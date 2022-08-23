A Translator of Japanese Manga Reflects on ADHD and His Love for Comics [Video]

By Understood
From the first moment Paul Starr saw the Japanese anime series “Robotech” (aka “Macross”), he was hooked. But did it have something to do with his ADHD? He’d never been motivated about anything before, but now he threw himself into learning Japanese so he could read comics.
One thing led to another, and eventually Paul started to work as a translator for Japanese manga and novels. But it took an embarrassing event at work — falling asleep at his desk — to make him realize that to follow his career dream, he needed to come to terms with ADHD.
Hear from Paul about the pros and cons of working as a translator and having an all-consuming passion. And get Paul’s recommendations for comics and manga with story lines that showcase neurodiversity.
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
almost everybody in japan reads manga
and they are about everything what
jumped out to me as i was getting into
them was
how different the stories were like
instead of being about spider-man it was
about like a college kid who wants to
get a girlfriend and ride his motorcycle
and as a college kid who wanted to get a
girlfriend and had a motorcycle this was
highly relevant to my interests so
like it felt simultaneously yes this is
what i’ve been looking for all along and
also this is unlike anything i’ve ever
seen
from the understood podcast network this
is how’d you get that job a podcast that
explores the unique and often unexpected
career paths of people with learning and
thinking differences
my name is eleni matheal and i’m a user
researcher here at understood that means
i spend a lot of time thinking about how
we find jobs we love that reflect how we
learn and who we are
i’ll be your host
so i’m always amazed at the wonderful
diversity of jobs and careers that
people with learning and thinking
differences have and our next guest is
no exception
paul starr is a translator for japanese
anime and comic books he was diagnosed
with adhd as an adult paul can work from
anywhere but he is based in new mexico
at the moment welcome to the show paul
hey it’s great to be here thank you
so you discovered anime comic books and
manga from a really young age before it
was even you know trendy or mainstream
and you became obsessed with japanese
culture and ended up studying japanese
could you just go over the highlights of
your love affair with japanese culture
yeah sure my first introduction to anime
and that whole genre was watching
robotech as a kid which was like
mid to late 80s so robotech was an
american
broadcast series but it used essentially
the footage of multiple other japanese
animated series one of which was called
macross and that was the part that i was
the most interested in so i i tracked
down macross watched the source so that
i could figure out where this had come
from i watched that first macross
opening theme when i was in high school
and it was like this moment of like oh
my life is ruined this is it before i
ask a follow-up question about that i’m
actually not that familiar with anime so
i would love for you to describe what
drew you to it i can’t describe myself
as a fan of robotech back when like i
was 10 11. because i never watched it
consistently enough to catch what was
going on but the handful of episodes i
did see there were two things that stuck
out to me one
was it was the giant robot show where
the robots were cooler than transformers
which is impressive because i thought
transformers were very cool and two it
was obvious that the episodes i caught
were like part of a larger story things
weren’t just wrapped up at the end of
one episode it was like a big story
where the status quo would change over
time and that was catnip to me and it
was just like oh there’s this there’s
this larger world out there in this
story and i and i want to know more
about it
as opposed to like the cartoons here
where everything will be wrapped up by
the end of the episode and that just
really stuck with me as someone that
does not know a lot about this genre
could you explain the difference between
american comics japanese anime and manga
in the simplest way possible
sure at the time that i was getting into
them the kind of comics that you would
get at the comic shop were american
floppy single-issue comic books where
you’d buy like a floppy comic book that
would have the latest chapter of
spider-man in it or whatever
and they were mostly about superheroes
with the indie comics being about weird
stuff and we’ll just leave that as it is
the manga market in japan is huge almost
everybody in japan reads manga and they
are about everything anything you can
imagine could be a manga and probably is
not just superheroes anime and manga are
mediums not genres and they contain
genres within them so there really
is something for everybody like no
matter what kind of
fiction you like there is that of it in
those mediums what jumped out to me as i
was getting into them was
how different the stories were like
instead of being about spider-man it was
about like a college kid who wants to
get a girlfriend and ride his motorcycle
and as a college kid who wanted to get a
girlfriend and had a motorcycle this was
highly relevant to my interests so
like it felt simultaneously yes this is
what i’ve been looking for all along and
also this is unlike anything i’ve ever
seen so it was just like that potent
combination and i know that you said
like as a teenager you’re like oh my
life is ruined it’s over for me do you
wanna talk a little bit about like why
you felt that way oh i mean i’m joking
like i didn’t think that my life was
ruined like what i thought was oh this
is the coolest thing i’ve ever seen like
i’ve never cared about anything as much
as i already care about this like three
minutes into it i don’t know what i was
doing with my life before but i know
what i’m doing with it now
yeah that’s pretty cool to find
something that you’re so into from such
a young age yeah did you expect to make
a career out of this passion that you
had
no not even a little bit and my mom
loves to tease me about this because in
one of my favorite comics which was
called oh my goddess in issue two of
that comic there was an essay in the
back from the translator about the
process of translation and i had never
been interested in learning a foreign
language before i didn’t know anything
about the work of translation and all i
knew was that i loved this manga and
anime stuff and i i wanted to be
involved with it somehow and i read this
essay and for some reason
that was what stuck in my head as oh
maybe i could do that maybe i could
learn japanese and i could be a
translator and probably i won’t be able
to be a translator for manga because
there’s only like
a handful of manga being published and
obviously there will never be more than
are being published now
but maybe like i could translate
something else and maybe eventually i’d
get to do a little bit of manga someday
it’s pretty amazing how impactful just
that little nugget that you saw at the
end of a comic could be that like shaped
your whole career path i think about it
all the time like that one essay somehow
made me think oh maybe i could do that
yeah that’s so cool do you have like a
favorite anime or manga in general not
necessarily one that you’ve worked on
but just one that you really enjoy
probably one of my very favorite anime
of recent history is something called
sound euphonium it’s a tv series about a
high school brass band
and it’s just beautifully animated and
beautifully
written and it’s based on a series of
novels that i was fortunate enough to
get to translate one of so i got to
translate the english edition of sound
euphonium and that was something i was
really proud of and the anime is just
great i totally recommend it that’s the
goal i’m almost positive at streaming on
crunchyroll crunchyroll is a streaming
service for anime
one of the things that i would have been
absolutely astonished by as a 17 year
old anime dork is
back then everything was so hard to get
like it was all vhs and the tapes were
expensive and hard to find and you know
and there were like releases of things
that had come out years earlier in japan
and now we get stuff streaming on the
same day it broadcasts in japan fully
professionally subtitled and that’s just
that i still can’t quite wrap my head
around that
i know that you said that you weren’t
diagnosed with adhd until you were an
adult but now reflecting back and now
that you have this diagnosis do you
think that it played a role in any way
in terms of this like obsession with
japanese culture and with wanting to
follow this interest i don’t think
there’s a direct connection i do think
that there’s
a particular kind of i have to do this
and if i can’t do this then what’s the
point of anything a difficulty in
pursuing things that i know i should
work on but are not interesting to me so
i wouldn’t say that it played a role in
like the specific nature of my interest
but i will say that i was motivated to
study anything for the first time in my
life at that point because i wanted i
wanted to learn japanese so that i could
read these comics and i worked at it
like i applied myself for what felt like
the first time ever as opposed to just
kind of coasting by or doing the bare
minimum of what it would take to make
the adults around me happy i was i would
study actively
outside of class and this was unheard of
for me and it’s taken a long time to
learn to pay attention to that signal of
oh i’m willing to do this even when it’s
hard i should probably understand what
that means
yeah one thing that we’ve talked a lot
about on this show and something i hear
my research a lot is this idea of hyper
focus
and also you know only truly being
motivated by things that are of interest
do you think that applies to you at all
yeah it absolutely does i’ve learned
some fairly painful lessons about the
importance of paying attention to
what a tendency towards hyper focusing
on something means and how to deal with
things that must be done even when they
are not the things that are engaging
your hyper focus at a given moment and
how to deal with a situation where you
simply cannot do what you are trying to
do
it’s not easy learning japanese and
studying it and and getting better at it
was
fun
and easy because i didn’t care if it was
hard if that makes any sense yeah the
actual work of translation is often not
particularly engaging in certain ways
and it’s been a challenge over the
course of my career learning how to deal
with spending a lot of time on work
where it’s not easy for me to do it
do you have like a favorite project that
you’ve worked on
or the thing that you’re most proud of
one of the things i’m proudest of is a
series called cells at work
which is about cells in the human body
going about their business and it’s this
very fanciful
depiction of what if the cells in your
body were little people and they had
jobs that they were doing cute and what
would their day look like and it’s all
based on like real medical science it
was all super educational but the art
was just delightful and fantastic
and
they did just such a such an exquisite
job on that book that i felt like i just
got to like put the final touches on it
and like send it out into the world and
every time i see somebody at a
convention wearing a sales at work
costume or that book on the shelf just
makes me feel so good about myself oh
i would love to check that out it’s
really good i highly recommend it
so i know that you were diagnosed with
adhd as an adult and i’m wondering if
there was a particular key moment that
prompted you
to
you know go and get it checked out
so i was working as an editor my first
in-house job for many years that had
been very hard won and i was struggling
i had at least one maybe two reviews by
that point and they weren’t terrible but
they weren’t great either and i knew
that i wasn’t really keeping up
and in addition to all of that i had
started falling asleep at my desk and it
was really embarrassing it turns out one
of my responses to being
under-stimulated or under-engaged is to
just fall asleep one of the ways my
particular neurology seems to work is
that past a certain level of
overwhelmingness or like disinterest in
a task i will
simply
fall asleep rather than do it it was
very difficult and hugely embarrassing
after being nudged awake a couple of
times by a co-worker i started looking
into what this could be and it very
quickly led me to go see a doctor
wow yeah thank you for sharing that
do you want to talk a little bit about
how some of the things that you
say that you’re good at and some of
those challenges how they might relate
to your adhd yeah so pretty empathetic
as a person because i’d spent so long as
a freelance translator myself i could
really put myself in the position of the
translators i was working with
and you know although i’m sure i didn’t
do a perfect job in general i tried to
communicate with them the way i wish i
would have been communicated with myself
i flatter myself to say i was decently
good at the mechanics of editing itself
which was like finding mistakes in the
translation kind of crafting the pros to
best exemplify like the messages the
book was trying to deliver all that kind
of stuff was fun and good
sometimes the volume of the work would
get to be overwhelming and i’m sure
anybody
with a brain like mine knows how
delicate it can be when something seems
like overwhelming in volume what you
should do is just get started on it
but that feeling of pre-overwhelmedness
can just be paralyzing and it makes you
shut down you’re like i it’s impossible
to even start on yeah it’s interesting
how you’re using the word
pre-overwhelmed-ness so it’s like
anticipation of feeling overwhelmed it’s
like the fear of it coming even before
it’s even there yeah yeah exactly
frankly to this day
i’m really bad at managing my email
inbox and so having an email job where a
lot of your job is like staying on top
of emails and responding to emails in a
timely fashion and organizing the
information from the emails into like
actionable items that is nightmarish to
me that is the worst possible it’s so
hard for me to do that yeah and i’ll do
almost anything to avoid it
is there anything that you do that helps
there were a few periods of time when i
was doing better than others and being
really ruthless about deleting emails
quickly about taking something that’s in
an email
and putting it in some other place where
i need it and then just getting rid of
the email but the process itself was so
fiddly and difficult that the main
lesson that i learned was
it’s probably not a good idea for me to
have a job where a major part of it is
like organizing stuff coming in through
my email like some yes a lot no
yeah
would you want to talk a little bit
about where you’ve landed now and
how you’ve taken into account like some
of those challenges to find something
that works for you or that’s a better
fit yeah so i’m in kind of a a strange
place at the moment although not a
terrible one
so after about four years in editorial
at two different publishers i was fired
for essentially
not being on top of my email enough
that’s a glib way of putting it but
i was not performing to expectations and
that was a really painful experience no
one faces that kind of experience
without feeling kind of stung but
ultimately i understand that i had put
the people around me in a difficult
position and that was a difficult
realization to have to face but one of
the things that i took away from it was
i i knew something that none of my
coworkers knew which was the reason i
had been
falling behind was that i’d been
spending half of my day or more
programming
i had gotten interested in writing
little computer programs like scripts to
automate tasks for some of our letterers
to make them faster and easier and this
problem had been like catnip to my brain
like finding out a faster way to do
something boring
is great so
after being fired i started working on
expanding my programming skills and i’m
very close to to finishing some software
that i think is going to be really
helpful for some people and i’m you know
considering trying to make that into
another career that’s super cool the
lesson that i would take from that is
like
if you find yourself spending
hours a day doing something
that’s a pretty strong signal
yeah it’s really interesting because i
definitely hear a lot that often people
with adhd do struggle with monotonous or
repetitive tasks and actually it sounds
like what you were trying to do was find
a more efficient and effective way for
everyone across the team which
ultimately would have saved time in the
long run and you were trying to solve
that problem but it was like taking away
from your everyday work right but you
also mentioned a couple times that one
of the things you were struggling with
or have struggled with is spending time
alone and working alone do you want to
talk a little bit about that and what
you do to kind of combat that if you are
working remotely it used to be more of a
problem than it is now part of it is
that i had inappropriate expectations
set for what working on a team would
actually be like by my very first
professional translation job which was
working for the
anime magazine new type usa back when it
existed in
2007 or so i took that job i like i was
astonished to get it and it was
fantastic it was absolutely amazing the
day was broken up into sort of small
manageable chunks as was the work i was
never translating anything longer than a
magazine article
and we would get together for like round
table proofreading sessions where
everybody would like work sort of
collaborate literally around a table on
refining the translation and and getting
it up to snuff and i just thought oh
this is what working in an office and it
turns out no that’s not what working in
an office is like that was like a
beautiful hot house flower of a job that
could never live in the real world so
when i went from that to being a
full-time freelance translator it was
very lonely because i was working from
home and i didn’t i had an al almost
nobody else talked to i had very few
professional connections and that is no
longer the case like now there are
translator discords and having been in
the industry for a long time i know a
bunch of other people that i can talk to
so i don’t feel lonely when i’m working
from home now the way i felt lonely when
i was working from home before and i
wish god i wish that i had been
connected to other translators when i
was just starting out yeah like the
first thing i do whenever i meet another
new pro now is like oh do you know about
the translator discord you should
totally join it because it’s where
everybody hangs out
it’s interesting that you had talked
about that feeling of being overwhelmed
and then saying one of the reasons that
you loved that particular job was that
things were broken up into manageable
chunks right and that is like a really
common coping mechanism for people with
adhd yeah we often hear that that’s one
of the ways to feel less overwhelmed
like breaking things down into smaller
tasks helps with that and as you said
knowing where to start yeah like one of
my biggest problems when translating
prose books was
looking down at the physical book in
front of me and thinking this is a whole
book i can’t translate a whole book it’s
impossible to translate a whole book no
one’s ever translated a whole book
before it can’t be done i say having
translated dozens and dozens of books
before in my life every time i look at a
new one and look at page one it feels
impossible
and
it took me a long time and frankly some
therapy before
i realized maybe i should
find a way to only look at one page at a
time it’s really important to like never
pay attention to how far
how far i am in it or how much longer
there is to go because the important
thing is like translate the words that
are in front of me right now look at
this page this is the page that you’re
on yeah don’t think about how many pages
you’ve done or how many pages you have
left to go just do this page yeah it’s a
really good
technique so
i know we’ve talked a lot about
translation and adhd so i wanted to ask
have you seen
learning and thinking differences come
up in any of your translation work
one of the books i had the pleasure of
working on is called which hat atelier
as in studio
and it’s about a girl who wants to
become a witch and learn magic in this
sort of fantasy land and that sounds
like a very generic setting but it’s
anything but the art is some of the most
beautiful art i’ve ever seen in a comic
book and the story is about her and her
handful of fellow apprentices as they
come to grips
with each of them having their own
different approaches to doing magic
and it’s such a sensitive portrayal of
what it means to have to work inside
your own limitations when your love for
something is so much larger than that
and it’s especially kind of astonishing
to me because the author is one of the
most talented artists and storytellers
i’ve ever seen and it’s surprising to me
that someone so skilled would have so
much empathy
for people who find things difficult and
it’s just an exquisite work of art so i
do recommend which hat atelier to
anybody
wow i love how much enthusiasm you have
for these stories and how much
appreciation you have for this work it’s
definitely contagious i’m like i want to
read that i want to watch that i feel
like we need to follow up with a list
thank you so much for being here paul
and for sharing your knowledge and
enthusiasm about anime and manga with us
and your story thank you for having me
it’s been my pleasure
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You might also like these from The Good Men Project:
|.. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day
|Compliments Men Would Love to Hear More Often
|.10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship
|It’s Not Just Sex That He is Longing For. It’s This
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock