A Waitress Confession: A Customer Who Wants Me to Have a Sixth Sense

It has been a month that I call myself a waitress or a server. Every day, I have an excellent chance to study, observe, and analyze customers who come and go.

Being a waitress is fun and tiring at the same time.

Today, I want to share my interesting night. It was one of a few nights that I got $0 in the tip from a customer who wanted me to sense her signal but I failed.

At a restaurant,

I led her to sit in my section. I like her dress because it is a floral print of pink and red. That night, I was so busy with many tables. A lot of customers asked me for their special requests. I walked around to refill their drink and give them what they wanted.

I walked past her table a few times. I asked her two popular questions, “Is everything alright?” and “How is everything so far?”

She replied, “Yes,” with her sweet smile.

Everything with her seemed perfect till I asked her, “Would you like anything else?”

She said, “No, but I want to meet Jane (she is the owner of the restaurant). I want to say goodbye to her.”

So I called Jane to meet her.

…

Finally, my night was done. Everything seemed fine, and I thought I did great until I made my tip adjustment. I found out the lady in the floral dress tipped me $0.

Before I clocked out that night, Jane talked to me and let me know that I did great tonight, EXCEPT with that lady.

Jane said, “The lady said that she tried to give you a signal by looking at you, but you did not turn to her. You walked passed her.”

I told Jane, “I asked her a few times if she is alright, and she said yes.”

“Aun, I know you did. She said it’s not enough, though. She wants you to be more enthusiasm. She wants you to feel her signal. But giving you $0 is crazy.”

Yes, it is!

…

We try to give you the best dining experience by asking you and caring for you if everything is ok with you at our restaurant. We are servers, taking care of many tables and living upon your tips. However, we found it is tough to have the sixth sense of sensing your eye signals while we are bustling.

Please let us know when we ask, “is everything ok?”

Thank you

…

Disclaimer: The name that appears in this article is not real.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

