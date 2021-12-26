A Web 3.0 Consortium Raised $46 Million and Attempted To Buy the US Constitution

A decentralised collective of individuals almost succeeded in buying one of only 13 remaining original copies of the US Constitution, when it came up for auction yesterday. The rare artefact was sold by Sotheby’s for over $43 million to an anonymous bidder.

Its new owner is probably delighted with their purchase, if a little sore that they were forced to pay over double the pre-sale estimate of $20 million. The price was driven up by Constitution DAO — the Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO for short) that came into being just a few days before the auction with the express aim of buying the historical document.

The winning buyer should also count their blessings. While the DAO had raised around $46 million from their thousands of contributors, it was adjudged late in the auction that they had insufficient funds remaining to store, preserve and insure the artefact. With bidding at just over $43 million, the item was sold.

While Constitution DAO failed to meet its original objective of securing ownership of the constitution document and putting it on display “for the people”, it has actually achieved a great deal.

The lessons from the episode tell us a lot about the way that money might be raised, movements constructed and organised, and business done in future.

Constitution DAO

The movement was started by a pair of finance professionals from Atalanta — Austin Cain and Graham Novak. While the initiative was their brainchild, the collective is the property of an estimated 18,000+ individuals who have contributed, effectively buying a share of the DAO, which exists solely on the Ethereum blockchain.

The governance and oversight for the DAO as an entity, are taken care of by the logic built into the DAO and executed automatically within computer code stored on the blockchain. There is no bloated board of governors and executive directors making (potentially) self-serving decisions or trying to please or appease shareholders. There’s been no arduous process of company registration, nor any stock market listing or corporate fundraising to cover set-up costs and overheads.

Contributors have simply opted in with whatever size of donation they wanted to make (in ETH — ethereum tokens) and were awarded governance tokens in return for their donation. These have been issued at a rate of roughly one million $PEOPLE tokens for every 1 ETH donated. The governance tokens bring voting rights in decisions over the fate and actions of the DAO.

The DAO has been set up as a vehicle to do what it was intended to do — to raise money to buy the constitution, with minimum fuss or cost. In a matter of only a few days, it raised over $40 million from participants who were eager to support the cause. As we’ve since seen, they came within a hair’s-breadth of pulling it off too.

That they ultimately lost out on buying the constitution document is, at this point, largely irrelevant. The rapid set-up of Constitution DAO and the exposure that the project has deservedly received, will have a couple of lasting effects.

Here’s how I see it.

It demonstrates the agility of Web 3.0 for enabling collective action

If you were tasked with starting a collective movement and raising $40 million+ in support of it, chances are it’d take more than a few days in the normal world. Even in the age of ubiquitous smartphones and social media, it’s not that easy to do.

When a natural disaster occurs, charities will leap into action and appeal for donations. But these charities are pre-existing, registered companies with bank accounts, armies of fundraisers and marketeers, rosters of established donors and all the back-office infrastructure needed to raise, process and disburse money.

Constitution DAO was publicized a little on Twitter, launched via a Discord Chat and established using an early-stage DAO fundraising platform called Juicebox. Within days it had raised over 11,000 ETH, which was sat in a crypto wallet, ready to go. Sotheby’s agreed that the proof of funds in cryptocurrency was adequate to allow representatives of the DAO to bid in the auction.

The implications of this whole process are huge — and not just for crypto-bros wanting to raise money for whatever fanciful or indulgent scheme or whim might cross their minds.

It shows that projects perceived as worthy could be quickly mobilized, and funds raised with virtually zero friction and little to no upfront cost. Donors and supporters are able to securely contribute money to the cause. This can then be easily used by the DAO, through peer-to-peer cryptographic transfers or after conversion into conventional currency.

Constitution DAO may demonstrates a compelling alternative business model for charitable fundraising and also for individual crowd sourcing campaigns. These have historically been constrained to using conventional channels for company incorporation, fundraising and financial infrastructure.

It’s introduced new people to cryptocurrency and Web 3.0

Many of the private donors to Constitution DAO were motivated to take part because of what the Constitution document itself represents. There are overlaps between the decentralized ideals of blockchain computing and those of the United States as it was conceived by its founders — principles of autonomy, liberty, freedom from constraint and repression amongst others.

Some donors shared such idealistic beliefs in messages accompanying their donations:

What’s notable about this initiative, is that it appears then to be about more than a collective of crypto enthusiasts trying to upset or subvert the establishment. Many were motivated by the prospect of notionally owning a share of a seminal document of historical significance.

As such, they were motivated by the motivations of the DAO and what it was setting out to do, rather than out of a desire to take part in a quirky project. It may explain why in many cases, it seems like it was their first venture into the world of cryptocurrency.

Analysis of blockchain transactions suggests that of all donors to the project, 13% were first time donors and 44% have less than 40 ETH transactions associated with their wallet address.

The lesson? Many of those taking part were relative crypto and blockchain newbies. The experience may have been disappointing for them in that the DAO didn’t win the auction, but it has demonstrated that many are willing to embrace new technologies and overcome minimal technological barriers if they believe in the cause or are compelled by the opportunity.

What happens next?

Having failed to win the auction, the money remains in the DAO crypto wallet — for now. The members will presumably vote on what to do next, whether to bid for other items of historical interest or to simply return the money to donors.

That such options can be considered, is also testament to the functionality of the DAO and technical capability of the blockchain where transactions are transparent and can be traced with ease.

What happens next seems somewhat trivial compared to the things that Constitution DAO has proved:

That Web 3.0 technologies enable the rapid, frictionless mobilization of large-scale movements.

That blockchain and cryptocurrency can be used to bypass the hurdles and hoops associated with navigating the conventional system of finance, when it comes to raising and handling large sums of money.

That centuries-old institutions like Sotheby’s, founded in 1744, are comfortable dealing with DAOs and willing to recognize cryptocurrency as equivalent to conventional currency.

That members of the public don’t consider dealing with DAOs and having to use cryptocurrency as a barrier to transacting, if there’s a compelling reason driving them to do so.

It will be exciting to see what happens next!

