever. I do not want to tell this story. I do not want to know what happened, how it happened. I thought I could put to rest the nightmares that have haunted so many of us. I suspect there is a secret, something that happened that night, in the police station, something dark and menacing. But I cannot be the one to solve the mystery.

The ghosts and I hurry back to the car and drive away.

—

iStock image