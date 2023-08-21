A Tragic Transformation from Pregnant Queen to Peasant Mother; A Birth Story and Motherhood Journey

Pregnancy

Being pregnant didn’t make me feel like royalty, but the way people cared for me did. As I sit here alone, 8 months postpartum, I‘m plagued with memories of thoughtful questions, meaningful check-ins, and long forgotten declarations.

The Birth of a Child

At 41 weeks pregnant, my doctor decided I should be induced, which isn’t uncommon for a first time mom. Still, I didn’t sleep the night of my induction. I heard other momma’s had somehow fallen asleep in that horrible delivery bed at some point, but even after my nurse provided me with a sleep aid, rest just wouldn’t come. I was consumed by the pressure to start labor and sick with anxiety over how I would do it.

By the time I was in labor, I had been awake for more than 24 hours. When my doctor broke my water, I had no idea what would happen next, but in the most humbling moment in my life, I flooded the hospital room, literally. And I can promise you, that is hardly an exaggeration. Water soaked my bedsheets, the floor and my husbands shoes. Mortified, I tried to hide what I could by soaking it up with my own gown.

I had never felt more exposed or vulnerable in my entire life than I did in my delivery room. When the epidural team came inside my room, I remembering thinking, “People actually let people other than the father inside this room with them?” because I could never. I’m humiliated that the epidural team has to see me like this, and now that I mention it, I’m even embarrassed my husband has to see me like this.

At 10cm dilated it was time to push. I pushed for nearly 5 hours while the most wonderful nurses continued to scream that I could do this. My son was born at 1:00AM on the dot, and like every other baby, he was perfect. I cried when they put him on my chest, staring at him, realizing it was all worth it. The nausea, the exhaustion, the sore muscles and the last 36 hours were all worth it because now I had him.

The Birth of a Mother

My baby was removed from my chest and taken to the scale. My husband was guided away from me to be with our baby and I was left to deliver the placenta and get stitched up on my own. Adrenaline began to wean at this point and things became hazy, but this was the moment everything changed.

It was 2AM when we were transferred to the recovery room. I laugh whenever I think about it being called a recovery room now. I mean of course I did recover there, but recovery was secondary to a crash course on motherhood. The nurses wake you every 2.5 hours to make sure you and your baby are in good health, and every pediatric specialist you can think of visits your room during the day to offer mass amounts of information and tons of pamphlets with terms you’ve never heard of.

I remember feeling so inadequate from the moment I was wheeled into my recovery room, my body feeling entirely broken as I sat in my own blood with numb legs. A lot was said that night, but I hardly remember any of it. However, I do remember feeling as if everyone was treating me like I didn’t just push a human being out of my vagina, and like I was actually capable of taking in this amount of critical information.

Looking back now, I didn’t only birth my son in that dreadful hospital bed. I birthed an entirely new version of myself, too. I birthed a mother. A human who is exhausted 24/7 with no rest in sight. A human who is never alone, but always feels lonely. A constant caregiver, an emotional soother, a booboo kisser, a diaper changer, a spit-up cleaner, and a milk maker.A person who has no time for showers or passions or hobbies, or drinks with friends and date nights with her husband.

I birthed the shell of my former self.

The Loneliness Paradox

Humans are inherently social creatures, wired to seek connection and companionship. Prolonged periods of isolation can be challenging and emotionally taxing.

Motherhood is often portrayed as a fulfilling experience, enveloped with love, laughter, and a sense of purpose, and some days, it is. However, beneath the surface, I find myself grappling with intense loneliness. The isolation eats me alive while the exhaustion holds me in place.

“You will always be lonely, but for the rest of your life, you will never actually be alone.” The Desperate Housewives quote from Lynette Scavo echoes in my mind frequently. Shame floods my chest the very moment I recent my current reality. I remind myself I wished for this and I’m grateful for him.

Yet, I still find myself wondering:

Can you despise motherhood and still offer your baby the love he deserves?

Emotional Responsibility

Pregnancy typically lasts at least 40 weeks. Each week your body dwindles as your stomach swells. By the time you reach full term, your body becomes fatigued, and your entire bod aches. And yet, despite this exhaustion and physical strain, you must gather your strength for what can be described as the most physically demanding experience of your life.

You’re built up for 9 months like a pig before the slaughter, cherished and borderline spoiled. You’re treated carefully, served frequently, and you’re promised things by people out of excitement rather than thoughtfulness. Then, you give birth and your body is broken and you’re left to pick up the pieces on your own. The how are you texts end and the how is the baby texts begin.

For a long time, I felt angry about that and some days I still do. I look around and wonder why I’m supposed to do motherhood alone, but when I tell you how much your mental health is truly challenged as a new mother, I’m not being facetious. You’ll feel like you don’t matter more days than not. You’ll forget you matter yourself, and then turn around and bite someone else’s head off for making the same, perceived mistake. Long story short, there are days you will feel bitter as hell, or at least I do.

But that’s when I remember those wonderful nurses screaming that I can do this inside my delivery room, because I can do this. That’s when I remember the support of those who love me through 9 months of pregnancy, because that was them building me up so I was able to survive these moments. That is when I remember pregnancy does weird things to your hormones and your hormones do weird things to your brain.

And that is when I remember I deserve more rest and less judgment from myself.

I deserve a freaking shower.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Jared Subia on Unsplash