A Translator of Japanese Manga Reflects on ADHD and His Love for Comics [Video]

By Understood

From the first moment Paul Starr saw the Japanese anime series “Robotech” (aka “Macross”), he was hooked. But did it have something to do with his ADHD? He’d never been motivated about anything before, but now he threw himself into learning Japanese so he could read comics.

One thing led to another, and eventually Paul started to work as a translator for Japanese manga and novels. But it took an embarrassing event at work — falling asleep at his desk — to make him realize that to follow his career dream, he needed to come to terms with ADHD.

Hear from Paul about the pros and cons of working as a translator and having an all-consuming passion. And get Paul’s recommendations for comics and manga with story lines that showcase neurodiversity.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “How’d You Get THAT Job?!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts. Copyright © 2022 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

almost everybody in japan reads manga

0:02

and they are about everything what

0:05

jumped out to me as i was getting into

0:07

them was

0:08

how different the stories were like

0:10

instead of being about spider-man it was

0:12

about like a college kid who wants to

0:14

get a girlfriend and ride his motorcycle

0:17

and as a college kid who wanted to get a

0:19

girlfriend and had a motorcycle this was

0:21

highly relevant to my interests so

0:23

like it felt simultaneously yes this is

0:26

what i’ve been looking for all along and

0:28

also this is unlike anything i’ve ever

0:30

seen

0:30

[Music]

0:34

from the understood podcast network this

0:36

is how’d you get that job a podcast that

0:39

explores the unique and often unexpected

0:41

career paths of people with learning and

0:43

thinking differences

0:45

my name is eleni matheal and i’m a user

0:47

researcher here at understood that means

0:49

i spend a lot of time thinking about how

0:51

we find jobs we love that reflect how we

0:53

learn and who we are

0:55

i’ll be your host

0:58

[Music]

0:59

so i’m always amazed at the wonderful

1:00

diversity of jobs and careers that

1:03

people with learning and thinking

1:04

differences have and our next guest is

1:06

no exception

1:08

paul starr is a translator for japanese

1:10

anime and comic books he was diagnosed

1:13

with adhd as an adult paul can work from

1:15

anywhere but he is based in new mexico

1:18

at the moment welcome to the show paul

1:21

hey it’s great to be here thank you

1:23

so you discovered anime comic books and

1:26

manga from a really young age before it

1:29

was even you know trendy or mainstream

1:32

and you became obsessed with japanese

1:34

culture and ended up studying japanese

1:36

could you just go over the highlights of

1:39

your love affair with japanese culture

1:41

yeah sure my first introduction to anime

1:44

and that whole genre was watching

1:46

robotech as a kid which was like

1:49

mid to late 80s so robotech was an

1:53

american

1:54

broadcast series but it used essentially

1:57

the footage of multiple other japanese

2:00

animated series one of which was called

2:03

macross and that was the part that i was

2:05

the most interested in so i i tracked

2:08

down macross watched the source so that

2:10

i could figure out where this had come

2:12

from i watched that first macross

2:14

opening theme when i was in high school

2:16

and it was like this moment of like oh

2:18

my life is ruined this is it before i

2:21

ask a follow-up question about that i’m

2:22

actually not that familiar with anime so

2:25

i would love for you to describe what

2:28

drew you to it i can’t describe myself

2:30

as a fan of robotech back when like i

2:33

was 10 11. because i never watched it

2:35

consistently enough to catch what was

2:37

going on but the handful of episodes i

2:39

did see there were two things that stuck

2:41

out to me one

2:42

was it was the giant robot show where

2:45

the robots were cooler than transformers

2:47

which is impressive because i thought

2:49

transformers were very cool and two it

2:52

was obvious that the episodes i caught

2:54

were like part of a larger story things

2:57

weren’t just wrapped up at the end of

2:58

one episode it was like a big story

3:00

where the status quo would change over

3:03

time and that was catnip to me and it

3:06

was just like oh there’s this there’s

3:07

this larger world out there in this

3:10

story and i and i want to know more

3:11

about it

3:12

as opposed to like the cartoons here

3:14

where everything will be wrapped up by

3:16

the end of the episode and that just

3:18

really stuck with me as someone that

3:20

does not know a lot about this genre

3:22

could you explain the difference between

3:25

american comics japanese anime and manga

3:28

in the simplest way possible

3:31

sure at the time that i was getting into

3:33

them the kind of comics that you would

3:35

get at the comic shop were american

3:38

floppy single-issue comic books where

3:40

you’d buy like a floppy comic book that

3:42

would have the latest chapter of

3:43

spider-man in it or whatever

3:45

and they were mostly about superheroes

3:47

with the indie comics being about weird

3:49

stuff and we’ll just leave that as it is

3:52

the manga market in japan is huge almost

3:54

everybody in japan reads manga and they

3:57

are about everything anything you can

3:59

imagine could be a manga and probably is

4:02

not just superheroes anime and manga are

4:04

mediums not genres and they contain

4:06

genres within them so there really

4:09

is something for everybody like no

4:11

matter what kind of

4:12

fiction you like there is that of it in

4:15

those mediums what jumped out to me as i

4:18

was getting into them was

4:21

how different the stories were like

4:23

instead of being about spider-man it was

4:24

about like a college kid who wants to

4:27

get a girlfriend and ride his motorcycle

4:30

and as a college kid who wanted to get a

4:31

girlfriend and had a motorcycle this was

4:33

highly relevant to my interests so

4:36

like it felt simultaneously yes this is

4:38

what i’ve been looking for all along and

4:41

also this is unlike anything i’ve ever

4:42

seen so it was just like that potent

4:44

combination and i know that you said

4:47

like as a teenager you’re like oh my

4:49

life is ruined it’s over for me do you

4:51

wanna talk a little bit about like why

4:54

you felt that way oh i mean i’m joking

4:56

like i didn’t think that my life was

4:57

ruined like what i thought was oh this

4:59

is the coolest thing i’ve ever seen like

5:02

i’ve never cared about anything as much

5:05

as i already care about this like three

5:08

minutes into it i don’t know what i was

5:09

doing with my life before but i know

5:11

what i’m doing with it now

5:13

yeah that’s pretty cool to find

5:15

something that you’re so into from such

5:17

a young age yeah did you expect to make

5:21

a career out of this passion that you

5:24

had

5:25

no not even a little bit and my mom

5:27

loves to tease me about this because in

5:30

one of my favorite comics which was

5:31

called oh my goddess in issue two of

5:34

that comic there was an essay in the

5:37

back from the translator about the

5:40

process of translation and i had never

5:42

been interested in learning a foreign

5:44

language before i didn’t know anything

5:46

about the work of translation and all i

5:48

knew was that i loved this manga and

5:51

anime stuff and i i wanted to be

5:53

involved with it somehow and i read this

5:56

essay and for some reason

5:58

that was what stuck in my head as oh

6:00

maybe i could do that maybe i could

6:02

learn japanese and i could be a

6:04

translator and probably i won’t be able

6:06

to be a translator for manga because

6:09

there’s only like

6:10

a handful of manga being published and

6:12

obviously there will never be more than

6:14

are being published now

6:16

but maybe like i could translate

6:18

something else and maybe eventually i’d

6:20

get to do a little bit of manga someday

6:23

it’s pretty amazing how impactful just

6:25

that little nugget that you saw at the

6:27

end of a comic could be that like shaped

6:29

your whole career path i think about it

6:31

all the time like that one essay somehow

6:34

made me think oh maybe i could do that

6:36

yeah that’s so cool do you have like a

6:39

favorite anime or manga in general not

6:42

necessarily one that you’ve worked on

6:44

but just one that you really enjoy

6:46

probably one of my very favorite anime

6:49

of recent history is something called

6:51

sound euphonium it’s a tv series about a

6:54

high school brass band

6:56

and it’s just beautifully animated and

6:59

beautifully

7:00

written and it’s based on a series of

7:03

novels that i was fortunate enough to

7:05

get to translate one of so i got to

7:07

translate the english edition of sound

7:09

euphonium and that was something i was

7:11

really proud of and the anime is just

7:13

great i totally recommend it that’s the

7:15

goal i’m almost positive at streaming on

7:17

crunchyroll crunchyroll is a streaming

7:19

service for anime

7:21

one of the things that i would have been

7:22

absolutely astonished by as a 17 year

7:25

old anime dork is

7:28

back then everything was so hard to get

7:30

like it was all vhs and the tapes were

7:33

expensive and hard to find and you know

7:35

and there were like releases of things

7:36

that had come out years earlier in japan

7:38

and now we get stuff streaming on the

7:42

same day it broadcasts in japan fully

7:45

professionally subtitled and that’s just

7:47

that i still can’t quite wrap my head

7:49

around that

7:50

i know that you said that you weren’t

7:53

diagnosed with adhd until you were an

7:55

adult but now reflecting back and now

7:59

that you have this diagnosis do you

8:01

think that it played a role in any way

8:03

in terms of this like obsession with

8:05

japanese culture and with wanting to

8:08

follow this interest i don’t think

8:10

there’s a direct connection i do think

8:13

that there’s

8:14

a particular kind of i have to do this

8:18

and if i can’t do this then what’s the

8:21

point of anything a difficulty in

8:24

pursuing things that i know i should

8:28

work on but are not interesting to me so

8:31

i wouldn’t say that it played a role in

8:33

like the specific nature of my interest

8:35

but i will say that i was motivated to

8:38

study anything for the first time in my

8:40

life at that point because i wanted i

8:43

wanted to learn japanese so that i could

8:45

read these comics and i worked at it

8:47

like i applied myself for what felt like

8:50

the first time ever as opposed to just

8:51

kind of coasting by or doing the bare

8:54

minimum of what it would take to make

8:55

the adults around me happy i was i would

8:58

study actively

9:00

outside of class and this was unheard of

9:02

for me and it’s taken a long time to

9:04

learn to pay attention to that signal of

9:07

oh i’m willing to do this even when it’s

9:10

hard i should probably understand what

9:12

that means

9:14

yeah one thing that we’ve talked a lot

9:16

about on this show and something i hear

9:19

my research a lot is this idea of hyper

9:21

focus

9:22

and also you know only truly being

9:24

motivated by things that are of interest

9:27

do you think that applies to you at all

9:29

yeah it absolutely does i’ve learned

9:31

some fairly painful lessons about the

9:34

importance of paying attention to

9:36

what a tendency towards hyper focusing

9:38

on something means and how to deal with

9:41

things that must be done even when they

9:43

are not the things that are engaging

9:45

your hyper focus at a given moment and

9:48

how to deal with a situation where you

9:50

simply cannot do what you are trying to

9:52

do

9:53

it’s not easy learning japanese and

9:56

studying it and and getting better at it

9:58

was

9:59

fun

9:59

and easy because i didn’t care if it was

10:01

hard if that makes any sense yeah the

10:03

actual work of translation is often not

10:06

particularly engaging in certain ways

10:10

and it’s been a challenge over the

10:12

course of my career learning how to deal

10:14

with spending a lot of time on work

10:17

where it’s not easy for me to do it

10:19

do you have like a favorite project that

10:22

you’ve worked on

10:23

or the thing that you’re most proud of

10:26

one of the things i’m proudest of is a

10:27

series called cells at work

10:30

which is about cells in the human body

10:32

going about their business and it’s this

10:33

very fanciful

10:35

depiction of what if the cells in your

10:37

body were little people and they had

10:39

jobs that they were doing cute and what

10:41

would their day look like and it’s all

10:44

based on like real medical science it

10:46

was all super educational but the art

10:47

was just delightful and fantastic

10:50

and

10:51

they did just such a such an exquisite

10:53

job on that book that i felt like i just

10:55

got to like put the final touches on it

10:58

and like send it out into the world and

11:00

every time i see somebody at a

11:02

convention wearing a sales at work

11:03

costume or that book on the shelf just

11:06

makes me feel so good about myself oh

11:09

i would love to check that out it’s

11:10

really good i highly recommend it

11:13

so i know that you were diagnosed with

11:14

adhd as an adult and i’m wondering if

11:17

there was a particular key moment that

11:20

prompted you

11:21

to

11:22

you know go and get it checked out

11:24

so i was working as an editor my first

11:27

in-house job for many years that had

11:30

been very hard won and i was struggling

11:34

i had at least one maybe two reviews by

11:36

that point and they weren’t terrible but

11:38

they weren’t great either and i knew

11:40

that i wasn’t really keeping up

11:42

and in addition to all of that i had

11:45

started falling asleep at my desk and it

11:47

was really embarrassing it turns out one

11:49

of my responses to being

11:50

under-stimulated or under-engaged is to

11:53

just fall asleep one of the ways my

11:55

particular neurology seems to work is

11:58

that past a certain level of

12:00

overwhelmingness or like disinterest in

12:03

a task i will

12:06

simply

12:07

fall asleep rather than do it it was

12:10

very difficult and hugely embarrassing

12:13

after being nudged awake a couple of

12:14

times by a co-worker i started looking

12:18

into what this could be and it very

12:20

quickly led me to go see a doctor

12:22

wow yeah thank you for sharing that

12:25

do you want to talk a little bit about

12:27

how some of the things that you

12:29

say that you’re good at and some of

12:31

those challenges how they might relate

12:33

to your adhd yeah so pretty empathetic

12:37

as a person because i’d spent so long as

12:39

a freelance translator myself i could

12:41

really put myself in the position of the

12:44

translators i was working with

12:46

and you know although i’m sure i didn’t

12:47

do a perfect job in general i tried to

12:50

communicate with them the way i wish i

12:53

would have been communicated with myself

12:55

i flatter myself to say i was decently

12:57

good at the mechanics of editing itself

13:00

which was like finding mistakes in the

13:01

translation kind of crafting the pros to

13:04

best exemplify like the messages the

13:06

book was trying to deliver all that kind

13:07

of stuff was fun and good

13:10

sometimes the volume of the work would

13:12

get to be overwhelming and i’m sure

13:14

anybody

13:16

with a brain like mine knows how

13:18

delicate it can be when something seems

13:20

like overwhelming in volume what you

13:23

should do is just get started on it

13:25

but that feeling of pre-overwhelmedness

13:28

can just be paralyzing and it makes you

13:30

shut down you’re like i it’s impossible

13:32

to even start on yeah it’s interesting

13:35

how you’re using the word

13:37

pre-overwhelmed-ness so it’s like

13:40

anticipation of feeling overwhelmed it’s

13:42

like the fear of it coming even before

13:45

it’s even there yeah yeah exactly

13:47

frankly to this day

13:48

i’m really bad at managing my email

13:51

inbox and so having an email job where a

13:54

lot of your job is like staying on top

13:56

of emails and responding to emails in a

13:59

timely fashion and organizing the

14:01

information from the emails into like

14:03

actionable items that is nightmarish to

14:06

me that is the worst possible it’s so

14:10

hard for me to do that yeah and i’ll do

14:12

almost anything to avoid it

14:14

is there anything that you do that helps

14:18

there were a few periods of time when i

14:19

was doing better than others and being

14:22

really ruthless about deleting emails

14:23

quickly about taking something that’s in

14:26

an email

14:27

and putting it in some other place where

14:29

i need it and then just getting rid of

14:31

the email but the process itself was so

14:34

fiddly and difficult that the main

14:36

lesson that i learned was

14:38

it’s probably not a good idea for me to

14:40

have a job where a major part of it is

14:43

like organizing stuff coming in through

14:45

my email like some yes a lot no

14:49

yeah

14:50

would you want to talk a little bit

14:51

about where you’ve landed now and

14:54

how you’ve taken into account like some

14:57

of those challenges to find something

14:59

that works for you or that’s a better

15:00

fit yeah so i’m in kind of a a strange

15:03

place at the moment although not a

15:05

terrible one

15:06

so after about four years in editorial

15:10

at two different publishers i was fired

15:13

for essentially

15:15

not being on top of my email enough

15:17

that’s a glib way of putting it but

15:20

i was not performing to expectations and

15:23

that was a really painful experience no

15:26

one faces that kind of experience

15:27

without feeling kind of stung but

15:30

ultimately i understand that i had put

15:31

the people around me in a difficult

15:33

position and that was a difficult

15:36

realization to have to face but one of

15:39

the things that i took away from it was

15:41

i i knew something that none of my

15:44

coworkers knew which was the reason i

15:48

had been

15:48

falling behind was that i’d been

15:50

spending half of my day or more

15:52

programming

15:54

i had gotten interested in writing

15:57

little computer programs like scripts to

16:01

automate tasks for some of our letterers

16:04

to make them faster and easier and this

16:07

problem had been like catnip to my brain

16:10

like finding out a faster way to do

16:12

something boring

16:14

is great so

16:16

after being fired i started working on

16:18

expanding my programming skills and i’m

16:23

very close to to finishing some software

16:25

that i think is going to be really

16:27

helpful for some people and i’m you know

16:30

considering trying to make that into

16:31

another career that’s super cool the

16:34

lesson that i would take from that is

16:35

like

16:36

if you find yourself spending

16:38

hours a day doing something

16:41

that’s a pretty strong signal

16:43

yeah it’s really interesting because i

16:44

definitely hear a lot that often people

16:47

with adhd do struggle with monotonous or

16:50

repetitive tasks and actually it sounds

16:53

like what you were trying to do was find

16:55

a more efficient and effective way for

16:57

everyone across the team which

16:59

ultimately would have saved time in the

17:01

long run and you were trying to solve

17:02

that problem but it was like taking away

17:04

from your everyday work right but you

17:07

also mentioned a couple times that one

17:09

of the things you were struggling with

17:10

or have struggled with is spending time

17:12

alone and working alone do you want to

17:15

talk a little bit about that and what

17:17

you do to kind of combat that if you are

17:20

working remotely it used to be more of a

17:22

problem than it is now part of it is

17:24

that i had inappropriate expectations

17:26

set for what working on a team would

17:29

actually be like by my very first

17:32

professional translation job which was

17:35

working for the

17:36

anime magazine new type usa back when it

17:39

existed in

17:41

2007 or so i took that job i like i was

17:44

astonished to get it and it was

17:46

fantastic it was absolutely amazing the

17:49

day was broken up into sort of small

17:51

manageable chunks as was the work i was

17:53

never translating anything longer than a

17:55

magazine article

17:57

and we would get together for like round

17:59

table proofreading sessions where

18:01

everybody would like work sort of

18:03

collaborate literally around a table on

18:05

refining the translation and and getting

18:08

it up to snuff and i just thought oh

18:11

this is what working in an office and it

18:13

turns out no that’s not what working in

18:15

an office is like that was like a

18:17

beautiful hot house flower of a job that

18:20

could never live in the real world so

18:21

when i went from that to being a

18:23

full-time freelance translator it was

18:25

very lonely because i was working from

18:27

home and i didn’t i had an al almost

18:29

nobody else talked to i had very few

18:30

professional connections and that is no

18:33

longer the case like now there are

18:35

translator discords and having been in

18:38

the industry for a long time i know a

18:40

bunch of other people that i can talk to

18:42

so i don’t feel lonely when i’m working

18:44

from home now the way i felt lonely when

18:46

i was working from home before and i

18:49

wish god i wish that i had been

18:51

connected to other translators when i

18:52

was just starting out yeah like the

18:54

first thing i do whenever i meet another

18:56

new pro now is like oh do you know about

18:58

the translator discord you should

19:00

totally join it because it’s where

19:02

everybody hangs out

19:04

it’s interesting that you had talked

19:05

about that feeling of being overwhelmed

19:08

and then saying one of the reasons that

19:10

you loved that particular job was that

19:12

things were broken up into manageable

19:14

chunks right and that is like a really

19:16

common coping mechanism for people with

19:18

adhd yeah we often hear that that’s one

19:21

of the ways to feel less overwhelmed

19:24

like breaking things down into smaller

19:26

tasks helps with that and as you said

19:29

knowing where to start yeah like one of

19:31

my biggest problems when translating

19:34

prose books was

19:36

looking down at the physical book in

19:38

front of me and thinking this is a whole

19:40

book i can’t translate a whole book it’s

19:43

impossible to translate a whole book no

19:45

one’s ever translated a whole book

19:47

before it can’t be done i say having

19:50

translated dozens and dozens of books

19:52

before in my life every time i look at a

19:54

new one and look at page one it feels

19:55

impossible

19:56

and

19:58

it took me a long time and frankly some

20:01

therapy before

20:03

i realized maybe i should

20:05

find a way to only look at one page at a

20:08

time it’s really important to like never

20:10

pay attention to how far

20:12

how far i am in it or how much longer

20:15

there is to go because the important

20:17

thing is like translate the words that

20:19

are in front of me right now look at

20:21

this page this is the page that you’re

20:23

on yeah don’t think about how many pages

20:25

you’ve done or how many pages you have

20:27

left to go just do this page yeah it’s a

20:29

really good

20:31

technique so

20:32

i know we’ve talked a lot about

20:34

translation and adhd so i wanted to ask

20:36

have you seen

20:38

learning and thinking differences come

20:40

up in any of your translation work

20:43

one of the books i had the pleasure of

20:44

working on is called which hat atelier

20:47

as in studio

20:48

and it’s about a girl who wants to

20:51

become a witch and learn magic in this

20:53

sort of fantasy land and that sounds

20:54

like a very generic setting but it’s

20:56

anything but the art is some of the most

20:59

beautiful art i’ve ever seen in a comic

21:01

book and the story is about her and her

21:04

handful of fellow apprentices as they

21:07

come to grips

21:09

with each of them having their own

21:10

different approaches to doing magic

21:14

and it’s such a sensitive portrayal of

21:17

what it means to have to work inside

21:20

your own limitations when your love for

21:23

something is so much larger than that

21:26

and it’s especially kind of astonishing

21:28

to me because the author is one of the

21:32

most talented artists and storytellers

21:35

i’ve ever seen and it’s surprising to me

21:38

that someone so skilled would have so

21:40

much empathy

21:41

for people who find things difficult and

21:44

it’s just an exquisite work of art so i

21:46

do recommend which hat atelier to

21:49

anybody

21:50

wow i love how much enthusiasm you have

21:52

for these stories and how much

21:54

appreciation you have for this work it’s

21:56

definitely contagious i’m like i want to

21:58

read that i want to watch that i feel

22:00

like we need to follow up with a list

22:04

[Music]

22:07

thank you so much for being here paul

22:09

and for sharing your knowledge and

22:11

enthusiasm about anime and manga with us

22:14

and your story thank you for having me

22:16

it’s been my pleasure

22:19

[Music]

22:21

this has been how’d you get that job a

22:24

part of the understood podcast network

22:26

you can listen and subscribe to how did

22:28

you get that job on apple spotify or

22:30

wherever you get your podcast

22:32

and if you like what you heard today

22:33

tell someone about it

22:35

how’d you get that job is for you so we

22:37

want to make sure you’re getting what

22:38

you need go to you.org that job to share

22:41

your thoughts and to find resources from

22:43

every episode that’s the letter u as in

22:45

understood.org

22:48

that job do you have a learning

22:50

difference in a job you’re passionate

22:51

about email us at thatjob understood.org

22:55

if you’d like to tell us how you got

22:57

that job we’d love to hear from you

23:00

as a non-profit and social impact

23:01

organization i’m just literalizing the

23:03

help of listeners like you to create

23:05

podcasts like this one to reach and

23:06

support more people in more places we

23:08

have an ambitious mission to shape the

23:10

world for difference and we welcome you

23:12

to join us in achieving our goals learn

23:14

more at understood.org

23:16

mission

23:18

how to get that job was created by

23:19

andrew lee and is produced by gretchen

23:21

viestra and justin d wright who also

23:24

wrote our theme song laura key is our

23:26

editorial director at understood scott

23:28

cashier is our creative director seth

23:31

melnick and briana berry are our

23:33

production directors thanks again for

23:35

listening

23:37

[Music]

23:53

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock